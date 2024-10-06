

Fair enough. Guimares is probably one of the few, probably got that wrong ones isnt he. Id be a little more critical of the club on transfers than you but its not actually that easy to give specific, we got it wrong here. The e.gs of CM players suggested on here whove gone on to be pretty average is evidence of that (although the reality is several of those suggested in here were never good ideas). But Guimares is one that most of us, whether more positive or more negative, can probably agree on. We know he was available, we know we needed a CM, we know he profiled exactly right. And yet we let him go to Newcastle, Newcastle? Wouldnt have been surprised to see 21/22 turn out differently as well as 22/23 (which would have been completely different), if wed had him.



Yeah it was a bizarre decision. Bruno G is/was such a Klopp player, he couldve given that side a physical edge as Henderson/Fabinho began to decline, whilst his ability on the ball was probably only bettered by Thiago. A real stinker from Ward. I felt similar about Paqueta to be honest but hindsights made me wonder if he failed the no dickheads policy, but as a player, hes outrageous but maybe didnt have the selflessness and running power that Klopp demanded from that midfield.I know theyre a tough club to compete with given their wealth, but I do wonder how weve sort of allowed PSG to put in the leg work on the likes of Vitinha and Neves and not been a bit more proactive ourselves. Mel Reddy said something along the lines of wed tried for Vitinha but hed already decided to go to PSG in the summer of 22. Even Fabian Ruiz  who to some might be seen as a flavour of the month after the Euros  was someone we should have been looking at. 12 months on his deal left in Naples, had top level experience (CL, Serie A) and I think PSG paid around 25m for him.Theyre the type of deals I look at and think to myself what were we doing? Even if they werent instant fits with Jurgens football, there were so few very top ones that were, maybe wed have been better off getting the best players available and making it work from there, something Jurgen was a master at. One thing Im hoping with the new structure  and Arne focusing more on coaching  is we see a more proactive approach to transfers. Ill let them off this summer as they started late and got burned by Zubimendi. But next summer should be akin to the summers or 2017 and 2018 in terms of execution. Ive no idea what numbers well need, but there needs to be more conviction.