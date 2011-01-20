« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1186395 times)

Online CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33000 on: Yesterday at 10:45:41 am »
Dont think hes signed it yet has he? Just that they were in discussions over a new deal. Or did I miss the headlines that he had done (entirely possible)?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33001 on: Yesterday at 10:48:14 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:45:41 am
Dont think hes signed it yet has he? Just that they were in discussions over a new deal. Or did I miss the headlines that he had done (entirely possible)?
https://xcancel.com/geordiejosh/status/1839956837199724681

They wouldn't do that if he hadn't signed.
Online CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33002 on: Yesterday at 11:06:11 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:48:14 am
https://xcancel.com/geordiejosh/status/1839956837199724681

They wouldn't do that if he hadn't signed.

I mean the standard way of announcing the signing of an extended deal is a press release followed by a lot of follow up articles in the mainstream media.

I can't seem to find one of these, so as much as I trust a terrace placard mural, I'm guessing he's not yet signed anything.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33003 on: Yesterday at 11:06:43 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:06:11 am
I mean the standard way of announcing the signing of an extended deal is a press release followed by a lot of follow up articles in the mainstream media.

I can't seem to find one of these, so as much as I trust a terrace placard mural, I'm guessing he's not yet signed anything.
Agree to disagree I guess :D
Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33004 on: Yesterday at 11:13:36 am »
Left back is an interesting debate, Aït-Nouri for example has played against us and been well up for the battle with Salah, he's even come out on top on occasions, that certainly catches your eye.

Kerkez is the same, this season I thought he was Bournemouths best player against us and really locked down Salah all game.

I think key going forward if we do replace Robbo is someone who is very comfortable in posession and can use both feet, I think that ability to open the field up either way is going to really help the team.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33005 on: Yesterday at 11:19:05 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:13:36 am
Left back is an interesting debate, Aït-Nouri for example has played against us and been well up for the battle with Salah, he's even come out on top on occasions, that certainly catches your eye.

Kerkez is the same, this season I thought he was Bournemouths best player against us and really locked down Salah all game.

I think key going forward if we do replace Robbo is someone who is very comfortable in posession and can use both feet, I think that ability to open the field up either way is going to really help the team.
Aït-Nouri is comfortable going both ways which is why he can play as a pseudo midfielder. He can beat his man whether on the inside or on the out side Tsimikas is comfortable enough going both ways as well.

Being too one-footed makes a player easier to press with the touchline as a defender. It's even very predictable.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33006 on: Yesterday at 11:21:29 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:06:43 am
Agree to disagree I guess :D

He did discuss it after the game but it sounded like it was at its early stages rather than ready to be announced, pretty sure he said something along the lines of  the first I heard about it was yesterday but Im excited. If you were him youd be foolish not to get some type of clause in there, particularly if Newcastle remain outside of the CL places. He came very close to joining a top 3 club in the summer, hed be an idiot to cross himself off club wish lists next summer in favour of a pay rise for a few months during this season. The option to sign a new deal will always be there for him at Newcastle, the option to join the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal or City wont if he ties himself down for 4-5 years without a clause.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33007 on: Yesterday at 11:29:55 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:21:29 am
He did discuss it after the game but it sounded like it was at its early stages rather than ready to be announced, pretty sure he said something along the lines of  the first I heard about it was yesterday but Im excited. If you were him youd be foolish not to get some type of clause in there, particularly if Newcastle remain outside of the CL places. He came very close to joining a top 3 club in the summer, hed be an idiot to cross himself off club wish lists next summer in favour of a pay rise for a few months during this season. The option to sign a new deal will always be there for him at Newcastle, the option to join the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal or City wont if he ties himself down for 4-5 years without a clause.
For Newcastle or any club, it would really beembarrassing to do the mural if the player hasn't signed. They'd be a huge backlash from the fans if it doesn't go as planned because they've effectively announced it to them. It's like us putting up "Trent 66" then he leaves for free. It's basic professionalism than a professional club can be assumed to have.

He might still go to another CL club based on performance but I don't just see us going for him to be honest. If we want to top that, he'd be on around £200k here which is just too high.
Offline Sangria

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33008 on: Yesterday at 11:30:19 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:06:11 am
I mean the standard way of announcing the signing of an extended deal is a press release followed by a lot of follow up articles in the mainstream media.

I can't seem to find one of these, so as much as I trust a terrace placard mural, I'm guessing he's not yet signed anything.

