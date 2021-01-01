Perhaps not, but from our perspective if you're going to get him that's your opening to get him. Similar with Bellingham and Dortmund.



Once they get their stepping stone move they're out of reach financially for us, realistically.



From what Ive read, part of the issue is were a bit too honest as a club and wont make false promises. Wharton isnt in the same bracket as Bellingham, he was a rare case of a 16/17 year old player ready to start at a good level, but probably not something a club at our level could offer, hence the reason clubs like Dortmund and even Brighton have thrived over the years.I'm not sure well ever be a proving ground for Championship players with Edwards at the helm, at least if our aim is to compete/win. The club (probably quite rightly) dont really see the value in spending £20-£30m on a player who may eventually become a £50-£60m player (but English tax makes him £80-£100m) when they can just buy a £50-£60m player for fair value and avoid most of the risk as theyll usually have years under their belt in a top league or have even played CL/international tournaments.It would be nice to see us take more risks every now and then but I can see why they dont really bother with the championship when there are plenty of stronger leagues and CL clubs producing quality players every year.