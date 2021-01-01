« previous next »
Bennett

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32200 on: Today at 08:09:18 am
*If* van Dijk were to go next summer, the only player i'd feel semi-comfortable with is Bastoni.
Peabee

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32201 on: Today at 09:39:28 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:54:39 am
No one is irreplaceable.

Come on, you know what KH means.
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32202 on: Today at 09:44:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:29:50 am
Van Dijk is irreplaceable. We will never get a centreback as good, not for a long, long time anyway. Its like he was grown in a lab.

What makes it funny is when people talk about getting a player in to be that Van Dijk replacement. He cannot be replaced.
Klopp was irreplaceable too. I think people are looking at it directly.

For example, Slot is not Klopp. In the same way, we don't necessarily need like for like replacements for the older players who will need to be replaced very soon anyway.
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32203 on: Today at 10:32:22 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:44:28 am
Klopp was irreplaceable too. I think people are looking at it directly.

For example, Slot is not Klopp. In the same way, we don't necessarily need like for like replacements for the older players who will need to be replaced very soon anyway.

There's lots of different ways of being a successful head coach though. There are far fewer ways of being a successful CB. There's things we will just need from a VVD successor that VVD is brilliant at. - pace, dominance in the air and passing ability would be 3. We absolutely have to 'like for like' replace those attributes. I'd agree with you more if you were talking about Salah because with him we're seeking to replace production and we can do that across the team, we don't need a wide forward who plays from the right who scores and creates as much as Salah. That's impossible and in that sense Salah is irreplaceable. Fortunately we can, hopefully, get what Salah offers from several players and positions and the new right forward doesn't need to be a like for like. But with VVD it's a bit more complex. His successor needn't be the on field organiser and leader that VVD was (although CB is a key 'leadership position' on the pitch. But in terms of attributes, we're going to need a lot of what VVD has brought.
Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32204 on: Today at 11:23:00 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm
god i hope so Guehi isnt an upgrade on Gomez either.  Very average player

He's a decent defender but the lack of aerial ability should immediately count him out. May as well get Martinez in.
has gone odd

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32205 on: Today at 11:57:28 am
I was very critical of our summer activity. Reason being that if Klopp had got the very limit of what this group was capable, then anyone else new will need their own team and ideas to shape their own fortunes.

Slot talked of coaching and whilst I did not mock this, felt it a big ask to re-teach this same group a bunch of new tricks. It is early days but by hell do we look more composed on the ball, the calmness will only hopefully improve week by week.

That said, we have a near fully fit squad to choose from, something Klopp only had the fleeting luxury of. When internationals kick in, when the season is in full swing, we will surely soon start to see holes being punched into the group. The squad, as a whole, is pretty good, but am still not sure we have the full crew to compete for everything, as it stands.

All it took was just a fresh defender of some experience (and impeccable injury record), along with a new defensive mid and I think we are set. Zubimendi should still remain absolutely on the list, perhaps the club can grind him down, maybe the fortunes of Sociedad will fall away and he will have further positive thoughts of a move. In any case he must absolutely want it, like Chiesa, else we should move right on and get this problem solved another way.

Gravenberch has done an outstanding job so far, but he cannot play every single game. Endo is not an ideal long term replacement for this spot, should the unthinkable happen.

Anyway, all that said, things are looking so much better after twatting the Mancs than it did 2 weeks ago!


Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32206 on: Today at 12:46:35 pm
However you want to dress it up, Virgils a once in a generation defender really, finding a direct replacement will be almost impossible. Only Nesta really matches the all round package at least during my lifetime, Sergio Ramos was stupendously gifted but didnt possess the same type of height and power as Virgil.

All you can do is try, City replaced Kompany with Dias, whilst Dias isnt as good as peak Kompany, hes still a good player and leader. Maybe you have to copy a bit of what City have done regarding their defence, if you cant find the absolute best like Virgil again, maybe you put a more defensive left back next to him and hope that with Konate on one side and a more defensive left back, overall your unit is still great, even if thats without the best player in his position globally at the heart of it. I think Konate could become one of the generations great defenders, its just whether his body allows and whether he can become the leader of the defence, hes around that age now where those qualities really start to develop if he has it in him.
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32207 on: Today at 12:53:11 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:46:35 pm
However you want to dress it up, Virgils a once in a generation defender really, finding a direct replacement will be almost impossible. Only Nesta really matches the all round package at least during my lifetime, Sergio Ramos was stupendously gifted but didnt possess the same type of height and power as Virgil.

