Offline Bennett

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32160 on: Today at 08:32:20 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:59:56 pm
Gravenberch is doing well, and he deserves the shirt. Hopefully he goes from strength to strength, so that by the time we might try again for Zubimendi, there will be a debate about whether or not he would even displace Gravenberch.

It's already a debate.
Offline No666

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32161 on: Today at 08:39:27 am »
Looking at their squad list, and I have to admit I don't watch them bar when they play us, Red Bull Salzburg seem to have four defensive midfielders, now they've added Stefan. Wonder if he will, indeed, get enough games to develop. Two plus a youngster, I can understand. So maybe they'd be open to selling in January? You'd hope we'd look to upgrade Endo, perhaps with that handy RBS French bloke now we have such a good relationship with them, and give the third spot to either Bajcetic or Morton next season.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32162 on: Today at 08:39:42 am »
After the man utd game and the way gravenberch and Szoboszlai dominated Casemiro and Manoo physically I'm back to wanting those type of players. Mac is slow but looks great with gravy and szobo. Bajcetic next season can replace Endo as MacAllister backup. So the next  Kone thuram types I want.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32163 on: Today at 08:44:15 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:34:23 am
What the fuck are you even talking about?! Don't want that rapist anywhere near this club.

I think he was joking?
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32164 on: Today at 09:02:15 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:44:15 am
I think he was joking?

Its a horrific one and deserves condemnation if it is.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32165 on: Today at 09:04:23 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:41:39 pm
I'd prefer us not to try Zubimendi again. There should be very little doubts when deciding to sign for Liverpool. He had the decision to stay where he is or get paid probably double
or even more whilst moving to one of the best teams in the world. I could understand it if it was another huge club and the player was already world class.

Fair play to him if he's happy where he is. I respect that he made the decision he did. My problem is with us potentially still pursueing this.

The flip side to this is that we'd actually be impressed by his loyality and think to ourselves that's the kind of character we'd want.
Online redwillow

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32166 on: Today at 09:52:18 am »
If Zubimendi wants to come, then he is a great addition IMO. A signing like him in January can be the difference between finishing second and losing a final, to winning trophies in May. We are going to need real quality depth, signing him wouldn't be a 'Gravenberch isn't good enough' it would be a 'Gravenberch is so important to this team and we need to keep him fresh'
Offline MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32167 on: Today at 10:43:25 am »
Would have worries whether Zubimendi would settle to be honest. I think we will look elsewhere.
Baleba would be my preferred target bit like a left footed Gravenberch.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32168 on: Today at 10:51:15 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:43:25 am
Would have worries whether Zubimendi would settle to be honest. I think we will look elsewhere.
Baleba would be my preferred target bit like a left footed Gravenberch.

What's Manu Kone doing?

He was "Link du jour" last summer with Kephren Thuram, wasn't he?
Online Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32169 on: Today at 10:56:04 am »
If we got Zubimendi in at the start of Jan it'd give us a big mid-season boost.

If Gravenberch is doing well and Bajcetic is bossing it on loan then I could see us passing on it though.

I think we'd be sorted in midfield if not for Jones and Bajcetic's injury issues, but it's no good having another Ox and Keita on your hands. We're another good quality CM short at the moment in terms of the squad. Grav/Dom/Mac first choice to Endo/Jones/Elliott.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32170 on: Today at 10:57:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:56:04 am
If we got Zubimendi in at the start of Jan it'd give us a big mid-season boost.

If Gravenberch is doing well and Bajcetic is bossing it on loan then I could see us passing on it though.

I think we'd be sorted in midfield if not for Jones and Bajcetic's injury issues, but it's no good having another Ox and Keita on your hands.

I think Bajcetics problems were more down to physical development than injury?
Online Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32171 on: Today at 10:58:20 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:57:05 am
I think Bajcetics problems were more down to physical development than injury?

Regardless, he's been a write off for the best part of 18 months for us in terms of playing and he's now on a bit of a make-or-break loan in terms of his Liverpool career.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32172 on: Today at 11:01:46 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:51:15 am
What's Manu Kone doing?

He was "Link du jour" last summer with Kephren Thuram, wasn't he?

