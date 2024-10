Omar Marmoush's name keeps popping up, he's having quite the season so far 10 goals in 10 games.



https://www.youtube.com/v/kL8Vf0EzCYA



How do you replace an Egyptian King? Well go for his prince..



I've mentioned it before in the Bundesliga thread, that despite his goal return he just looks a little clumsy as a player to me, like he is outperforming himself. His numbers look better than the player a bit.I just have a feeling with him that his next move doesn't really work out