Not sure about that he rejected Arsenal, Bayern and others before us and I reckon cheaty aren't that attractive of a club for a player like him, I'd imagine if he did decide to move we'd be at the front of the queue.
Guimarães or Paquetá are much more the mercenary cheaty style..
I hope you are right. You look at our forwards last night (and v Bournemouth) and marvel at the depth Slot has a this disposal.
Imagine adding Zubimendi to a group with Grav, Macca and Sboz + Jones. Endo, yes and Morton.
Sue.
Perb.