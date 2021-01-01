« previous next »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm
Ok back to the NFL 😉
Better craic in there.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:43:40 pm
Surely we could have found someone better than Endo. Gravenberch can't play every game. And why did we want Zubimendi if we already have Gravenberch I don't understand your logic

This is the part most posters on here don't get. We don't need someone who is better than Endo, we need someone who is better than Gravenberch. That is why we went for Zubimendi.

People will need to get used to the fact that we have a very strong and deep squad. Yes, the team can be improved, but we need to concentrate on signing starters, not expensive squad players. Of course, if an opportunity arrises, and we can get more players like Chiesa for a transfer fee way under their realistic value, we will act ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:18:39 pm
This is the part most posters on here don't get. We don't need someone who is better than Endo, we need someone who is better than Gravenberch. That is why we went for Zubimendi.

People will need to get used to the fact that we have a very strong and deep squad. Yes, the team can be improved, but we need to concentrate on signing starters, not expensive squad players. Of course, if an opportunity arrises, and we can get more players like Chiesa for a transfer fee way under their realistic value, we will act ...

Ok I get it now. Still disappointed we couldn't find that guy hopefully it doesn't bite in the bum later in the season
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm
Ok I get it now. Still disappointed we couldn't find that guy hopefully it doesn't bite in the bum later in the season

Personally, I am hoping that Zubimendi will change his mind, and that we will get him in January. The combination of Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo and Morton for the double pivot looks pretty solid, but adding Zubimendi (and most likely selling Endo and Morton) in January would get us closer to the title ...
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:01:48 pm
Its been hilarious to see various posters argue that  Gravenberch is evidence for why signing players is unnecessary.
Signing players is needed but also having continuity  is also important. Also basically Liverpool was looking big price starting quality player not looking for squad players
