Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:43:45 am
Rumor is that Zubimendi's agent is Harry Kane's brother.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:45:43 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:43:16 am
Not sure about that he rejected Arsenal, Bayern and others before us and I reckon cheaty aren't that attractive of a club for a player like him, I'd imagine if he did decide to move we'd be at the front of the queue.

Guimarães or Paquetá are much more the mercenary cheaty style..

I hope you are right. You look at our forwards last night (and v Bournemouth) and marvel at the depth Slot has a this disposal.

Imagine adding Zubimendi to a group with Grav, Macca and Sboz + Jones. Endo, yes and Morton.

Sue.
Perb.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:48:46 am
If they didn't end up offering him another contract then they fucked him over.

Not sure we'll be back in for him now but can definitely see City making a move in January.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:52:30 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:45:43 am
I hope you are right. You look at our forwards last night (and v Bournemouth) and marvel at the depth Slot has a this disposal.

Imagine adding Zubimendi to a group with Grav, Macca and Sboz + Jones. Endo, yes and Morton.

Sue.
Perb.

3 contract renewals and Zubimendi in Jan wouldn't half be a good christmas ;) going to need that depth for the extended new club world cup competition.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 11:00:13 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:52:30 am
3 contract renewals and Zubimendi in Jan wouldn't half be a good christmas ;) going to need that depth for the extended new club world cup competition.

Get me a left-back too and I'll shake hands on that mate.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 11:10:30 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:00:13 am
Get me a left-back too and I'll shake hands on that mate.

Might be pushing it but lining up Kerkez for next summer would be tasty, really like what I've seen of him and would piss off utd as well.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 11:37:45 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:48:46 am
If they didn't end up offering him another contract then they fucked him over.

Not sure we'll be back in for him now but can definitely see City making a move in January.

They might have said stay one more year  or until January  and you can leave with our blessing. He might have no interest in a new deal given the advantageous clause thats in it. Its difficult to tell but it does feel like the timing of our approach didnt help given who theyd sold and were in the process of selling. If he doesnt get a new deal and doesnt leave in the next 12 months hes been done like a kipper.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 11:37:45 am
Quote from: clinical on September 25, 2024, 03:27:10 pm
Remember the time when we spent £10m more on Benteke than what Son went for in the same summer. When you think of these moments you realise we will never be that stupid again. Got us Klopp that mistake though. So silver linings

I think Brendan Rodgers was the only person in the world who thought that that Benteke signing was a good idea at that price (or Lambert at any price).
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 12:35:08 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:38:57 am
Remember who Zubimendi replaced in the Euro final?

That player is now out for the season. Be modern football to a "T" if Zubi suddenly realised he can earn £300,000 a week in Manchester and like that *BOOM* he didn't need those mountains anymore or his mother's paella.
Who wants to move to Man City prior to the verdict on the 129-130 charges? What if they get expelled? What if they get consecutively applied points deductions?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 01:42:23 pm
Zubi has the stench of City all over him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 02:12:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:37:45 am
I think Brendan Rodgers was the only person in the world who thought that that Benteke signing was a good idea at that price (or Lambert at any price).

The Lambert signing reads quite weird in the Graham book. Whilst it was definitely Brendan pushing for a target man, Graham suggests it was actually Edwards idea as a low cost experiment to see how we would play with a target man. At that time they were obviously trying to come to a compromise to appease Brendan, Id love to know if Brendan really wanted a player of that level though.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 02:12:37 pm
The Lambert signing reads quite weird in the Graham book. Whilst it was definitely Brendan pushing for a target man, Graham suggests it was actually Edwards idea as a low cost experiment to see how we would play with a target man. At that time they were obviously trying to come to a compromise to appease Brendan, Id love to know if Brendan really wanted a player of that level though.

3 years of screaming about Benteke
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 02:57:37 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 02:12:37 pm
The Lambert signing reads quite weird in the Graham book. Whilst it was definitely Brendan pushing for a target man, Graham suggests it was actually Edwards idea as a low cost experiment to see how we would play with a target man. At that time they were obviously trying to come to a compromise to appease Brendan, Id love to know if Brendan really wanted a player of that level though.

I'd imagine it was an Edwards signing - low cost punt. He loves those. Rodgers wanted someone of a higher calibre - in summer 2014, didn't he push for Wilfrid Bony?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 04:38:54 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:31:14 am
Real Sociedad 1 win out of 8 matches in season so far..
At least he can comfort himself with the big fat new contract they gave him....
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 05:37:22 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:38:54 pm
At least he can comfort himself with the big fat new contract they gave him....
or the mega middle east money he will be getting in january (if not already started)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 05:59:37 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:10:30 am
Might be pushing it but lining up Kerkez for next summer would be tasty, really like what I've seen of him and would piss off utd as well.

Am I allowed to swap Ait-Nouri for Kerkez? My summer likes Tony G Guimares and Ait-Nouri aren't looking to hot at the moment
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm
not sure Kerkez or even Ait Nouri on this seasons form are much better than Tsimikas

Kerkez is decent & very young so potential is good maybe same for Ait Nouri but they not top class talents imo
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:41:21 pm
Alfonso Davies.

Its only 2 words not that hard. Real supposedly has him lined up on a free. Well, fuck that.  ;D  Where's the rectangle runner money John? 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:31:07 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:59:37 pm
Am I allowed to swap Ait-Nouri for Kerkez? My summer likes Tony G Guimares and Ait-Nouri aren't looking to hot at the moment
Not getting their dream transfers to LFC materialize might do that to a player. Gordon too...  ;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 01:48:40 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 23, 2024, 04:40:16 pm
The hype for him over the summer based on a handful of appearances was wild. He's got a long, long way to go.
Said it multiple times he doesn't have the mobility to play CM for us
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:12:48 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:42:23 pm
Zubi has the stench of City all over him.
Why would go there knowing fully well he'll be back on the bench when Rodri gets back which means he'll never get passed him in the Spain squad
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:15:09 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm
not sure Kerkez or even Ait Nouri on this seasons form are much better than Tsimikas

Kerkez is decent & very young so potential is good maybe same for Ait Nouri but they not top class talents imo

I actually like Tsimikas, one overlooked quality is how much he contributes to our buildup and control of games because he passes the ball quickly and with both feet. His main problem is that he can be pretty weak in duels and you get the feeling sometimes he is playing for a free kick and when he doesn't get one we are left exposed.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:16:31 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:12:48 am
Why would go there knowing fully well he'll be back on the bench when Rodri gets back which means he'll never get passed him in the Spain squad

It'll be a factor to consider but I doubt Rodri will be the same when he comes back, look at Lucas. It's the worst position to get that injury.