Moved to Roma at the end of the window. Both of them in Serie A now, Thuram went to Juve in the summer.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32173 on: Today at 11:21:51 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:51:15 am
What's Manu Kone doing?

He was "Link du jour" last summer with Kephren Thuram, wasn't he?

Moved to Roma

Was also seemingly a rather lazy link in the end, and someone who absolutely does not suit our style of play being poor at passing and mediocre at defensive work, his main ability being able to run with the ball
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32174 on: Today at 11:30:53 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:21:51 am
Moved to Roma

Was also seemingly a rather lazy link in the end, and someone who absolutely does not suit our style of play being poor at passing and mediocre at defensive work, his main ability being able to run with the ball

I'm not convinced the club were actually interested - it read like ITK 'speculation' to me.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32175 on: Today at 12:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:21:51 am
Moved to Roma

Was also seemingly a rather lazy link in the end, and someone who absolutely does not suit our style of play being poor at passing and mediocre at defensive work, his main ability being able to run with the ball

Ta.

We need some new names them.
Offline Sangria

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32176 on: Today at 01:28:39 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:09:26 pm
Ta.

We need some new names them.

Manuel Neuer. Literally.
Offline Agent99

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32177 on: Today at 01:39:39 pm »
I'd still be up for bringing in Ederson. Was available for around £35m in the summer. Can play in all positions in midfield and if the plan is Gravenberch to be our new 6 with Bajcetic to be his competition if he has a good season, then an all rounder is my preference to replace Endo.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32178 on: Today at 04:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 04:36:02 pm
Still think we try for Zubimendi again in Jan before moving onto alternatives.
Hey Zubi

IMG 2144" border="0
Offline JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32179 on: Today at 04:55:07 pm »
Cool if they bring in Zubimendi in January.. though I think the preoccupation with him is a bit odd - could totally be that Sociedad aren't great but its hard to see him as an elite player / the kind of unicorn that you'd fixate on and brush off alternatives over
Offline Schmidt

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32180 on: Today at 04:55:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:55:07 pm
Cool if they bring in Zubimendi in January.. though I think the preoccupation with him is a bit odd - could totally be that Sociedad aren't great but its hard to see him as an elite player / the kind of unicorn that you'd fixate on and brush off alternatives over

Haven't you been reading? There isn't a single alternative in world football.
Online Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32181 on: Today at 05:56:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:55:07 pm
Cool if they bring in Zubimendi in January.. though I think the preoccupation with him is a bit odd - could totally be that Sociedad aren't great but its hard to see him as an elite player / the kind of unicorn that you'd fixate on and brush off alternatives over

It's just being stubborn for the sake of it.
Online JRed

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32182 on: Today at 05:58:28 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:55:07 pm
Cool if they bring in Zubimendi in January.. though I think the preoccupation with him is a bit odd - could totally be that Sociedad aren't great but its hard to see him as an elite player / the kind of unicorn that you'd fixate on and brush off alternatives over
Nah. Fuck him off now. Hes had his chance.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32183 on: Today at 06:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:56:21 pm
It's just being stubborn for the sake of it.

I mean it's probably not that.
Offline red mongoose

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32184 on: Today at 07:36:21 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:33:34 am
;D

I really am unbelievably dense  :P
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32185 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm »
If liverpool think guehi is the answer to replacing Virgil that's the most baffling idea ever. Worse than signing no DM this summer or not offering Mo Virgil and Trent new contracts

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cm2n1r00nrvo
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32186 on: Today at 09:30:21 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:08:51 pm
If liverpool think guehi is the answer to replacing Virgil that's the most baffling idea ever. Worse than signing no DM this summer or not offering Mo Virgil and Trent new contracts

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cm2n1r00nrvo
Would replace Gomez I imagine
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32187 on: Today at 09:34:44 pm »
BBC Gossip page? Sourced from the Mirror? Really?!
Online CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32188 on: Today at 09:36:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:34:44 pm
BBC Gossip page? Sourced from the Mirror? Really?!

Aye some random journo in the Mirror. Nothing to it.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32189 on: Today at 09:38:43 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:36:01 pm
Aye some random journo in the Mirror. Nothing to it.

god i hope so Guehi isnt an upgrade on Gomez either.  Very average player
