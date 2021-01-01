Why couldn't Dom do what Grav is doing? Or Jones when he's fit?



Dom loses the ball a lot, and even if he was a good fit moving him means weakening two positions to deal with a single injury.Jones gets injured a lot so we're heavily reliant on him staying fit if Grav gets injured.The fact is, we've been here before. When people start talking about moving players from other areas of the squad to fill gaps, and players covering 2-3 positions, it tends to end with us burning out in the second half of the season. It happened when it was suggested we didn't need a centre back and ended up with Phillips and Williams at the back, and it happened when people said we had solutions in midfield and we ended up with a clearly declining Henderson and Fabinho playing every week while we missed out on top four.