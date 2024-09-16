« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
September 16, 2024, 01:34:27 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on September 16, 2024, 07:06:37 am
Didnt watch their game but surprised this hasnt had more traction in here considering how many released themselves after a half of football by Minteh. Guessing he wasnt very good?
I basically cut off from football when we lose. I will be keeping an eye on him though, when I can be arsed.  ;D
Agent99

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
September 16, 2024, 03:06:51 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on September 16, 2024, 12:58:34 pm
True to his top line stats he kept the ball really well but didn't progress it much .. will be interesting to watch this season
Is Andre a controller or a progressive destroyer? Inquiring minds want to know.
markmywords

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
September 16, 2024, 08:54:25 pm
Andre is a giant
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
September 16, 2024, 08:54:49 pm
Tobez

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
September 17, 2024, 09:32:10 am
Quote from: MBL? on September 15, 2024, 08:00:09 pm
Think we were linked with one a couple of moths ago too. What's his name?

Someone butterfly to South America to check on him...
HeartAndSoul

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 01:01:26 pm
Mountain shaggers team lost again yesterday. 4 points from 6 games for them. Sitting in 16th place, no new contract. Wonder if he is regretting his summer decision now..
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 01:08:00 pm
Looks like Gravenberch is on a mission to nail down that number 6 spot. And with Slot talking up Bajčetić as someone who can comeback from loan and play for us, I'm not sure we'd necessarily go back in for Zubimendi next summer even if he was keen to come.
lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 01:09:26 pm
5 games in, it seem quite clear to me what we need, short term.

A younger left-back with athleticism and the ability to join the attack, like Robertson did so well in his earlier years. Left-back seems an obvious weak point in the squad, or area where we can upgrade our options very well.

The midfield thing. Looking at Gravenberch, and the performances with Dom and MacAllister, it seems clear to me we don't really need to spend 70 million on a new "6". What we need is an all-rounder who could rotate and step in for Grav, Dom or Macca. We don't need to spend a fortune, so we could grab a rough diamond from the French or German leagues.

Hopefully Jones will be able to help the workload soon but an all-rounder in January would be great as the matches get more intense and more important. Not saying him, but the Andre that went to Wolves is an example of a guy who may not be perfect but may be right for us, to rotate around our other players.
Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 01:32:21 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:09:26 pm
5 games in, it seem quite clear to me what we need, short term.

A younger left-back with athleticism and the ability to join the attack, like Robertson did so well in his earlier years. Left-back seems an obvious weak point in the squad, or area where we can upgrade our options very well.

The midfield thing. Looking at Gravenberch, and the performances with Dom and MacAllister, it seems clear to me we don't really need to spend 70 million on a new "6". What we need is an all-rounder who could rotate and step in for Grav, Dom or Macca. We don't need to spend a fortune, so we could grab a rough diamond from the French or German leagues.

Hopefully Jones will be able to help the workload soon but an all-rounder in January would be great as the matches get more intense and more important. Not saying him, but the Andre that went to Wolves is an example of a guy who may not be perfect but may be right for us, to rotate around our other players.

By next summer that player could be Bajcetic who you imagine at 20 and coming off a season of (hopefully) first team football he's ready to push into the 1st team.

Gourna-Douath however remains a player we should be watching, I think he's going to be a top player.

Re: Left back I hope we're working on Lukeba, he's going to be quality as well.
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 03:35:53 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 01:01:26 pm
Mountain shaggers team lost again yesterday. 4 points from 6 games for them. Sitting in 16th place, no new contract. Wonder if he is regretting his summer decision now..

Before or after we lost to Forest?
JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 05:18:14 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:09:26 pm
5 games in, it seem quite clear to me what we need, short term.

A younger left-back with athleticism and the ability to join the attack, like Robertson did so well in his earlier years. Left-back seems an obvious weak point in the squad, or area where we can upgrade our options very well.

The midfield thing. Looking at Gravenberch, and the performances with Dom and MacAllister, it seems clear to me we don't really need to spend 70 million on a new "6". What we need is an all-rounder who could rotate and step in for Grav, Dom or Macca. We don't need to spend a fortune, so we could grab a rough diamond from the French or German leagues.

Hopefully Jones will be able to help the workload soon but an all-rounder in January would be great as the matches get more intense and more important. Not saying him, but the Andre that went to Wolves is an example of a guy who may not be perfect but may be right for us, to rotate around our other players.

Yeah this was the frustartion in the summer - that we obviously didn't need to get an out and out 6 to bolster the squad .. hopefully we pick one up in January
MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:05:39 pm
We need another dynamic midfield player rather than a 6 i would agree,
One that is good defensively & in duels
red mongoose

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:16:57 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:09:26 pm
Hopefully Jones will be able to help the workload soon but an all-rounder in January would be great as the matches get more intense and more important. Not saying him, but the Andre that went to Wolves is an example of a guy who may not be perfect but may be right for us, to rotate around our other players.

One of the reasons I like him so much and harped on about him all summer is that he looks so comfortable in traffic. That's based on limited views, obviously, but he showed it again on Sunday. People were saying that he doesn't make a lot of progressive passes, but I don't really see any evidence that he isn't capable of doing that. You would think that in a better team he wouldn't have any problems doing so. He was dirt cheap and the kind of gamble we should have taken, but it's over now, so let's just go get him next time.
RedSince86

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:25:03 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OlF9YButlg0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OlF9YButlg0</a>
Number 7

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:59:56 am
Zubimendi regretting his decision apparently and is now hoping Liverpool go back in for him in January.

https://www.estadiodeportivo.com/futbol/real-sociedad/zubimendi-marcha-atras-continuidad-real-sociedad-fichara-por-liverpool-20240918-464637.html

