Kerkez looks a player, only 20, bossed Mo most of the match.
Diaz > Gordon.
I would agree. But I think Gordon AND Diaz on the same team would cause some major damage to teams out there.Seen Newcastle fans saying he's playing so far like a man who's not really bothered and was denied his dream move in the summer.
He kind of has to play better surely? Otherwise we are basing his ability but mainly his productivity based on one season.
A lot of the Diaz/Gordon discussion was predicated on Diaz potentially not signing a contract extension with Barca lurking. Fortunately Barca were busy focusing on other players and Diaz didn't show any sign of wanting away.
He needs to improve no doubt.
Diaz is playing for the Barca move, tale as old as time.
Unless they are planning to give us Lamine Yamal in a swap deal, Barcelona can't really afford Diaz ...
Chris Rigg looks a real talent
