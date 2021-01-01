« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1034562 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
The schedule is so tough these days on footballers. All we can do is hope for the best with injuries now. Its up to the football gods.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:14:04 am
Klopp is a force of nature, A blind man can see that. No one was turning down Klopp.

That's what I mean. You don't hire him thinking he's going to be OK with the owners only getting Top 4.
Sad thing is last season we were a level below City and Arsenal, it was glaringly obvious even at the time. We weren't even close when you consider how many last minute winners we had. Both those teams have strengthened, especially Arsenal and so have those below us. At best we have stood still, but more likely regressed this window. I think top 4 is a big ask this season to be honest, and you can forget about going for the title.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Tchouameni, Bellingham, Lavia, Caicedo, Zubimendi

Fine having only a few targets who you think are good enough. But you have to sign them
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
We only have 23 first team players following all the loans, any idea who gets promoted from the academy to make up the numbers? Feels like the squad is threadbare with our lack of incomings, crossed fingers we don't get a mid season injury crisis.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: mensor on Today at 12:24:57 am
We only have 23 first team players following all the loans, any idea who gets promoted from the academy to make up the numbers? Feels like the squad is threadbare with our lack of incomings, crossed fingers we don't get a mid season injury crisis.

We've loaned out most of the good academy players. Expect the U21s will need to get used to losing this season
KPI 2024/25 :
Man in coats : Transfer Net spend = -50mil  Cut Salary expenditure by 30%
Slot : At least 3rd place or champions league qualification with present squad
FSG : Profit : +100 mil
Yeah pretty poor window all things considered.  We have a quality squad but there are definitely some areas we could improve and we didn't.  Not saying we don't have a chance of succeeding but we'll need a lot of things to go right to have any chance, especially injuries.  Just don't understand why we are happy to do the minimum in these transfer windows. Why not try and solve more issues in one go.  After all the shit weve gone through these last few seasons i really don't understand how they can't have a backup plan with transfers either.  Having one ideal player for each spot is just a poor excuse.  The team and new style is exciting though and I can't wait to see what they can achieve.   Just wish he was backed a bit more to help him get through this gruelling season.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
You know what the biggest issue is? Players will catch on to us deciding to 'wait' for particular players and ultimately throw away a season for it. We've done this on 3 key summer windows. The first two were utter failures and resulting us scraping 4th and the second had us finishing 5th. We'll see about this season.

Allison, Virgil and Mo have given us their best years so they'll leave when it hurts us the least. What will we do when Mac Allister, Trent and our next crop of world class players see this kind of transfer strategy with Madrid on the table waiting for them?

I was never one to think we could be in trouble but having us compete on the least resources possible will eventually lead to doom somewhere down the line. How many Jurgen Klopps come around in football? We're healthy right now...and we will likely have a good season...but you'd have to think something must change.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
GK
Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros

LB
Robertson
Tsimikas

RB
TAA
Bradley

CB
Van Dijk
Konate
Quansah
Gomez

Mid 3
Gravenberch
Endo

Mac Allister
Jones

Szoboszlai
Elliott
Morton

front 3
Diaz
Gakpo

Jota
Nunez

Salah
Chielsa

squad of 24 senior (or close enough to senior) players. Only Nyomi and Nallo on tour amongst the youngsters still here. Who do we trust to come into defence if we are stretched for numbers?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
The wait for Van Dijk strategy from 6 years ago has now failed half a dozen times since and will potentially cost us yet again.

Feels like serious naivety/arrogance from the supposed slick Oceans 11 of transfer committees.
If this summer transfer window is anything to go by the next will be absolutely mental. These contract renewals are hilariously massive.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Awful transfer window by us.. Cant dress it up any other way.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 12:39:08 am
The wait for Van Dijk strategy from 6 years ago has now failed half a dozen times since and will potentially cost us yet again.

Feels like serious naivety/arrogance from the supposed slick Oceans 11 of transfer committees.
It's the strategy that allowed us to assemble one of the best squads in the league.

I really find it hilarious how we turned into the most miserable and entitled fanbase around. Reading this stuff you'd think we were in the middle of the dark Rodgers/Hodgson days when our squad was filled with Ibes, Markovics etc.

It's hilarious how we completely ignore having 6 top class forwards who are gonna score a filthy amount of goals this season, back 5 that's good as any back 5 in the world, a super talented young midfield with tons of potential. It's unreal how all this is ignored just because we missed out on some player.

Also for the Hughes criticism it's also unreal how finding a phenomenal young coach with all the potential in the world is taken for granted, you'd think we never had bad managers in our recent past.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Goalkeepers look fine, enough quality and depth for a position with basically zero rotation requirements.

