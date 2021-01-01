« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1117767 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32480 on: Yesterday at 11:44:58 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:32:06 am
How did it ever get to that? In the champions league! Horrific.

Carragher there - clowns to the left of me, baldies to the right, here I am stuck in the middle with Roy.*

*Not really fair on Johnson, or the cult hero Kyrgiakos.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32481 on: Yesterday at 11:55:21 am »
I would 100% go back to Zubimendi if he's genuinely had a change of heart. No need to be petty or let pride get in the way because he wasn't 100% sure about leaving his homeland and boyhood club at the time.

Gravenberch has been quality but we still need another body in midfield and Zubimendi is excellent.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32482 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:22:54 am
Moved away from wanting Zubimendi now have you?

Youre loving Engels instead?

 :wellin
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32483 on: Yesterday at 12:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:55:21 am
I would 100% go back to Zubimendi if he's genuinely had a change of heart. No need to be petty or let pride get in the way because he wasn't 100% sure about leaving his homeland and boyhood club at the time.

Gravenberch has been quality but we still need another body in midfield and Zubimendi is excellent.

I'd be for it myself and wouldn't really blame him for wanting to stay there in the summer but fact of the matter is you run a pretty huge risk that he still gets homesick at some stage.

Would definitely be worth doing if we could drop the price a bit given he hasn't signed a new deal yet.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32484 on: Yesterday at 12:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:22:54 am

Youre loving Engels instead?

He gets top Marx for his stats profile.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32485 on: Yesterday at 12:50:41 pm »
He'll sign for Real Madrid for pennies next summer probably.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32486 on: Yesterday at 01:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:



Who is that next to Reina? Its wrecking my head.

I guess its a RW/RM given the other positions covered.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32487 on: Yesterday at 01:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 01:06:38 pm
Who is that next to Reina? Its wrecking my head.

I guess its a RW/RM given the other positions covered.

Looks like Meireles,not sure though.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32488 on: Yesterday at 01:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 01:06:38 pm
Who is that next to Reina? Its wrecking my head.

I guess its a RW/RM given the other positions covered.

Raul Meireles.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32489 on: Yesterday at 02:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:



Seems we spread out the amount of hair poorly and gifter all of it to Poulsen, Kyrgiasos, and Johnson and realized we only had a smidge left for Carragher and no one else
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32490 on: Yesterday at 02:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:22:54 am
Moved away from wanting Zubimendi now have you?

Youre loving Engels instead?

Very good 😁
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32491 on: Yesterday at 03:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:35:00 am
As if youre still wearing that thing.
Spoiler
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32492 on: Yesterday at 05:36:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:55:15 am
If he wanted to sign Id make him denounce all things Basque.

Including Lobster??? That's mean.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32493 on: Yesterday at 07:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:



Reina was quality but probably on his way down at that point
Meireles was decent enough
Jovanovic was free cos we had no money
Despite people laughing at him, Ngog's goals per 90 was good
Poulsen, yep was past his best when we bought him
I liked Kyrgiakos for what he was, again, bought when we had very little money
Spearing, fair enough not so good
Shelvey, ok but not that great
Konchesky = Hodgson
Carragher, ok and good player at his peak but past his best
Johnson was pretty good

That side was from 2010 I think so while it includes some not so good players, context around the state of the club at the time is also needed.

Hit me.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32494 on: Yesterday at 07:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:03:18 pm
Reina was quality but probably on his way down at that point
Meireles was decent enough
Jovanovic was free cos we had no money
Despite people laughing at him, Ngog's goals per 90 was good
Poulsen, yep was past his best when we bought him
I liked Kyrgiakos for what he was, again, bought when we had very little money
Spearing, fair enough not so good
Shelvey, ok but not that great
Konchesky = Hodgson
Carragher, ok and good player at his peak but past his best
Johnson was pretty good

That side was from 2010 I think so while it includes some not so good players, context around the state of the club at the time is also needed.

Hit me.

That's the starting line up for our group home game v Napoli.
Gerrard came off the bench at HT, and scored a hat trick in a 3-1 win.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32495 on: Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:


That team beat Napoli 3-1 that night.  :o

Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 07:52:32 pm
That's the starting line up for our group home game v Napoli.
Gerrard came off the bench at HT, and scored a hat trick in a 3-1 win.
I knew there was a reason.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32496 on: Yesterday at 09:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:



I look at that side and think PACE.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32497 on: Yesterday at 09:40:03 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 07:52:32 pm
That's the starting line up for our group home game v Napoli.
Gerrard came off the bench at HT, and scored a hat trick in a 3-1 win.

Lucas came off the bench too. Looking better already :)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32498 on: Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:00:29 am
IndyKaila News Of course

The most credible source out there. He was on RAWK as well if I remember correctly.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32499 on: Today at 09:33:38 am »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 09:33:18 pm
I look at that side and think PACE.

Yes I too think of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

What the cowboys and Hodgson did to our team was a crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32500 on: Today at 10:07:15 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 10:58:45 am
Always when we're talking about signings, it's important to remember how far we've come:




Jovanovich looking at Paulson and saying, "Did you win a competition, too?"

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32501 on: Today at 11:48:31 am »
Who is the guy in the middle of the bottom row? Can't place him?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32502 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 11:48:31 am
Who is the guy in the middle of the bottom row? Can't place him?


His mum could tell you
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32503 on: Today at 11:57:04 am »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32504 on: Today at 12:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:07:15 am

Jovanovich looking at Paulson and saying, "Did you win a competition, too?"


Glen Johnson looking at Jovanavich and thinking "What the fuck has happened to this once great club, signing dross like him?"
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32505 on: Today at 02:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:34:12 pm
Glen Johnson looking at Jovanavich and thinking "What the fuck has happened to this once great club, signing dross like him?"

Dont disrespect the legend..

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/yGZ5Gr5ztNnrw1KX/?mibextid=UalRPS
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32506 on: Today at 03:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:34:12 pm
Glen Johnson looking at Jovanavich and thinking "What the fuck has happened to this once great club, signing dross like him?"


Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32507 on: Today at 04:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:32:30 pm



Hahahaha, I remember watching that in the ground and thinking we're in for a rough time with some of these dossers. I remember Poulsen being subbed off once which was ironically cheered, grim times.

Some great GIFS from that season that I can remember. That one is a classic, 'Fuck off Roy ye wanker' from that egregious defeat to Wolves (one of the worst Anfield matches ever?) and Gerrard touching the badge before missing the pen at Blackburn.