It's a bit different when you're Wisla Plock.

https://xcancel.com/WislaPlockSA/status/1392742944545837056
Online smutchin

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33009 on: Yesterday at 11:40:49 am »
Online Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33010 on: Yesterday at 11:40:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:29:55 am
For Newcastle or any club, it would really beembarrassing to do the mural if the player hasn't signed. They'd be a huge backlash from the fans if it doesn't go as planned because they've effectively announced it to them. It's like us putting up "Trent 66" then he leaves for free. It's basic professionalism than a professional club can be assumed to have.

He might still go to another CL club based on performance but I don't just see us going for him to be honest. If we want to top that, he'd be on around £200k here which is just too high.

It wouldnt be the first time a premier league club have embarrassed themselves by going early with a bit of news, would it? That they havent announced it 3 weeks later tells you theyve definitely gone early, whether that turns out to be embarrassing or simply a sign the club were showing him how loved he is there, only time will tell, I do think hell sign a new deal there like, I thought it was done as soon as Id seen the mural, but its weird they havent announced it officially yet.

I think there are two players future here that will dictate whether we revisit our interest in Gordon: Salah and Nunez. Id always prefer to replace Salah with another lefty when he leaves but I think the club will go for the best player available rather than take a significant downgrade just because a player isnt left footed. The Kubo links were interesting as well. Ive said in here a few times I think Gordons a potential 9 in the same way Diogo is, I think Diogos a really good comparison to be honest, if Darwin ends up leaving next summer (which I wouldnt rule out if he continues being second choice), Gordon would be an excellent choice to replace him. But yeah, the new contract and probable payrise that brings may rule him out of a move to us.
Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33011 on: Yesterday at 11:48:19 am »
Personally think Gordon was linked with Diaz, once that didnt happen it went on the back burner and now Diaz will sign a new contract etc.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33012 on: Yesterday at 11:48:59 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:40:52 am
It wouldnt be the first time a premier league club have embarrassed themselves by going early with a bit of news, would it? That they havent announced it 3 weeks later tells you theyve definitely gone early, whether that turns out to be embarrassing or simply a sign the club were showing him how loved he is there, only time will tell, I do think hell sign a new deal there like, I thought it was done as soon as Id seen the mural, but its weird they havent announced it officially yet.

I think there are two players future here that will dictate whether we revisit our interest in Gordon: Salah and Nunez. Id always prefer to replace Salah with another lefty when he leaves but I think the club will go for the best player available rather than take a significant downgrade just because a player isnt left footed. The Kubo links were interesting as well. Ive said in here a few times I think Gordons a potential 9 in the same way Diogo is, I think Diogos a really good comparison to be honest, if Darwin ends up leaving next summer (which I wouldnt rule out if he continues being second choice), Gordon would be an excellent choice to replace him. But yeah, the new contract and probable payrise that brings may rule him out of a move to us.
If it goes south, whoever sanctioned it has his anme on the line. Like I said, it would be a complete lack of professionalism so I'm just assuming the management of a professional club is professional.

With respect to Salah, IMO we'd sign a number 9 to replace his goal contributions because there is no winger in the world (that we can get) that can replace his goals and assists. Maybe a focal point up that can score 20-25 league goals every year. The reason I think it would be a striker is because we went for Nunez as our siccession plan for him.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33013 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:48:19 am
Personally think Gordon was linked with Diaz, once that didnt happen it went on the back burner and now Diaz will sign a new contract etc.

I know Diaz has started well under Slot but I can still see him being sold in Summer 2025. He'll be 28 with a year left on his contract, I think he's going to need a really stand out season personally, which makes the nerds think he has to be renewed. Even so, given all the noise from his dad I don't think it'd be a surprise if he says he'd like to try something new elsewhere given his age.

I don't know what Gordon's future holds but it feels like he should obviously wait until the end of the season before doing anything contract wise. I'm not sure we'll sign him but think he needs to deliver a good season to justify spending too much on him, or run his contract down entirely.

I personally still suspect Gakpo will be our first choice winger for most of the season, and crucially at the business end from February onwards. Not sure if it's just the Dutch connection making me think it but I've been a little surprised he didn't start the season as our LW. I think his output will be an improvement on what Diaz can offer.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33014 on: Yesterday at 01:00:10 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:57:02 am
I personally still suspect Gakpo will be our first choice winger for most of the season, and crucially at the business end from February onwards. Not sure if it's just the Dutch connection making me think it but I've been a little surprised he didn't start the season as our LW. I think his output will be an improvement on what Diaz can offer.

I seen an instagram reel the other day where Curtis said Gakpos the most underrated player at the club. Think theres definitely loads to come from him, the seasons in its infancy still. I wouldnt be shocked if he displaces Diaz eventually, I think he could still play as a 9 as well.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33015 on: Yesterday at 06:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:14:16 am
Our scouts will go again to watch that Belgian kid who can play both full back positions but is a Left Back by trade.

