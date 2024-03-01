People are too hasty to pass judgement on the transfer window. I can't tell if it was a good one or a bad one just yet. On the down side, we didn't improve significanlty on last year's players bar Chiesa bringing a bit of balance to the attack and relieving pressure off Mo. On the up side apart from Chiesa (a big one!), we shifted a lot of players who didn't have path to the first team, and those who are the future got loans to improve them much faster.
Just that is not enough to judge; there are mitigation factors. The entire coaching and performance teams are new people, who needed to reasses the entire squad. That doesn't happen in. a day. The workings on a signing often start a year in advance; we didn't have that luxury this time. The analytics department, the recruiting department, the coaching teams, all have to work in unison for things to get done right, but oiling that machine needs time too. We didn't have that luxury either.
I think this has been a decent stop-gap window. I would have liked to see more improvements, but I'd rather us avoid irrational actions.