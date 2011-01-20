Left back is an interesting debate, Aït-Nouri for example has played against us and been well up for the battle with Salah, he's even come out on top on occasions, that certainly catches your eye.
Kerkez is the same, this season I thought he was Bournemouths best player against us and really locked down Salah all game.
I think key going forward if we do replace Robbo is someone who is very comfortable in posession and can use both feet, I think that ability to open the field up either way is going to really help the team.