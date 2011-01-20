« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 11:17:13 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:42:30 am
But there was stuff saying his family feared the riots that were happening in the UK and didn't feel it was safe, which was not true

It wasnt that I was referring to, to be honest. I cant remember where but I seem to recall reading something, maybe even something in Spanish, that said his family didnt want to move to England and that was a big factor in the apparent U-turn. I find that it hard to believe that he hadnt discussed moving countries with his family like but if thats the narrative coming from his camp then maybe he doesnt want to leave Spain, hes rejected at least three opportunities to do so and I wouldnt be shocked if theres a few more we dont know about. Ive given up on the idea of him joining us, but Im looking forward to seeing who within Europe emerges as a potential alternative. I just dont see a world he leaves Sociedad mid-season, if their seasons poor hell want to help turn it around, if their seasons going well hell want to stay and compete. He obviously has huge loyalty towards them, unless they push him out I dont see it happening in January and I dont see us spending the next 6-8 months hoping he changes his mind when we could be putting in work on alternatives that emerge.
JasonF

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 11:24:56 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:17:13 am
It wasnt that I was referring to, to be honest. I cant remember where but I seem to recall reading something, maybe even something in Spanish, that said his family didnt want to move to England and that was a big factor in the apparent U-turn. I find that it hard to believe that he hadnt discussed moving countries with his family like but if thats the narrative coming from his camp then maybe he doesnt want to leave Spain, hes rejected at least three opportunities to do so and I wouldnt be shocked if theres a few more we dont know about. Ive given up on the idea of him joining us, but Im looking forward to seeing who within Europe emerges as a potential alternative. I just dont see a world he leaves Sociedad mid-season, if their seasons poor hell want to help turn it around, if their seasons going well hell want to stay and compete. He obviously has huge loyalty towards them, unless they push him out I dont see it happening in January and I dont see us spending the next 6-8 months hoping he changes his mind when we could be putting in work on alternatives that emerge.

But we know he did agree to come. Ultimately he did stay but in my opinion that's more to him not wanting to burn his bridges at his boyhood club rather than the family and friends thing.

I recall there were rumours his close family (who'd presumably come with him) didn't fancy it but those were fake. I doubt he would have agreed to come at all if that was the case.
DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:07:31 pm
Anyone interested in some T&G or is it to early yet ;)
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:23:21 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:07:31 pm
Anyone interested in some T&G or is it to early yet ;)

The Echo now have a new name to drive up clicks with Liverpool fans, Jamal Musiala.
Sangria

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:45:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:23:21 pm
The Echo now have a new name to drive up clicks with Liverpool fans, Jamal Musiala.

That's not a new name. I'm pretty sure he plays for Bayern Munich.
DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:23:21 pm
The Echo now have a new name to drive up clicks with Liverpool fans, Jamal Musiala.

Well i know you're not a big fan of T&G  but M.O. sounds like car tax
amir87

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:42:17 am
The first of many goals for Hudson-Odoi at Anfield.





Too soon?
duvva 💅

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:30:43 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:42:17 am
The first of many goals for Hudson-Odoi at Anfield.





Too soon?
:) why oh why didnt we sign him, wed be top of the league right now
Zlen

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:40:18 am
Quote from: clinical on September 13, 2024, 12:45:20 pm
Richard Hughes is back from holiday too apparently

Eh?
He was on holidays?
Is that some kind of a joke or something?

Not to shit on the guy, but we have three crucial players running their contracts down.
Not exactly the time to go on a bloody holiday.
Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:41:18 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:40:18 am
Eh?
He was on holidays?
Is that some kind of a joke or something?

Not to shit on the guy, but we have three crucial players running their contracts down.
Not exactly the time to go on a bloody holiday.

There is no proof he went on holiday, it was a "joke" made up at the end of the window.
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:43:30 am
Its a brave choice to go on holiday. So, so brave.