Attack looks decent and there is enough depth there to cover the positions even with a few injuries, with out of position cover also natural.

Numbers wise the midfield is the best depth wise. I know some are concerned about lack of number 6 options or the quality of the likes of Morton and Endo, even some of the starters, but in terms of depth we are fine.

I know maybe there isn't a need to rotate defenders, particuarly cb's that much, but with 8 options for 4 positions that need to be filled 100% of the time, our options become very limited with only two of the 8 unavailable.

Maybe Slot has a few ideas on who to use in an emergency but what do we do if Kostas, Robbo and Gomez are all out? Or Gomez, Konate and Quansah?

Endo, Nallo Morton???? Rather not find out?
I think it's the midfield position we fucked up on IMO. I can understand why they didnt go for a defender with the ones already here.
Yeah really poor window. Chiesa is a nice touch but with no departures in attack not a necessity. Just feels like a punt by the club because hes cheap and worst case they sell for a profit. Recruitment team incapable of finding solutions and only bit of future planning was the goalkeeper.

Cant really understand the exodus of all of our young players too. Even Bajcetic who could have got a decent amount of game time. Its actually mad how weve just lobbed them all aside from Nyoni in to the loan system. Developing young players was supposed to be one of Slots strengths. Not very encouraging for our academy players to see.

Hughes first window. Has shown he can make a good profit. Not much else.
Still looking forward to challenging this season despite the fuck up of not getting a no. 6 to upgrade on Endo as on paper our squad is still a good one despite what some are saying in here, but that's dependant on Gomez becoming the CB he was previously and Gravenberch (and whoever his deputy is in there) being able step up against the better teams that put us under like he has the first games. Oh and last but not least not getting the level of injuries as previously. If all those work out then we will be there or thereabouts, just don't see why we couldn't find a CB and 6 option incase those things above don't work out of it's another wasted season but time will tell on that.

At least we can fuck this car crash of a thread off now as some of you aren't right in the head and seem to wallow in this shit 😂
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:00:10 am
I think it's the midfield position we fucked up on IMO. I can understand why they didnt go for a defender with the ones already here.

Midfield depth:

Gravenberch Endo Morton Jones Szoboszlai Mac Allister TAA Nyoni  8 options for two spots.

Szoboszlai, Elliott, Mac Allister, Morton, Nyomi, Gakpo 6 options for one spot,

some double up for the three spots but basically 10 alternatives for 3 spots, maybe not all of them likely or other alternatives used, but better fits than our options at CB beyond the 4 for 2 spots. guess which position I'm more worried about in terms of depth? Saying that the 4 CB options are all sound while questions remain regarding some mid options, but they are all better than any defensive options beyond the 8 senior defenders.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:01:20 am
Hughes first window. Has shown he can make a good profit. Not much else.
Yes, picking out a very good manager is "not much else".
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:01:20 am
Yeah really poor window. Chiesa is a nice touch but with no departures in attack not a necessity. Just feels like a punt by the club because hes cheap and worst case they sell for a profit. Recruitment team incapable of finding solutions and only bit of future planning was the goalkeeper.

Cant really understand the exodus of all of our young players too. Even Bajcetic who could have got a decent amount of game time. Its actually mad how weve just lobbed them all aside from Nyoni in to the loan system. Developing young players was supposed to be one of Slots strengths. Not very encouraging for our academy players to see.

Hughes first window. Has shown he can make a good profit. Not much else.
I can understand all the exodus of young players except for Baj when he would have been the perfect back up in there and surely would have seen enough minutes in there for us. They hopefully think they have enough with Grav/Mac/Jones and maybe even Trent for the 6, Mac/Jones/szob for the 8 and szob/Elliott /Chiesa/Gakpo for the 10.

Guess we will have to wait and see because if we take the 3 non midfielders from that list then we are relying on the unsuited Endo, unproven Morton and younger Nyoni in there, all a bit of a risk if so imo but maybe that's how they see it?
Re: Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm
I think we will be very competitive but i dont think you can underestimate how hard it is to get from 82 points to 92 or above. Its pretty difficult to do that when you consider the squad last season was performing close to its maximum.

An example I could think of is in 17/18, we finished on 75 points i think and thats after we jibbed several league matches due to our CL run. That at the time I said was an 80 point team so similar to this one. Then we went and signed Fabinho and Alisson and they, along with our side having their main men at their peak pushed onto 97.
The Team was also good enough to get to 90 points last year. It was not the injuries but also like Liverpool had a terrible finishing streak which was part of the last 10 games.
