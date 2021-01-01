Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:
Reina was quality but probably on his way down at that point
Meireles was decent enough
Jovanovic was free cos we had no money
Despite people laughing at him, Ngog's goals per 90 was good
Poulsen, yep was past his best when we bought him
I liked Kyrgiakos for what he was, again, bought when we had very little money
Spearing, fair enough not so good
Shelvey, ok but not that great
Konchesky = Hodgson
Carragher, ok and good player at his peak but past his best
Johnson was pretty good
That side was from 2010 I think so while it includes some not so good players, context around the state of the club at the time is also needed.
Hit me.