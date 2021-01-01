« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

disgraced cake

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:39:48 pm
Looks like Ait Nouri's contract is up in 2026 so will only have another year come the summer. If they have a stinker of a season which it looks like they will he'll be even keener to get off. Which is to say price wouldn't be terrible.
Schmidt

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:45:27 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:27:49 pm
I love watching Ait-Nouri play - for someone else. Im not sure if its tactical but hes so aggressive with his attacking positioning, hes constantly being taken out of the phase with balls behind him. He is always in and around the 6 yard box in the attacking phase. Talented, great dribbler, but Im concerned hes a winger playing as a full back and doesnt have the defensive acumen to be quite what wed need, unless the set up changes substantially. I like him, but I think Kerkez at Bournemouth is a more rounded package in that hes good going forward but is very strong as a one-on-one defender too.

Ait-Nouris heatmaps are interesting, hes more commonly in the 8 position than he is at full back. Super aggressive going forward and is really productive, Id just worry adding a full back who makes Robbo look conservative.

The difficulty in judging is that when a team like Wolves has a player as good as him, they inevitably want to get him closer to the goal as much as possible as they don't have as many sources of goals.

That said, I like Ait-Nouri and felt we should have gone for him in the summer, but if we're talking next summer I'd rather we target someone who won't run off to the AFCON in the middle of the season constantly.
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:46:03 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:39:48 pm
Looks like Ait Nouri's contract is up in 2026 so will only have another year come the summer. If they have a stinker of a season which it looks like they will he'll be even keener to get off. Which is to say price wouldn't be terrible.
We can't play two full backs like him and Trent in the same team.
Bobinhood

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:54:17 pm
Alfonso Davies salary is John Henry's problem not mine.   ;D  I want this done. Guys on a free. Caciedos not here.  Pounce on it with fat stacks.

Im a fair even handed temperate poster person, we've saved up a boatload of money by now. Time to shock the world. The fact i've made the transfer up and there's no credible link doesn't bother me in the least. Im a liverpool fan. ive got certain expectations. I know what i want. I know what we need. i know what we want to see.


ohoho definitely doing it right now   :lmao  Lets have it announced on new years day. I hate it when they stretch it out.
rocco

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:13:24 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:54:17 pm
Alfonso Davies salary is John Henry's problem not mine.   ;D  I want this done. Guys on a free. Caciedos not here.  Pounce on it with fat stacks.

Im a fair even handed temperate poster person, we've saved up a boatload of money by now. Time to shock the world. The fact i've made the transfer up and there's no credible link doesn't bother me in the least. Im a liverpool fan. ive got certain expectations. I know what i want. I know what we need. i know what we want to see.


ohoho definitely doing it right now   :lmao  Lets have it announced on new years day. I hate it when they stretch it out.




Probably end up at Madrid next season
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:55:53 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:13:24 am
Probably end up at Madrid next season

That's inside the box thinking, Bobinhood is thinking outside the box! Get with the programme square!
