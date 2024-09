In modern football you cant afford to wait till a player is fully established and proven, not unless youre prepared to pay huge money for them. Olise at 50m was a snip in the current market where bit part players like Sepp and Carvalho go for 27m. I thought Olise was a great option given the likelihood that Salah walks next summer and even if not hes good enough to rotate in several positions. We never know when injuries will strike



He not getting the same chances at Liverpool as he is at Bayern. Also Liverpool signed a winger for like 12 mil to fill the backup role and could possible do more in the future.Jota/Gakpo are the 2 who cost the money that Liverpool spent on somebody who probably didnt see as a future star type starter. I think they viewed as starting quality players who help with depth(with idea to have more fire power off the bench and more rotation options). Nunez was clearly brought as a long term striker even if he hasnt fully locked it in.Also Olise was coming off 2 long Hamstring injuries from last season.Liverpool will clearly pay if they full established that seems clear