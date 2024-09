I think what we spend on a midfielder will largely be driven by the outcome of the three key contract renewals.



Whilst Trent has an obvious understudy and someone with the potential to step up, if we lose Salah and VVD we'll have no choice but to spend big in those positions too.



Fair. I feel like at least 2 of the 3 contracts will be sorted, if not all 3. Either way succession planning will be needed for CB very soon, but not sure it'll be the driving factor regarding our midfield plans. Genuinely though, if Gravenberch and Mac Allister show across the year that they're a fantastic double pivot, the need for big money on a new 6 is obviously greatly reduced - that's more likely to determine whether or not we go for Wharton.