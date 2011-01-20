« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33000 on: Today at 10:45:41 am
Dont think hes signed it yet has he? Just that they were in discussions over a new deal. Or did I miss the headlines that he had done (entirely possible)?
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33001 on: Today at 10:48:14 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:45:41 am
Dont think hes signed it yet has he? Just that they were in discussions over a new deal. Or did I miss the headlines that he had done (entirely possible)?
https://xcancel.com/geordiejosh/status/1839956837199724681

They wouldn't do that if he hadn't signed.
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33002 on: Today at 11:06:11 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:48:14 am
https://xcancel.com/geordiejosh/status/1839956837199724681

They wouldn't do that if he hadn't signed.

I mean the standard way of announcing the signing of an extended deal is a press release followed by a lot of follow up articles in the mainstream media.

I can't seem to find one of these, so as much as I trust a terrace placard mural, I'm guessing he's not yet signed anything.
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33003 on: Today at 11:06:43 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:06:11 am
I mean the standard way of announcing the signing of an extended deal is a press release followed by a lot of follow up articles in the mainstream media.

I can't seem to find one of these, so as much as I trust a terrace placard mural, I'm guessing he's not yet signed anything.
Agree to disagree I guess :D
Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33004 on: Today at 11:13:36 am
Left back is an interesting debate, Aït-Nouri for example has played against us and been well up for the battle with Salah, he's even come out on top on occasions, that certainly catches your eye.

Kerkez is the same, this season I thought he was Bournemouths best player against us and really locked down Salah all game.

I think key going forward if we do replace Robbo is someone who is very comfortable in posession and can use both feet, I think that ability to open the field up either way is going to really help the team.
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33005 on: Today at 11:19:05 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:13:36 am
Left back is an interesting debate, Aït-Nouri for example has played against us and been well up for the battle with Salah, he's even come out on top on occasions, that certainly catches your eye.

Kerkez is the same, this season I thought he was Bournemouths best player against us and really locked down Salah all game.

I think key going forward if we do replace Robbo is someone who is very comfortable in posession and can use both feet, I think that ability to open the field up either way is going to really help the team.
Aït-Nouri is comfortable going both ways which is why he can play as a pseudo midfielder. He can beat his man whether on the inside or on the out side Tsimikas is comfortable enough going both ways as well.

Being too one-footed makes a player easier to press with the touchline as a defender. It's even very predictable.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:15 am by MonsLibpool »
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33006 on: Today at 11:21:29 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:06:43 am
Agree to disagree I guess :D

He did discuss it after the game but it sounded like it was at its early stages rather than ready to be announced, pretty sure he said something along the lines of  the first I heard about it was yesterday but Im excited. If you were him youd be foolish not to get some type of clause in there, particularly if Newcastle remain outside of the CL places. He came very close to joining a top 3 club in the summer, hed be an idiot to cross himself off club wish lists next summer in favour of a pay rise for a few months during this season. The option to sign a new deal will always be there for him at Newcastle, the option to join the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal or City wont if he ties himself down for 4-5 years without a clause.
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33007 on: Today at 11:29:55 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:21:29 am
He did discuss it after the game but it sounded like it was at its early stages rather than ready to be announced, pretty sure he said something along the lines of  the first I heard about it was yesterday but Im excited. If you were him youd be foolish not to get some type of clause in there, particularly if Newcastle remain outside of the CL places. He came very close to joining a top 3 club in the summer, hed be an idiot to cross himself off club wish lists next summer in favour of a pay rise for a few months during this season. The option to sign a new deal will always be there for him at Newcastle, the option to join the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal or City wont if he ties himself down for 4-5 years without a clause.
For Newcastle or any club, it would really beembarrassing to do the mural if the player hasn't signed. They'd be a huge backlash from the fans if it doesn't go as planned because they've effectively announced it to them. It's like us putting up "Trent 66" then he leaves for free. It's basic professionalism than a professional club can be assumed to have.

He might still go to another CL club based on performance but I don't just see us going for him to be honest. If we want to top that, he'd be on around £200k here which is just too high.
Sangria

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33008 on: Today at 11:30:19 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:06:11 am
I mean the standard way of announcing the signing of an extended deal is a press release followed by a lot of follow up articles in the mainstream media.

I can't seem to find one of these, so as much as I trust a terrace placard mural, I'm guessing he's not yet signed anything.

It's a bit different when you're Wisla Plock.

https://xcancel.com/WislaPlockSA/status/1392742944545837056
smutchin

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33009 on: Today at 11:40:49 am
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33010 on: Today at 11:40:52 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:29:55 am
For Newcastle or any club, it would really beembarrassing to do the mural if the player hasn't signed. They'd be a huge backlash from the fans if it doesn't go as planned because they've effectively announced it to them. It's like us putting up "Trent 66" then he leaves for free. It's basic professionalism than a professional club can be assumed to have.

He might still go to another CL club based on performance but I don't just see us going for him to be honest. If we want to top that, he'd be on around £200k here which is just too high.

It wouldnt be the first time a premier league club have embarrassed themselves by going early with a bit of news, would it? That they havent announced it 3 weeks later tells you theyve definitely gone early, whether that turns out to be embarrassing or simply a sign the club were showing him how loved he is there, only time will tell, I do think hell sign a new deal there like, I thought it was done as soon as Id seen the mural, but its weird they havent announced it officially yet.

I think there are two players future here that will dictate whether we revisit our interest in Gordon: Salah and Nunez. Id always prefer to replace Salah with another lefty when he leaves but I think the club will go for the best player available rather than take a significant downgrade just because a player isnt left footed. The Kubo links were interesting as well. Ive said in here a few times I think Gordons a potential 9 in the same way Diogo is, I think Diogos a really good comparison to be honest, if Darwin ends up leaving next summer (which I wouldnt rule out if he continues being second choice), Gordon would be an excellent choice to replace him. But yeah, the new contract and probable payrise that brings may rule him out of a move to us.
