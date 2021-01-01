We're literally a Trent contract away from peace within the fanbase for a few months.



Van Dijk and Salah are more important in my opinion. They are two massive leaders both on and off the pitch. They both have a great influence on how we operate on both ends of the pitch.If they were to both leave and we didn't adequately replace them in the market then the fear is we would join that grim group of teams like Spurs, Villa, Utd, Newcastle and Chelsea.The signs with Salah were not good at the end of last season, but he has started off brilliantly. If he keeps this up, we would be insane to let him go. Virgil still has a minimum of two seasons at the top left in him.We have an able replacement for Trent. Bradley doesn't possess his skill-set but there are quite a few traits he possesses that Trent doesn't. So what we might lose with Trent in some aspects, we will gain elsewhere with Bradley. Genuinely don't believe we will notice his absence. Van Dijk and Salah on the other hand might hit us hard.Hughes has to sign both of them up and that will go in some way in making up for this disaster of a window.