All you can do is try, City replaced Kompany with Dias, whilst Dias isnt as good as peak Kompany, hes still a good player and leader. Maybe you have to copy a bit of what City have done regarding their defence, if you cant find the absolute best like Virgil again, maybe you put a more defensive left back next to him and hope that with Konate on one side and a more defensive left back, overall your unit is still great, even if thats without the best player in his position globally at the heart of it. I think Konate could become one of the generations great defenders, its just whether his body allows and whether he can become the leader of the defence, hes around that age now where those qualities really start to develop if he has it in him.

You literally need a direct replacement though. VVD is an aerially dominant, quick CB whose good on be ball. You need that in your CB if you want to play level 3 football. Well obviously get someone less good than VVD, so in that sense well be downgrading on VVD but whoever it is will be a direct replacement in the sense thats normally used. Because you normally use that term to replace like for like in terms of style/ of player. So you lose a tip of the spear 9 and you bring in a direct replacement whos also a tip of the spear 9. They may well be worse but theyre still a direct replacement. Or you lose your DM who is brilliant athletically but not so good on be ball and you replace him with another DM but one who isnt so good athletically and yet is better on the ball. So a replacement but not a direct one. All Im doing is illustrating the challenge of replacing VVD but its a huge challenge. Like we lost Firmino abd if wed needed another false 9 wed have been totally screwed because no one plays the game like Firmino did. Fortunately we could replace him indirectly. With VVD we dont have that luxury. We have to replace what he does for us.

*Edit* should say Im quibbling about the language but in order to agree with you in terms of how hard it is to replace VVD. Im glad Im not having to make the call.
lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32208 on: Today at 01:03:05 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:53:11 pm
You literally need a direct replacement though. VVD is an aerially dominant, quick CB whose good on be ball. You need that in your CB if you want to play level 3 football. Well obviously get someone less good than VVD, so in that sense well be downgrading on VVD but whoever it is will be a direct replacement in the sense thats normally used. Because you normally use that term to replace like for like in terms of style/ of player. So you lose a tip of the spear 9 and you bring in a direct replacement whos also a tip of the spear 9. They may well be worse but theyre still a direct replacement. Or you lose your DM who is brilliant athletically but not so good on be ball and you replace him with another DM but one who isnt so good athletically and yet is better on the ball. So a replacement but not a direct one. All Im doing is illustrating the challenge of replacing VVD but its a huge challenge. Like we lost Firmino abd if wed needed another false 9 wed have been totally screwed because no one plays the game like Firmino did. Fortunately we could replace him indirectly. With VVD we dont have that luxury. We have to replace what he does for us.

You literally don't.

It's like Hansen, Dalglish, Souness etc, you have to wave them goodbye and do your best to find new players, who might bring different attributes to the side, for which you compensate in different ways.

The only question we have to ask if we believe Virgil can keep close to his current level for a couple of years more, I think "yes" he probably can. Then you bring in a younger player to rotate and take Cup games to allow Virgil to rest.




Same with Mo Salah, you might instead shift one of our existing players to the right, and bring in a talented left-winger.


Good luck finding a left-footed right winger (from a less fancied nation) who can assist 15 times a season and keeps a scoring rate of roughly Cristiano levels, with a propensity to fitness and only rarely injured!
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32209 on: Today at 01:04:25 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:03:05 pm
You literally don't.

It's like Hansen, Dalglish, Souness etc, you have to wave them goodbye and do your best to find new players.

The only question we have to ask if we believe Virgil can keep close to his current level for a couple of years more, I think "yes" he probably can. Then you bring in a younger player to rotate and take Cup games to allow Virgil to rest.

In the sense that the term direct replacement is normally used, we really do. We cant buy a different profile of player, they need to be good at the stuff VVD is good at. Albeit, theyll be less good than VVD.
lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32210 on: Today at 01:08:03 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:04:25 pm
In the sense that the term direct replacement is normally used, we really do. We cant buy a different profile of player, they need to be good at the stuff VVD is good at. Albeit, theyll be less good than VVD.

Sort of, but you might have to but a left-footer who is less good in the air but great at passing.

