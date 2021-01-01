« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 813 814 815 816 817 [818]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1144018 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,648
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32680 on: Yesterday at 10:06:23 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm
Ok back to the NFL 😉
Better craic in there.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,122
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32681 on: Yesterday at 11:18:39 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:43:40 pm
Surely we could have found someone better than Endo. Gravenberch can't play every game. And why did we want Zubimendi if we already have Gravenberch I don't understand your logic

This is the part most posters on here don't get. We don't need someone who is better than Endo, we need someone who is better than Gravenberch. That is why we went for Zubimendi.

People will need to get used to the fact that we have a very strong and deep squad. Yes, the team can be improved, but we need to concentrate on signing starters, not expensive squad players. Of course, if an opportunity arrises, and we can get more players like Chiesa for a transfer fee way under their realistic value, we will act ...
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32682 on: Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:18:39 pm
This is the part most posters on here don't get. We don't need someone who is better than Endo, we need someone who is better than Gravenberch. That is why we went for Zubimendi.

People will need to get used to the fact that we have a very strong and deep squad. Yes, the team can be improved, but we need to concentrate on signing starters, not expensive squad players. Of course, if an opportunity arrises, and we can get more players like Chiesa for a transfer fee way under their realistic value, we will act ...

Ok I get it now. Still disappointed we couldn't find that guy hopefully it doesn't bite in the bum later in the season
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,122
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32683 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm
Ok I get it now. Still disappointed we couldn't find that guy hopefully it doesn't bite in the bum later in the season

Personally, I am hoping that Zubimendi will change his mind, and that we will get him in January. The combination of Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo and Morton for the double pivot looks pretty solid, but adding Zubimendi (and most likely selling Endo and Morton) in January would get us closer to the title ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32684 on: Today at 12:59:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:01:48 pm
Its been hilarious to see various posters argue that  Gravenberch is evidence for why signing players is unnecessary.
Signing players is needed but also having continuity  is also important. Also basically Liverpool was looking big price starting quality player not looking for squad players
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,329
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32685 on: Today at 02:36:32 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:18:39 pm
This is the part most posters on here don't get. We don't need someone who is better than Endo, we need someone who is better than Gravenberch. That is why we went for Zubimendi.

People will need to get used to the fact that we have a very strong and deep squad. Yes, the team can be improved, but we need to concentrate on signing starters, not expensive squad players. Of course, if an opportunity arrises, and we can get more players like Chiesa for a transfer fee way under their realistic value, we will act ...
The first choice players are pretty good, though no one had a clue how Gravenberch would fare in his new role. But he surpassed all expectations. But I don't think we could say good things about the depth. Depth is not about the number of players in a given position, but its set by two factors: (1) how much the quality of the play drops when you substitute the first choice with a second choice player, and (2) how many players are available for selection. early in the season we have one out (Jones, now Elliott), and I think it's fair to say that for the most season we should expect to have 1 player out injured. We started with Szobo, Macca, and Grav, which looks peachy. Changing Szobo with Curtis may not be a big change, but who would step in in place of Grav or Macca? Unless Morton comes through, which I hope he will, we are short on players who can play the 6 role and be able to rotate in the 8. Endo is simply not that player. There are many games before the January windows, and I'm not that optimistic that we can keep our first choice players fit or out of suspension troubles (though they are quite disciplinned). One stupid and undeserved red card like the one for Macca last season and we are thrown out of balance.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,061
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32686 on: Today at 07:35:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
Personally, I am hoping that Zubimendi will change his mind, and that we will get him in January. The combination of Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo and Morton for the double pivot looks pretty solid, but adding Zubimendi (and most likely selling Endo and Morton) in January would get us closer to the title ...
I agree. Yet what happens if Bajcetic is developing nicely in the Austrian league and CL? Would we better off assigning that money to a world-class CB/LB or left footed attacker? --This is the problem of competing against cheats when you are sticking, rigidly, to the rules.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32687 on: Today at 07:35:31 am »
was thinking that jones is our trump card despite his injury issues

he can be the no 6 as he played there with the england set up

he could be the one to replace macca or szobo if either one needs a rest.

problem is how many minutes can he perform before breaking down. then it will be moving the midfield puzzles again.

endo surely will play the cups similar with morton i guess. Ideally we do need another midfield body in there or we might see a drastic downfall in quality that grav has been surprisingly set a high bar.

mcconnell might also play a part somewhere hopefully.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,527
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32688 on: Today at 08:59:15 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:18:39 pm
This is the part most posters on here don't get. We don't need someone who is better than Endo, we need someone who is better than Gravenberch. That is why we went for Zubimendi.

People will need to get used to the fact that we have a very strong and deep squad. Yes, the team can be improved, but we need to concentrate on signing starters, not expensive squad players. Of course, if an opportunity arrises, and we can get more players like Chiesa for a transfer fee way under their realistic value, we will act ...

If Zubimendi  better than Gravenberch of this season , he must be some talent .
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 813 814 815 816 817 [818]   Go Up
« previous next »
 