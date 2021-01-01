Still looking forward to challenging this season despite the fuck up of not getting a no. 6 to upgrade on Endo as on paper our squad is still a good one despite what some are saying in here, but that's dependant on Gomez becoming the CB he was previously and Gravenberch (and whoever his deputy is in there) being able step up against the better teams that put us under like he has the first games. Oh and last but not least not getting the level of injuries as previously. If all those work out then we will be there or thereabouts, just don't see why we couldn't find a CB and 6 option incase those things above don't work out of it's another wasted season but time will tell on that.



At least we can fuck this car crash of a thread off now as some of you aren't right in the head and seem to wallow in this shit 😂