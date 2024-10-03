I'd want to know what happens to VVD, Mo and Trent. If they all leave next summer, replacing them will be the top three priorities we have.



Branthwaite

Adeyemi

Frimpong



I would go for those three to replace our three outgoing.



Beyond that, I like the look of Ederson to strengthen the midfield, and Kerkez to ultimately take over from Robbo.



That's a lot of outlay, and it assumes all three of the aforementioned leave. In all likelihood they won't all leave next summer, so for example, if Virg extends, we could delay signing Branthwaite or equivalent. Then again, if Joe Gomez leaves for a tidy sum, we should reinvest it and pay the rest on top to sign Branthwaite. At first I thought he was a cart horse, but the lad can play, and long term we need a center left sided physical replacement for VVD.







