If they didn't end up offering him another contract then they fucked him over.



Not sure we'll be back in for him now but can definitely see City making a move in January.



They might have said stay one more year  or until January  and you can leave with our blessing. He might have no interest in a new deal given the advantageous clause thats in it. Its difficult to tell but it does feel like the timing of our approach didnt help given who theyd sold and were in the process of selling. If he doesnt get a new deal and doesnt leave in the next 12 months hes been done like a kipper.