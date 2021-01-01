

Some of these guys could be bought and loaned out for basically no risk mind.



As I said, I think the clubs a bit too honest. We read after Yoro that they told him he wasnt guaranteed minutes and they wanted to take their time with him, whereas United were promising him minutes (and the salary) of a starter. I think the pursuit of a second club in the FSG umbrella might result in the club looking more actively at younger players who they think fall in the category of really good but not quite ready for Liverpool, I still think that profile of player will be more along the lines of 16-21, playing in a non-major league (Scandinavia, South America, Asia) and someone ready in a few years, I doubt it will be Championship players wed sign for the MCO.Signing good level talents when they dont expect them to come in and immediately play just isnt really the way weve done it, under Jurgen and Edwards at least. Weve signed players at the academy level with a path to the first team being there for them if theyre good enough, but I think weve seen with Sepp VDB that if youre at that level in between, ie too good for academy football, too good for a loan but not good enough to play for us, we dont really get involved. Im sure Slot would have kept Sepp around but what we could offer Sepp vs what he desired, were worlds apart. I imagine that type of conversation would have been very similar if wed spoken to Adam Whartons reps, or Archie Grays reps, or even Bellinghams reps when he was at Birmingham. If theyre being offered 3000 minutes and an open door if big clubs come knocking by the likes of Dortmund, Brighton and Palace, were probably saying youll come in at the bottom of the pecking order and will need X months training/learning and will have to force your way in beyond those already here, a daunting task for any young professional.I think Wharton looks a really good player but Im very mindful that if Palace start asking for £80m+ for him that wed probably only engage if were 100% convinced hes everything we want in a 6 and is ready now. 18 months of PL football isnt that much in the grand scheme of things, especially with no European football to add to that either, so itll be interesting to see how this season goes for him and whether he elevates his game to be one of the best midfielders in the league, or still looks like someone whos still a couple of years away from the big move. I cant see us getting involved if he doesnt continue with his current trajectory. If he really is a next Rodri as some are saying, itll be interesting to see what City do, havent Real Madrid recently started their charm offensive on Rodri for next summer?