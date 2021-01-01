« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31360 on: Today at 12:06:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:02:03 pm
Probably not a bad window financially. Probably showed a book loss for last season due to not CL and spending a fair amount last summer.
Should show a book profit in the next year Id imagine now to balance it out.
Good business, balance the books when you can

Not a bad window financially but for the football team its not a good window. Literally the only way this can be spun as not a missed opportunity is if we win the league and/or champions league.
Online Schmidt

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31361 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:58:41 am
Why couldn't Dom do what Grav is doing? Or Jones when he's fit?

Dom loses the ball a lot, and even if he was a good fit moving him means weakening two positions to deal with a single injury.

Jones gets injured a lot so we're heavily reliant on him staying fit if Grav gets injured.


The fact is, we've been here before. When people start talking about moving players from other areas of the squad to fill gaps, and players covering 2-3 positions, it tends to end with us burning out in the second half of the season. It happened when it was suggested we didn't need a centre back and ended up with Phillips and Williams at the back, and it happened when people said we had solutions in midfield and we ended up with a clearly declining Henderson and Fabinho playing every week while we missed out on top four.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31362 on: Today at 12:07:48 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:24:08 am
His disappearance is at the heart of the tense, action-packed pages 775 to 778.

I like that it sounds like a novel. 775-778 ok was that the big reveal?
Online koptommy93

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31363 on: Today at 12:08:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:02:03 pm
Probably not a bad window financially. Probably showed a book loss for last season due to not CL and spending a fair amount last summer.
Should show a book profit in the next year Id imagine now to balance it out.
Good business, balance the books when you can
Unfortunately they are in charge of an elite level football team not an electronics store
Online clinical

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31364 on: Today at 12:11:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:02:03 pm
Probably not a bad window financially. Probably showed a book loss for last season due to not CL and spending a fair amount last summer.
Should show a book profit in the next year Id imagine now to balance it out.
Good business, balance the books when you can

Definitely, balancing the books is way better than winning trophies anyway.

Actually we should create a balancing the book trophy. Although other teams would complain we always win it and call it rigged.
Offline No666

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31365 on: Today at 12:11:51 pm »
The greatest manager of recent times has pointed out that while FSG were on many levels great to work with they were also, in his view, over cautious at times.
I can view this window as typical of their approach while appreciating they are far from the worst owners we could have.
Online Legs

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31366 on: Today at 12:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:07:26 pm
Dom loses the ball a lot, and even if he was a good fit moving him means weakening two positions to deal with a single injury.

Jones gets injured a lot so we're heavily reliant on him staying fit if Grav gets injured.


The fact is, we've been here before. When people start talking about moving players from other areas of the squad to fill gaps, and players covering 2-3 positions, it tends to end with us burning out in the second half of the season. It happened when it was suggested we didn't need a centre back and ended up with Phillips and Williams at the back, and it happened when people said we had solutions in midfield and we ended up with a clearly declining Henderson and Fabinho playing every week while we missed out on top four.


Exactly I mean if you want to challenge/win titles you dont do it by not having the quality to do so.

Its a shit window as we havent added to the area of the pitch we needed to and we are now relying on Morton/Nyoni to come good as we are going to need them for sure.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31367 on: Today at 12:12:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:11:00 pm
Definitely, balancing the books is way better than winning trophies anyway.

Actually we should create a balancing the book trophy. Although other teams would complain we always win it and call it rigged.
Cant believe so many took the bait on my post ;D
Online Eeyore

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31368 on: Today at 12:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Evil Red on Today at 11:45:11 am
We have DM's their names are Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic.

Both have been deemed surplus to requirements because a proper DM is not part of the plan.

We use a deep lying playmaker instead.

Keep mentioning DM nearly every post tho mate ;D

Bajcetic needs a loan to get game time and Endo isn't good enough. You do realise a DM and deep lying playmaker are the same thing?
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31369 on: Today at 12:13:23 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:01:40 pm

It's definitely a shame that the Zubimendi deal fell through, doubly so as it allowed Arsenal to further move ahead of us on midfield quality/depth.



2022 - "It's definitely a shame that the Tchouaméni deal fell through, not to worry, here is an injury prone Arthur Melo instead, bargain!"
2023 - "It's definitely a shame that the Bellingham/Caicedo/Lavia deal fell through, not to worry, here is an aging Endo instead, bargain!"
2024 - "It's definitely a shame that the Zubimendi deal fell through, not to worry, here is an injury prone Chiesa instead, bargain!"
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31370 on: Today at 12:13:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:12:52 pm
Cant believe so many took the bait on my post ;D

To be fair you were correct on your post from a financial point of view.
Online clinical

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #31371 on: Today at 12:16:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:12:52 pm
Cant believe so many took the bait on my post ;D

I don't know why it isn't celebrated more. I mean what's the point in a silver trophy anyway? We can look the other big teams in the eye and say. "you haven't won balanced your books for 10 years!"
