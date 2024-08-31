What age would people think it was sensible to not renew Salah and Van Dijk?



Salah will be 33 come the end of his current contract, Van Dijk will be 8 days off 34.



For context hardly any greats of the game in the Premier League have been able to perform at anywhere near their top level past those ages. Thierry Henry was at New York Red Bulls at 33, Ferdinand, Terry, Kompany, Vidic, Campbell were all bit part players or had moved away by 34.



They would be oddities to continue to being key contributors beyond these contracts. Doesnt mean they wont, and every situation is different, but they would be unusual. Theres reason to think they will continue as theyve had unusual careers but even the best have a drop off moment.



The question the club have to ask is what can we expect from them in 2025-26 and 2026-27, and how does that compare to the minimum wages theyll likely want.



Also to consider are the wants of the players. Both have I believe spoken in the past of footballing interests beyond Liverpool, whether thats clubs they previously supported or places theyd fancy playing, so its not necessarily their wish to stay, though I get the feeling they would if we offered it to them.



The question is about opportunity cost. Whats the best use of the money that would go on their wage space? Obviously we all have an attachment to them both and theyre hard to consider replacing but theres a chance that giving them new contracts could either keep us competing or hold us back if they drop off whilst being on our highest wages.



I dont know the answer. Nobody does. But the job is predicting whats best and I think its a tougher call than most would say. If it wasnt a conversation about money, youd keep them about, but given what the alternative futures could be then letting them go gives us more flexibility to rebuild and gives us control over the situation by knowing that their drop off wont come on our books, in a way that could harm a season.



Given the what ifs of it all, I think Trents contract to me is the most important to get sorted. His quality for the next few years is undeniable. Whether he wants to sign or not though is a different question. Letting the other two go might give us more leeway to offer him enough to convince him though plus the ability to offer him the captaincy. And if he doesnt want to stay no matter what, that informs the other decisions too given the likely need for some continuity in the senior ranks.



Our squad is in great shape for the future regardless, but these decisions will have a massive bearing on the future. I think some will be swayed on their opinions based on what they think the club will do. If youre unconvinced on the clubs willingness or ability to replace them then theres every chance you prefer we keep them longer than if you hold a different opinion. That wont enter the clubs thinking thought, as theyre in control and they will have a joined up plan.



Talk of Gordon and Guehi next year makes sense to me given theyll both have a year left, both help the home grown quotas and both be reasonably priced. Its often the case that a summer rumour is put in place the season before it happens to soften the blow and set something up longer term.



I wouldnt be surprised to see Trent sign become captain, Van Dijk and Salah are let go, those two brought in plus a six (quite possibly Zubimendi) as our business for the next year. I also wouldnt be surprised to see them all sign new contracts either; or Trent leave, given the persistence of the rumours.



Be interested to see whether others see the rationale here and when they think wed need to be replacing Salah and Van Dijk, and what the strategy needs to be for doing so when it happens.