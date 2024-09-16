5 games in, it seem quite clear to me what we need, short term.



A younger left-back with athleticism and the ability to join the attack, like Robertson did so well in his earlier years. Left-back seems an obvious weak point in the squad, or area where we can upgrade our options very well.



The midfield thing. Looking at Gravenberch, and the performances with Dom and MacAllister, it seems clear to me we don't really need to spend 70 million on a new "6". What we need is an all-rounder who could rotate and step in for Grav, Dom or Macca. We don't need to spend a fortune, so we could grab a rough diamond from the French or German leagues.



Hopefully Jones will be able to help the workload soon but an all-rounder in January would be great as the matches get more intense and more important. Not saying him, but the Andre that went to Wolves is an example of a guy who may not be perfect but may be right for us, to rotate around our other players.