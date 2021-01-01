I'll start with the positives:



1) I really like the future signing of Mamardashvili

2) I really like the risk free signing of a backup winger/forward in Chiesa

3) I like the sales we've made this window for players who were unlikely to make it here

4) I like the multiple loans we've made for youth players to allow them to come back better or put them in the shop window



Now for the single negative:



Not going out and signing 1-2 impactful players for our areas of need is borderline negligence. We'll likely never know if this was another round of belt tightening by FSG or if Hughes and co. failed miserably by putting all their eggs in a single basket. If it's the former we can unequivocally say that funds are not made available based on revenue as has been claimed in the past. if it's the latter, then Hughes and co should be given one more transfer period to correct their shortsightedness or else they should be replaced.



We finished 3rd last year and that was where we deserved to be once the rose tinted glasses are removed. The goal this summer should have been to improve the team to ensure we're closer/better than Arsenal and City and we haven't done that. That yearly quest for improvement is what champion level teams do and too often then not this is not the case under the current ownership. Let's be clear, even if we had won the Quad last year we should still be looking to sign impactful players to improve our first 11 and yet we're not doing so after finishing 3rd.



I love a lot of what FSG has done on the stadium/finances side of the team and but their record on the transfer side has been lacking compared to all the other top teams in the league as evidenced by any of the net spend charts we've seen over the years. Also, before the "shiny new toys" brigade get their knickers all twisted, most reasonable fans looking for improvements via transfers have normal expectations and are not looking for Chelsea level signing quantities or amounts.



Unfortunately, we've seen this playbook before and we know there will be injuries again this year to areas we can't afford them in forcing Slot into making squad decisions he really shouldn't have to make. To not back a new manager in his first year at a club like Liverpool is pretty sad and I feel for Slot. As always, I'll be supporting the team and Slot, knowing full well they are starting another season with one hand tied behind their back.

