Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

DelTrotter

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31480 on: Today at 01:38:53 pm
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 01:38:09 pm
Only 18 weeks until the winter window opens.

We have enough to last until at least then.

Buzzing for "no value in the January window" "teams dont want to sell key players in January"
rafathegaffa83

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31481 on: Today at 01:39:18 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:30:55 pm
;D

signing without signing

To be fair, having an in-house solution isn't necessarily a bad thing.  We saw that with Quansah last year. No-one expected him to our 2nd choice going into last summer. I know loads wanted Colwill this time last year, but for what he would have cost, I think most would consider Quansah his equal. Either Morton doesn't amount to much and gets moved on in January, or takes his opportunity and manages to potentially turn into at worst a valuable squad player who can be trusted over the course of the season. Considering the clubs interested in him (Atalanta, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen), it is clear he has plenty of promise.
LFCEmpire

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31482 on: Today at 01:39:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:30:55 pm
;D

signing without signing

Do FSG have a propaganda department ?

One would think!  ;D ;D
Avens

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31483 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:35:22 pm
That's fair enough mate but the entire argument was unrealistic anyway. Nobody has 30 world class players as I said  ;D

Go and look at my last post. I say I think we have a great squad just missing one or two players. That's how I really feel and it is frustrating to me that we haven't been able to add what I believe we need this summer. I think it's a fair, balanced reflection but that's just me  ;)

I think you're missing the pint though DC. You can't say you want shiny new toys all the time and that you think it's strange when other Liverpool fans don't always want shiny new toys, then, when someone responds to that and says you sound like a Chelsea fan, start saying only wanting one or two signings isn't the same as being a Chelsea fan.

You didn't say you wished we only had one or two more signing, you said you always want shiny new toys, even DW and CH thought you were joking, but you clearly weren't!

If the argument is that you wish we'd signed 1 or 2 more players in positions of need, I agree with you! I think we could've done more there too - but shiny new toys all the time isn't the same thing and absolutely doesn't guarantee success.
clinical

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31484 on: Today at 01:40:27 pm
Nat Phillips. Feel for the bloke he could be sunning himself in Turkey now and we'd have £4m more to make the books look better.
danm77

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31485 on: Today at 01:41:05 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:57:34 am
The madness of this window is if you look at our performance last season and what you'd want to do to challenge for the title this - in simple terms...
We had the best attack in the league (xg) but the 3rd best defence
Not only that the defensive gap was really significant - something like half a goal a game worse than Arsenal.

And so for this season to counter that we've *checks notes * signed a winger

You do know that defensive frailties can also be solved by coaching and having the right tactical set up? Not just signing players?
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31486 on: Today at 01:41:24 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:40:27 pm
Nat Phillips. Feel for the bloke he could be sunning himself in Turkey now and we'd have £4m more to make the books look better.

He's defo a bit ginger, he'd probably have fried to a crisp in Turkey by now!
Avens

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31487 on: Today at 01:41:32 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:24:06 pm
I do believe he was exaggerating for effect, to help underline and emphasise his point that transfers are an inherently good thing, not a bad thing. I don't think you were supposed to take it literally.

You can probably retract this post now DW  ;)
rafathegaffa83

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31488 on: Today at 01:42:40 pm
Lewis Steele saying Doak going to either Hull or Middlesbrough. Gordon likely exiting on loan. Phillips also trying for a move.
Evil Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31489 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:31:28 pm
Just over two years ago we went into a CL final against Madrid as massive favourites. The contrast in how both teams have recruited since then is mind-boggling. They have targeted and signed elite players who have improved them no end. We have hung around waiting for a bargain to fall into our lap.

How much did you win betting on Madrid  ;D
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31490 on: Today at 01:44:00 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:40:07 pm
I think you're missing the pint though DC. You can't say you want shiny new toys all the time and that you think it's strange when other Liverpool fans don't always want shiny new toys, then, when someone responds to that and says you sound like a Chelsea fan, start saying only wanting one or two signings isn't the same as being a Chelsea fan.

You didn't say you wished we only had one or two more signing, you said you always want shiny new toys, even DW and CH thought you were joking, but you clearly weren't!

If the argument is that you wish we'd signed 1 or 2 more players in positions of need, I agree with you! I think we could've done more there too - but shiny new toys all the time isn't the same thing and absolutely doesn't guarantee success.
Nothing guarantees it, but some things make it more likely
Fordy

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31491 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm
Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:08:46 pm
Jones as back up with Endo and Morton next I reckon.

Nah Jones back up to Mac

Elliott to Szobo

Morton and Endo to Gav.

Honestly, think Morton will be ahead of Endo soon enough.
Eeyore

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31492 on: Today at 01:45:11 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:33:33 pm
I remember a lot of fawning over the Leicester City owners.  Then they got relegated whilst losing massive amounts of money.

I'm not an FSG apologist but I think since Abramovich the environment for owners is quite difficult.  Either the owner needs to be willing to invest loads of their own money - not really sustainable - or they need to find a model where the club can punch above its weight.  FSG have done the latter better than almost any other owners but it also means we're only ever a bad decision away from scrambling to remain in the top four.

The only reason we have had to punch above our weight is that money has been siphoned off for infrastructure. We have been pretty much a constant in the top 10 wealthiest clubs on the planet for decades and long before FSG arrived.

This season we will have a turnover in excess of £ 650m. Yet FSG have conned the fanbase into believing that we have to sell to buy. That we have to act like a small-time club and continually be on the scrounge for bargains. Liverpool exists to win trophies. Under FSG we exist to rummage for bargains.
QC

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31493 on: Today at 01:46:40 pm
I dont see what FSG have to do with this. They were willing to spend on Zubi. The money was there. But we couldnt identify any targets or close any of the deals.
Avens

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31494 on: Today at 01:47:24 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:44:00 pm
[/b]

Nothing guarantees it, but some things make it more likely

Do you honestly think "shiny new toys" for the sake of it make success more likely?

I honestly believe 2 or 3 signings in key positions this summer would make success more likely, but that's not the point I'm arguing against currently.
Legs

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31495 on: Today at 01:47:32 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:28:11 pm
We must be intending on using him if we've declared he's staying amid interest from clubs in England, Italy and Germany. Levekusen were even said to have promised him he'd play at least 50% of the available games if he stayed fit.

I think if he wasn't in Slot's plans he'd be on the move.

I think they only wanted to loan him and we wanted a sale so Im not sure how he was in our plans.

As he is now staying he will have to be in the plans and will get plenty of minutes now.

Whether he is good enough is another thing.
