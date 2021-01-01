« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1122622 times)

Offline Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32520 on: Yesterday at 01:53:49 pm »


Chris Rigg looks a real talent
Offline Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32521 on: Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm »
Kerkez looks a player, only 20, bossed Mo most of the match.
Offline TAA66

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32522 on: Yesterday at 05:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm
Kerkez looks a player, only 20, bossed Mo most of the match.

Yes, he played very well.  Maybe his national captain could have a word
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32523 on: Yesterday at 06:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm
Kerkez looks a player, only 20, bossed Mo most of the match.
Played well one of the last times we played em.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32524 on: Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm »
Diaz > Gordon.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32525 on: Yesterday at 08:18:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm
Diaz > Gordon.

I would agree. But I think Gordon AND Diaz on the same team would cause some major damage to teams out there.

Seen Newcastle fans saying he's playing so far like a man who's not really bothered and was denied his dream move in the summer.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32526 on: Yesterday at 08:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:18:02 pm
I would agree. But I think Gordon AND Diaz on the same team would cause some major damage to teams out there.

Seen Newcastle fans saying he's playing so far like a man who's not really bothered and was denied his dream move in the summer.

He kind of has to play better surely? Otherwise we are basing his ability but mainly his productivity based on one season.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32527 on: Yesterday at 08:31:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:26:00 pm
He kind of has to play better surely? Otherwise we are basing his ability but mainly his productivity based on one season.

He needs to improve no doubt.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32528 on: Yesterday at 09:12:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm
Diaz > Gordon.

That can't be true. We've been told over and over again that Gordon is better than Diaz ...
Offline Schmidt

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32529 on: Yesterday at 09:47:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm
Diaz > Gordon.

A lot of the Diaz/Gordon discussion was predicated on Diaz potentially not signing a contract extension with Barca lurking. Fortunately Barca were busy focusing on other players and Diaz didn't show any sign of wanting away.
Offline RedG13

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32530 on: Yesterday at 09:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:47:56 pm
A lot of the Diaz/Gordon discussion was predicated on Diaz potentially not signing a contract extension with Barca lurking. Fortunately Barca were busy focusing on other players and Diaz didn't show any sign of wanting away.
Barca are also broke
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32531 on: Yesterday at 09:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:31:48 pm
He needs to improve no doubt.

Yeah he does. I know that ultimately his fee next summer could be well reduced but there were a lot of fans wanting us to spend 70-80m on him and if he does not produce this season then that valuation seems pretty mad.
Offline RedG13

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32532 on: Yesterday at 10:01:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:26:00 pm
He kind of has to play better surely? Otherwise we are basing his ability but mainly his productivity based on one season.
In a season where he overperformed his underlying numbers too.
Offline BER

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32533 on: Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm »
Diaz is playing for the Barca move, tale as old as time.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32534 on: Yesterday at 10:11:10 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm
Diaz is playing for the Barca move, tale as old as time.

Unless they are planning to give us Lamine Yamal in a swap deal, Barcelona can't really afford Diaz ...
Offline Peabee

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32535 on: Today at 03:08:09 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm
Diaz is playing for the Barca move, tale as old as time.

He's playing well. I'll just enjoy that.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32536 on: Today at 03:08:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:11:10 pm
Unless they are planning to give us Lamine Yamal in a swap deal, Barcelona can't really afford Diaz ...

Exactly. They'd have to mortgage their stadium. Again.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32537 on: Today at 09:52:44 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:18:02 pm
I would agree. But I think Gordon AND Diaz on the same team would cause some major damage to teams out there.

Seen Newcastle fans saying he's playing so far like a man who's not really bothered and was denied his dream move in the summer.
Do we need such a player. Gordon wouldn't get into this first 11.

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32538 on: Today at 09:54:01 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:47:56 pm
A lot of the Diaz/Gordon discussion was predicated on Diaz potentially not signing a contract extension with Barca lurking. Fortunately Barca were busy focusing on other players and Diaz didn't show any sign of wanting away.
A lot of people thought Gordon was the better player. Showed numerous stats to prove their point. He wasn't. He isn't and he's certainly not worth the amount people were suggesting we paid in the summer for him.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32539 on: Today at 11:06:07 am »
Olise isnt bad, is he.
Online Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32540 on: Today at 11:14:52 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 01:53:49 pm

Chris Rigg looks a real talent

Said it for a year watching The Championship. He'll be at a top club in a year or two. Should stay at Sunderland for now.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32541 on: Today at 11:17:00 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:18:02 pm
I would agree. But I think Gordon AND Diaz on the same team would cause some major damage to teams out there.

Seen Newcastle fans saying he's playing so far like a man who's not really bothered and was denied his dream move in the summer.

Gordon did the same at Everton..really good first season and then his head was turned and he was terrible the next season, so they let him go in Jan.

I don't think anyone is playing well at the moment though at Newcastle
