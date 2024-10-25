The forward line is a bit up in the air. Salah's deal is up in the summer, Diaz will be 28 and at the point where we either give him a bumper new deal or cash in. Nunez needs a big season this year. Chiesa not shown anything yet (obviously very early days). We clearly need to be proactive in looking at forwards for next year.



The issue is leaving yourself to do too much in one window (i.e. buy a new midfield in 2023) when we sat on our hands last summer rather than proactively space it out. We'll need another midfielder next year, probably a left back, possibly a right back and centre back



I agree, but with 6 forwards currently here and only one over 30, I wouldnt say that area is most in need in terms of succession planning. We may be planning for life without Mo and want to bring his replacement in a few months early, as we did with Diaz and Gakpo in terms of replacing Mane and Bobby, Marmoush could be seen as Mos replacement but you could only really say thats justified based on this seasons performances. We seem to be very good at spotting when a player is about to peak and maybe were ahead of the curve with him and see it as the ideal time to strike.Im still not sure on the rest, though, I think there would be a pretty decent market for Darwin if he wanted to leave as clubs will always take a chance on a centre forward like him at his age, but Diaz is a tough one, hes an outrageous player, but at 28 there mightnt be a host of clubs willing to pay what hes worth, you could probably argue only PSG, Atletico Madrid and maybe someone like Inter or Juve would be able to afford him/want him, maybe Bayern, so he might not have a choice but to stay. Under Jurgen wed have seen him given a new deal and be looked after, I wouldnt be shocked if hes another that we kept and allowed to leave on a free, Im sure it was reported in the summer that his salary isnt as low as Google suggests, but if its still decent value it might be cheaper/easier to keep him for the full contract and let him walk than find an able buyer and replace with an equivalent/better player.Still, even if it was good succession planning, I think we can all agree wed like an extra midfielder that Slot can totally depend on to rotate Grav/Mac with, someone like Zubimendi really would give Slot more options and variety in the middle, Id argue thats our biggest need at the moment and will be in any future windows until we land the player.