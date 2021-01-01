« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1079355 times)

« Reply #32320 on: Yesterday at 09:58:15 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:27:58 am
As I said earlier, I think our pursuit of DM will depend on how well Grav and Baj progress this season. Wharton is 20 and Baj is 19.
With regard to Baj, it's not clear whether he is better as a defensive midfielder or an attacking midfielder. Nyoni is a baby and they tried to move Morton on.
That said, the new manager tried to move Henderson on to Fulham and he fought for his place.
Huh????
Bajcetic legit received 1 progressive pass his whole Liverpool career(out of 213 passes received). It seems very clear he a deep midfielder(who can cover at RB and probably Cb too if needed(Best as 6(either single or double pivot)
Nyoni less sure what his long term role will be but from Preseason looks like he can do 8 role, 10 role, winger, maybe some of the 6 role.
« Reply #32321 on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:33:24 am

Some of these guys could be bought and loaned out for basically no risk mind.

As I said, I think the clubs a bit too honest. We read after Yoro that they told him he wasnt guaranteed minutes and they wanted to take their time with him, whereas United were promising him minutes (and the salary) of a starter. I think the pursuit of a second club in the FSG umbrella might result in the club looking more actively at younger players who they think fall in the category of really good but not quite ready for Liverpool, I still think that profile of player will be more along the lines of 16-21, playing in a non-major league (Scandinavia, South America, Asia) and someone ready in a few years, I doubt it will be Championship players wed sign for the MCO.

Signing good level talents when they dont expect them to come in and immediately play just isnt really the way weve done it, under Jurgen and Edwards at least. Weve signed players at the academy level with a path to the first team being there for them if theyre good enough, but I think weve seen with Sepp VDB that if youre at that level in between, ie too good for academy football, too good for a loan but not good enough to play for us, we dont really get involved. Im sure Slot would have kept Sepp around but what we could offer Sepp vs what he desired, were worlds apart. I imagine that type of conversation would have been very similar if wed spoken to Adam Whartons reps, or Archie Grays reps, or even Bellinghams reps when he was at Birmingham. If theyre being offered 3000 minutes and an open door if big clubs come knocking by the likes of Dortmund, Brighton and Palace, were probably saying youll come in at the bottom of the pecking order and will need X months training/learning and will have to force your way in beyond those already here, a daunting task for any young professional.

I think Wharton looks a really good player but Im very mindful that if Palace start asking for £80m+ for him that wed probably only engage if were 100% convinced hes everything we want in a 6 and is ready now. 18 months of PL football isnt that much in the grand scheme of things, especially with no European football to add to that either, so itll be interesting to see how this season goes for him and whether he elevates his game to be one of the best midfielders in the league, or still looks like someone whos still a couple of years away from the big move. I cant see us getting involved if he doesnt continue with his current trajectory. If he really is a next Rodri as some are saying, itll be interesting to see what City do, havent Real Madrid recently started their charm offensive on Rodri for next summer?
« Reply #32322 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 am »
I think Wharton doesn't leave Palace for less than 60m. We have to absolutely sure about a signing for that fee.
« Reply #32323 on: Yesterday at 02:22:35 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:54:17 am
We seen how that goes with other clubs

We did it with Elliott.
« Reply #32324 on: Yesterday at 04:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:22:35 pm
We did it with Elliott.

Harvey Elliott hadn't played a single game in Championship and was 16 when we bought him. Signing him was much more like what we're doing with signing the lads from Chelsea and Wolves than signing Wharton from Blackburn. Only different is Fulham had fast tracked him into their first team at the back end of 18/19.
« Reply #32325 on: Yesterday at 07:45:42 pm »
That private jet to Porto on deadline day was there to pick up our new Technical Coach. ;D
« Reply #32326 on: Yesterday at 09:51:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:57:13 am
I think Wharton doesn't leave Palace for less than 60m. We have to absolutely sure about a signing for that fee.

Unfortunately I think the Rice Fee will be the benchmark for Wharton, so very doubtful we would ever be in for him, much better value can be found elsewhere
« Reply #32327 on: Yesterday at 10:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:51:00 pm
Unfortunately I think the Rice Fee will be the benchmark for Wharton, so very doubtful we would ever be in for him, much better value can be found elsewhere

Yeah but Rice was a full international, still young and much more experienced. If Rice is the benchmark then Wharton comes in cheaper.
« Reply #32328 on: Yesterday at 10:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:51:00 pm
Unfortunately I think the Rice Fee will be the benchmark for Wharton, so very doubtful we would ever be in for him, much better value can be found elsewhere

Rice played over 200 PL games before moving, at age 24. Wharton might get to 50 games if he stays injury free.

If his fee is north of £100m then he will have to step his game up a few levels from where it is now, because whilst he will 100% go for an inflated fee based on potential it won't be that inflated.
« Reply #32329 on: Today at 01:03:46 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:22:35 pm
We did it with Elliott.
Elliott was brought at 16 for low price and loaned out to get games in the championship at 17.
You sounded like sign more 18-20 year olds and loan them out. Which doesnt generally go well for the player.
« Reply #32330 on: Today at 02:27:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:57:13 am
I think Wharton doesn't leave Palace for less than 60m. We have to absolutely sure about a signing for that fee.
Why do people want Wharton, he isn't a proper DM so we'd need to coach him into being what we want, and no reason why we don't do that with Gravenberch or Bajcetic. I watched Wharton and he does seem to have enough mobility to get around the pitch and off the ball he couldn't stop players from running away from him in midfield. Lastly, if we assume Endo leaves next summer Alexis is our most experienced midfielder so I'd prefer we go with another experienced player rather than another project.
