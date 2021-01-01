Goalkeepers look fine, enough quality and depth for a position with basically zero rotation requirements.
Attack looks decent and there is enough depth there to cover the positions even with a few injuries, with out of position cover also natural.
Numbers wise the midfield is the best depth wise. I know some are concerned about lack of number 6 options or the quality of the likes of Morton and Endo, even some of the starters, but in terms of depth we are fine.
I know maybe there isn't a need to rotate defenders, particuarly cb's that much, but with 8 options for 4 positions that need to be filled 100% of the time, our options become very limited with only two of the 8 unavailable.
Maybe Slot has a few ideas on who to use in an emergency but what do we do if Kostas, Robbo and Gomez are all out? Or Gomez, Konate and Quansah?
Endo, Nallo Morton?
Rather not find out?