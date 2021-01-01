It's definitely a shame that the Zubimendi deal fell through, doubly so as it allowed Arsenal to further move ahead of us on midfield quality/depth.
2022 - "It's definitely a shame that the Tchouaméni deal fell through, not to worry, here is an injury prone Arthur Melo instead, bargain!"
2023 - "It's definitely a shame that the Bellingham/Caicedo/Lavia deal fell through, not to worry, here is an aging Endo instead, bargain!"
2024 - "It's definitely a shame that the Zubimendi deal fell through, not to worry, here is an injury prone Chiesa instead, bargain!"