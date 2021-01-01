« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Because the website I'm on is using euros (transfermarkt), I assume due to my location currently.

You seem to be skirting around answering my question - do you believe what we paid for Subo, Konate, Gakpo and Diaz to be much, if at all, under their value at that time?

Szobozslai was around half the price of Rice and Caicedo. We paid £36m for Konate, we have just sold VDB for £25m. Gakpo outperformed Anthony in Holland. Anthony went for an an initial £81m.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
We're literally a Trent contract away from peace within the fanbase for a few months.

Van Dijk and Salah are more important in my opinion. They are two massive leaders both on and off the pitch. They both have a great influence on how we operate on both ends of the pitch.

If they were to both leave and we didn't adequately replace them in the market then the fear is we would join that grim group of teams like Spurs, Villa, Utd, Newcastle and Chelsea.

The signs with Salah were not good at the end of last season, but he has started off brilliantly. If he keeps this up, we would be insane to let him go. Virgil still has a minimum of two seasons at the top left in him.

We have an able replacement for Trent. Bradley doesn't possess his skill-set but there are quite a few traits he possesses that Trent doesn't. So what we might lose with Trent in some aspects, we will gain elsewhere with Bradley. Genuinely don't believe we will notice his absence. Van Dijk and Salah on the other hand might hit us hard.

Hughes has to sign both of them up and that will go in some way in making up for this disaster of a window.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Lets hope he's very good at strategically planning as next season as there's a good chance we'll need 5 new players.

Indeed, we will soon figure out if things are under control or just a f**k up.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Van Dijk and Salah are more important in my opinion. They are two massive leaders both on and off the pitch. They both have a great influence on how we operate on both ends of the pitch.

If they were to both leave and we didn't adequately replace them in the market then the fear is we would join that grim group of teams like Spurs, Villa, Utd, Newcastle and Chelsea.

The signs with Salah were not good at the end of last season, but he has started off brilliantly. If he keeps this up, we would be insane to let him go. Virgil still has a minimum of two seasons at the top left in him.

We have an able replacement for Trent. Bradley doesn't possess his skill-set but there are quite a few traits he possesses that Trent doesn't. So what we might lose with Trent in some aspects, we will gain elsewhere with Bradley. Genuinely don't believe we will notice his absence. Van Dijk and Salah on the other hand might hit us hard.

Hughes has to sign both of them up and that will go in some way in making up for this disaster of a window.

Id sell Nunez to fund a Salah new contract. Not arsed. Chiesa RW and Salah CF. 32-35 year old Salah as CF gets more goals there than Nunez does.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Personal opinion is they are all off and Edwards is totally fine with it because of how high their wages are/will be. I think Trent might be the one they try and tempt to stay but not simply by throwing money at him. Just still can't get over we gave Trent a new contract in 2021 only for 3 years.

This is where we find out how good Hughes really is. He'll end up persuading all three to sign new five year contracts on £10kpw with a unilateral termination clause on our side. You wait and see.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
This is where we find out how good Hughes really is. He'll end up persuading all three to sign new five year contracts on £10kpw with a unilateral termination clause on our side. You wait and see.

Is that before or after he has his month in the caribbean?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Is that before or after he has his month in the caribbean?

During. While he's in the pool. He's that good.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Szobozslai was around half the price of Rice and Caicedo. We paid £36m for Konate, we have just sold VDB for £25m. Gakpo outperformed Anthony in Holland. Anthony went for an an initial £81m.

Again you're skirting around answering.

Was Sobo at 70m (£59m) around the right value at the time of his signing?

Was Konate at 42m (£36m) around the right value at the time of his signing?

Was Gakpo at 42m (£36m) around the right value at the time of his signing?

Was Diaz at 51m (£43m) around the right value at the time of his signing?


The answers are fairly simple to be honest. Using United and Chelsea, who have paid well over the odds for players, is not really much of an argument. Rice is closer to a better argument, I'll give you, but with British tax and going between PL clubs his fee was always going to be vastly inflated compared to a 2yr younger Hungarian lad coming from a German club.
