Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32600 on: Today at 10:43:45 am »
Rumor is that Zubimendi's agent is Harry Kane's brother.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32601 on: Today at 10:45:43 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:43:16 am
Not sure about that he rejected Arsenal, Bayern and others before us and I reckon cheaty aren't that attractive of a club for a player like him, I'd imagine if he did decide to move we'd be at the front of the queue.

Guimarães or Paquetá are much more the mercenary cheaty style..

I hope you are right. You look at our forwards last night (and v Bournemouth) and marvel at the depth Slot has a this disposal.

Imagine adding Zubimendi to a group with Grav, Macca and Sboz + Jones. Endo, yes and Morton.

Sue.
Perb.
Offline amir87

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32602 on: Today at 10:48:46 am »
If they didn't end up offering him another contract then they fucked him over.

Not sure we'll be back in for him now but can definitely see City making a move in January.
Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32603 on: Today at 10:52:30 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:45:43 am
I hope you are right. You look at our forwards last night (and v Bournemouth) and marvel at the depth Slot has a this disposal.

Imagine adding Zubimendi to a group with Grav, Macca and Sboz + Jones. Endo, yes and Morton.

Sue.
Perb.

3 contract renewals and Zubimendi in Jan wouldn't half be a good christmas ;) going to need that depth for the extended new club world cup competition.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32604 on: Today at 11:00:13 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:52:30 am
3 contract renewals and Zubimendi in Jan wouldn't half be a good christmas ;) going to need that depth for the extended new club world cup competition.

Get me a left-back too and I'll shake hands on that mate.
Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32605 on: Today at 11:10:30 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:00:13 am
Get me a left-back too and I'll shake hands on that mate.

Might be pushing it but lining up Kerkez for next summer would be tasty, really like what I've seen of him and would piss off utd as well.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32606 on: Today at 11:37:45 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:48:46 am
If they didn't end up offering him another contract then they fucked him over.

Not sure we'll be back in for him now but can definitely see City making a move in January.

They might have said stay one more year  or until January  and you can leave with our blessing. He might have no interest in a new deal given the advantageous clause thats in it. Its difficult to tell but it does feel like the timing of our approach didnt help given who theyd sold and were in the process of selling. If he doesnt get a new deal and doesnt leave in the next 12 months hes been done like a kipper.
Online Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32607 on: Today at 11:37:45 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:27:10 pm
Remember the time when we spent £10m more on Benteke than what Son went for in the same summer. When you think of these moments you realise we will never be that stupid again. Got us Klopp that mistake though. So silver linings

I think Brendan Rodgers was the only person in the world who thought that that Benteke signing was a good idea at that price (or Lambert at any price).