Or you might buy one who is monstrous in the air but less good on the ball.
A-Bomb

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32211 on: Today at 01:13:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:29:50 am
Van Dijk is irreplaceable. We will never get a centreback as good, not for a long, long time anyway. Its like he was grown in a lab.

What makes it funny is when people talk about getting a player in to be that Van Dijk replacement. He cannot be replaced.

Hes the best the club have had since Hansen. For me the best centre back Ive ever seen anywhere (Im 40)
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32212 on: Today at 01:18:17 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:08:03 pm
Sort of, but you might have to but a left-footer who is less good in the air but great at passing.

Or you might buy one who is monstrous in the air but less good on the ball.

Oh yes totally agreed. Although Id expect the replacement to be worse at almost everything. Perhaps a bit quicker than VVD who, presumably, isnt quite as rapid as he was. Its semantics basically but it just illustrates the challenge the recruitment team will have at some point.
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32213 on: Today at 01:57:00 pm

Any defender good enough to replace VVD probably wont want to come to us if Madrid or one of the money clubs is after them, we dont have the same pull until we win a league title
or UCL again,  the club has to extend his contract and suck this one up
markmywords

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32214 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:57:00 pm
Any defender good enough to replace VVD probably wont want to come to us if Madrid or one of the money clubs is after them, we dont have the same pull until we win a league title
or UCL again,  the club has to extend his contract and suck this one up

Which is why Yoro was a missed opportunity, he could have learnt beside VVD and potentially been the player good enough to replace VVD, by the time VVD needs replacing.  A finished product VVD replacement might not want to come, but a raw version might, with VVD coaching them thru or covering for them. 

ultimately however VVD in possibly 1/2/3 yr times will be a player, that is easier to replace, than a 28 yr old version of VVD
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32215 on: Today at 02:13:43 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 02:07:48 pm
Which is why Yoro was a missed opportunity, he could have learnt beside VVD and potentially been the player good enough to replace VVD, by the time VVD needs replacing.  A finished product VVD replacement might not want to come, but a raw version might, with VVD coaching them thru or covering for them. 

ultimately however VVD in possibly 1/2/3 yr times will be a player, that is easier to replace, than a 28 yr old version of VVD

Yoro apparently wanted game time and big money, neither of which hed have got here. Seems to be same reason he didnt go to Madrid either.
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32216 on: Today at 02:18:44 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 02:07:48 pm
Which is why Yoro was a missed opportunity, he could have learnt beside VVD and potentially been the player good enough to replace VVD, by the time VVD needs replacing.  A finished product VVD replacement might not want to come, but a raw version might, with VVD coaching them thru or covering for them. 

ultimately however VVD in possibly 1/2/3 yr times will be a player, that is easier to replace, than a 28 yr old version of VVD

At the moment the objective is to win what we can, perhaps Nallo coming through will be good enough to be a squad player but the VVD level talents are few and far between were more likely to secure a player who didnt make the grade (like Gravenberch) than sign them when theyre 18-20, i still cant believe VVD was at southampton in his mid twenties and nobody gambled earlier but he was a late bloomer
markmywords

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32217 on: Today at 02:22:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:13:43 pm
Yoro apparently wanted game time and big money, neither of which hed have got here. Seems to be same reason he didnt go to Madrid either.

We started the season with quansah in the team, so potentially starting with Yoro instead, would not have been a big stretch.  Offering 150k+ would have been a bigger stretch to our penny penching managment.  We will see if we find a better potential VVD replacement in the next few months to see if the gamble we took works out...
jooneyisdagod

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32218 on: Today at 02:23:54 pm
Virgil is the best centreback I have ever seen. And at this moment, I think he is still one of the best centrebacks in the world if not the best. There is no point in letting him walk for free. Even in 2 years, he will be one of the best CBs around. He is more irreplaceable than Salah. He and Ali are more irreplaceable than Salah in my view.
Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32219 on: Today at 02:25:07 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 02:22:46 pm
We started the season with quansah in the team, so potentially starting with Yoro instead, would not have been a big stretch.  Offering 150k+ would have been a bigger stretch to our penny penching managment.  We will see if we find a better potential VVD replacement in the next few months to see if the gamble we took works out...

Quansah is a better player than Yoro is currently.
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #32220 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 02:22:46 pm
We started the season with quansah in the team, so potentially starting with Yoro instead

Or suggests we rate Quansah to such a degree we didnt want to spend huge money on a prospect not hugely better (if at all).