De Cuyper? He is not really a kid, turning 24 in December. Good player, though ...
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33016 on: Yesterday at 06:59:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 06:40:04 pm
De Cuyper? He is not really a kid, turning 24 in December. Good player, though ...

He looks about 15 and is a kid to me tbf
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33017 on: Yesterday at 07:25:18 pm »
Talking about left fullbacks, Kerkez is developing quite nicely.

Yet to turn 21, and already in his 3rd full season at senior level ...
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33018 on: Yesterday at 08:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 01:00:10 pm
I seen an instagram reel the other day where Curtis said Gakpos the most underrated player at the club. Think theres definitely loads to come from him, the seasons in its infancy still. I wouldnt be shocked if he displaces Diaz eventually, I think he could still play as a 9 as well.

I'm still surprised Gakpo didn't start the season, actually. Was great in the Euros and had his moments with us last season. That said Diaz despite a below average start generally did well for us in the 2nd half of last season. Either seems to be a really good option there at the minute.

I was impressed with Kekrez today, actually. Let's hope other perennial Rawk target Ait Nouri (my personal favourite!) can do us a favour tomorrow  ;)
Offline JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33019 on: Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm »
Cant see any way we buy a left back for 18 months - arguably are least concerning position on the pitch

Also fwiw Kerkez cant pass
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33020 on: Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm »
 ;D The Chelsea have banned us from watching their youth players.

Quote
Chelsea have banned Liverpool scouts from watching games at Cobham.

It is understood Liverpool do not see this as a big issue at the moment  they are not in a rush to scout any Chelsea players  and have not complained to the Premier League.

[@LewisSteele_]
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33021 on: Today at 06:11:29 am »
Same Chelsea that have poached kids all over the world ?  That Chelsea ?
Offline Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33022 on: Today at 07:29:22 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:11:29 am
Same Chelsea that have poached kids all over the world ?  That Chelsea ?

Bullies never like one coming back their way.
Online CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33023 on: Today at 08:08:07 am »
I mean its not hard to bypass that and send someone only semi connected to the club to watch a few games. Pointless exercise if true.
Online Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33024 on: Today at 09:10:56 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:57:02 am
I know Diaz has started well under Slot but I can still see him being sold in Summer 2025. He'll be 28 with a year left on his contract, I think he's going to need a really stand out season personally, which makes the nerds think he has to be renewed. Even so, given all the noise from his dad I don't think it'd be a surprise if he says he'd like to try something new elsewhere given his age.

I don't know what Gordon's future holds but it feels like he should obviously wait until the end of the season before doing anything contract wise. I'm not sure we'll sign him but think he needs to deliver a good season to justify spending too much on him, or run his contract down entirely.

I personally still suspect Gakpo will be our first choice winger for most of the season, and crucially at the business end from February onwards. Not sure if it's just the Dutch connection making me think it but I've been a little surprised he didn't start the season as our LW. I think his output will be an improvement on what Diaz can offer.

The issue with letting Diaz go is Salah will either go in the summer or have another year or two and Nunez is looking shaky in a make or break season under the new manager. Gakpo and Chiesa are part of the squad but yet to show they're first XI ready. Even Jota can be more effective off the bench. Diaz is a bonafide first XI player.

If the rest of the forward line was in place then we'd be more likely to let Diaz go to Spain next year and get a fee rather than lose him for nothing or substantially increase his salary as he pushes 30.

Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33025 on: Today at 09:48:56 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:08:07 am
I mean its not hard to bypass that and send someone only semi connected to the club to watch a few games. Pointless exercise if true.



Well hello there Edwards Michaels, how are we today..
Online CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33026 on: Today at 10:57:18 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:48:56 am


Well hello there Edwards Michaels, how are we today..

TBF he's easy to spot as he'll have his laptop in his hand.
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33027 on: Today at 07:51:29 pm »
Robbo's display this evening highlighting the fact he's just not top level any more. I think next summer we should be looking for a first choice Left Back and Robbo becomes the backup.
Online farawayred

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33028 on: Today at 07:52:53 pm »
We may have to look at quite a few more positions, Samie...
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33029 on: Today at 07:57:35 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:52:53 pm
We may have to look at quite a few more positions, Samie...

Thats why the whole Trent, Virgil and Salah situation is so fraught. Ok you have to replace them but its not like the other positions are locked. Another centreback if Gomez goes, left back, central midfield and striker are still genuine questions for next season.

Those three leaving just gives you an immense level of work.
