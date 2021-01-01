That's fair enough mate but the entire argument was unrealistic anyway. Nobody has 30 world class players as I said



Go and look at my last post. I say I think we have a great squad just missing one or two players. That's how I really feel and it is frustrating to me that we haven't been able to add what I believe we need this summer. I think it's a fair, balanced reflection but that's just me



I think you're missing the pint though DC. You can't say you want shiny new toys all the time and that you think it's strange when other Liverpool fans don't always want shiny new toys, then, when someone responds to that and says you sound like a Chelsea fan, start saying only wanting one or two signings isn't the same as being a Chelsea fan.You didn't say you wished we only had one or two more signing, you said you always want shiny new toys, even DW and CH thought you were joking, but you clearly weren't!If the argument is that you wish we'd signed 1 or 2 more players in positions of need, I agree with you! I think we could've done more there too - but shiny new toys all the time isn't the same thing and absolutely doesn't guarantee success.