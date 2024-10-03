« previous next »
G Richards

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 01:26:51 pm
If Trent wants to go there and isnt signing a new deal, and choo-choo is open to coming this way, Id try to sort something in January if possible.

It feels like we are being played a bit by Trent, though with him able to agree with a foreign team as soon as January, Im not sure what leverage we have. So, keep it cordial, professional, and hopefully get a great season out of him, but then I expect him to go on a free. 
clinical

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 02:32:08 pm
It's literally the worst source in Spain? It's like Samie making up a rumour. Why is it even being discussed?  ;D
Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 03:19:41 pm
Leave the fish place alone mate.  ;D
clinical

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 04:32:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:19:41 pm
Leave the fish place alone mate.  ;D

The fish place source is worse than actual fish sauce.
Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 05:57:27 pm
Now that's stinky.
Bobinhood

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 11:53:56 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:20:12 am
I'd be stunned if he didn't end up at Madrid

Well the word on the street has been that he's supposed to end up at Real on a free. I'm saying fuck that.  ;D and them. 

Imagine Davies as the lb and slightly aging but now well rested Robbo as the back up.

Tasty.

He's who i want. Don't care if it makes strategic sense or is possible. Not my problem. Get it done.   ;D
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:05:40 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:53:56 am
Well the word on the street has been that he's supposed to end up at Real on a free. I'm saying fuck that.  ;D and them. 

Imagine Davies as the lb and slightly aging but now well rested Robbo as the back up.

Tasty.

He's who i want. Don't care if it makes strategic sense or is possible. Not my problem. Get it done.   ;D

I like your style. Now, shall I bring the gun and you bring the cable ties? I'm sure we can get him to Anfield somehow ;D
Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 03:35:55 pm
Quote
[@BILD]
: Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi is a target for Liverpool in 2025 and they are willing to spend £42M for him
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 04:12:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:35:55 pm


Isnt he another left sided attacker?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 04:17:17 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:12:10 pm
Isnt he another left sided attacker?

Left footed right winger I believe
No666

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 04:33:26 pm
Left-footed left-winger but plays across the front line, so if true, does suggest we are bidding goodbye to Mo.
Bobinhood

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 05:01:57 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:05:40 pm
I like your style. Now, shall I bring the gun and you bring the cable ties? I'm sure we can get him to Anfield somehow ;D

Just trying to fit in  ;D  am i doing it right?

Where's the Caciedo money John? The Zubi money? the Lavia money? The Thiago and Matip salary money John? Where IS it? Get that shit outta t-bills and give it all to Dat Guy. and the other 3. Or Else!

I'm sending Lisan in if things dont improve quickly and hes gonna put a ugly rip in every single one of Lindas Red Dresses and also destroy all matching shoe's and purses. You dont want to deal with that fallout from that John. You do Not!  Find the Money John. Jan 03 we give you as long as there's tons of completely unsubstantiated click bait about the move between now and then to tide us over. Enough to make it all true like with Joe. Shame he left in a huff like that.

Wheres the Gomez money John? Its amateur hour around here. Bring me my Davies or Lisan flies. You've been warned.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 06:09:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:35:55 pm
[@BILD] Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi is a target for Liverpool in 2025 and they are willing to spend £42M for him

A left footed attacker, turning 23 in January, finally living up to his potential this season (5 goals and 5 assists in 8 games), and will have 2 years left on his contract next summer.



Makes sense ...
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 06:36:01 pm
Seem to remember there were pretty strong links before he went to Dortmund. Maybe we already have the relationship with him/his agency.

Cant say hes ever had a good game when Ive watched him, his pace has always stood out but hes always been quite frustrating in the games Ive watched. Wouldnt have had him down as ready for the big move yet but maybe he goes up a level this season and hits our G spot.
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 06:54:19 pm
Dont really see it in Adeyemi.
G Richards

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:12:10 pm
I'd want to know what happens to VVD, Mo and Trent. If they all leave next summer, replacing them will be the top three priorities we have.

Branthwaite
Adeyemi
Frimpong

I would go for those three to replace our three outgoing.

Beyond that, I like the look of Ederson to strengthen the midfield, and Kerkez to ultimately take over from Robbo.

That's a lot of outlay, and it assumes all three of the aforementioned leave. In all likelihood they won't all leave next summer, so for example, if Virg extends, we could delay signing Branthwaite or equivalent. Then again, if Joe Gomez leaves for a tidy sum, we should reinvest it and pay the rest on top to sign Branthwaite. At first I thought he was a cart horse, but the lad can play, and long term we need a center left sided physical replacement for VVD.



newterp

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:29:56 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 07:12:10 pm
I'd want to know what happens to VVD, Mo and Trent. If they all leave next summer, replacing them will be the top three priorities we have.

Branthwaite
Adeyemi
Frimpong

I would go for those three to replace our three outgoing.

Beyond that, I like the look of Ederson to strengthen the midfield, and Kerkez to ultimately take over from Robbo.

That's a lot of outlay, and it assumes all three of the aforementioned leave. In all likelihood they won't all leave next summer, so for example, if Virg extends, we could delay signing Branthwaite or equivalent. Then again, if Joe Gomez leaves for a tidy sum, we should reinvest it and pay the rest on top to sign Branthwaite. At first I thought he was a cart horse, but the lad can play, and long term we need a center left sided physical replacement for VVD.





100% ... NO
So Howard Philips

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:35:45 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:29:56 pm
100% ... NO

Hell be McGuires replacement.
