But there was stuff saying his family feared the riots that were happening in the UK and didn't feel it was safe, which was not true



It wasnít that I was referring to, to be honest. I canít remember where but I seem to recall reading something, maybe even something in Spanish, that said his family didnít want to move to England and that was a big factor in the apparent U-turn. I find that it hard to believe that he hadnít discussed moving countries with his family like but if thatís the narrative coming from his camp then maybe he doesnít want to leave Spain, heís rejected at least three opportunities to do so and I wouldnít be shocked if thereís a few more we donít know about. Iíve given up on the idea of him joining us, but Iím looking forward to seeing who within Europe emerges as a potential alternative. I just donít see a world he leaves Sociedad mid-season, if their seasonís poor heíll want to help turn it around, if their seasonís going well heíll want to stay and compete. He obviously has huge loyalty towards them, unless they push him out I donít see it happening in January and I donít see us spending the next 6-8 months hoping he changes his mind when we could be putting in work on alternatives that emerge.