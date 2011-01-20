But there was stuff saying his family feared the riots that were happening in the UK and didn't feel it was safe, which was not true
It wasnt that I was referring to, to be honest. I cant remember where but I seem to recall reading something, maybe even something in Spanish, that said his family didnt want to move to England and that was a big factor in the apparent U-turn. I find that it hard to believe that he hadnt discussed moving countries with his family like but if thats the narrative coming from his camp then maybe he doesnt want to leave Spain, hes rejected at least three opportunities to do so and I wouldnt be shocked if theres a few more we dont know about. Ive given up on the idea of him joining us, but Im looking forward to seeing who within Europe emerges as a potential alternative. I just dont see a world he leaves Sociedad mid-season, if their seasons poor hell want to help turn it around, if their seasons going well hell want to stay and compete. He obviously has huge loyalty towards them, unless they push him out I dont see it happening in January and I dont see us spending the next 6-8 months hoping he changes his mind when we could be putting in work on alternatives that emerge.