Looking at their squad list, and I have to admit I don't watch them bar when they play us, Red Bull Salzburg seem to have four defensive midfielders, now they've added Stefan. Wonder if he will, indeed, get enough games to develop. Two plus a youngster, I can understand. So maybe they'd be open to selling in January? You'd hope we'd look to upgrade Endo, perhaps with that handy RBS French bloke now we have such a good relationship with them, and give the third spot to either Bajcetic or Morton next season.