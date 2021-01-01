I was very critical of our summer activity. Reason being that if Klopp had got the very limit of what this group was capable, then anyone else new will need their own team and ideas to shape their own fortunes.



Slot talked of coaching and whilst I did not mock this, felt it a big ask to re-teach this same group a bunch of new tricks. It is early days but by hell do we look more composed on the ball, the calmness will only hopefully improve week by week.



That said, we have a near fully fit squad to choose from, something Klopp only had the fleeting luxury of. When internationals kick in, when the season is in full swing, we will surely soon start to see holes being punched into the group. The squad, as a whole, is pretty good, but am still not sure we have the full crew to compete for everything, as it stands.



All it took was just a fresh defender of some experience (and impeccable injury record), along with a new defensive mid and I think we are set. Zubimendi should still remain absolutely on the list, perhaps the club can grind him down, maybe the fortunes of Sociedad will fall away and he will have further positive thoughts of a move. In any case he must absolutely want it, like Chiesa, else we should move right on and get this problem solved another way.



Gravenberch has done an outstanding job so far, but he cannot play every single game. Endo is not an ideal long term replacement for this spot, should the unthinkable happen.



Anyway, all that said, things are looking so much better after twatting the Mancs than it did 2 weeks ago!





