Simple question



...Has the window made you more despondent or hopeful for the season ahead?



I think there's not a person here that would say more hopeful. The point of the window is to strengthen and address needs.



We have failed miserably and the clever recruitment folks will find some clever way to justify it of course.



I always expect to win the league, but I am a liverpool fan so that's what we do.I don`t agree that we have failed miserably - assuming no signings today - we have put a load in the bank ready for when we find the right player the club wants by selling players we don`t think meet the grade. We went all in on a great midfielder, were given assurances by his 'camp' and then he decided he preferred mountains. I don`t agree with signing players for the sake of it, and I have to trust the club and professionals on this otherwise I would be saying that I think Edwards and Hughes are shit. Their respective histories in the jobs they do suggest they know what they are doing.I also think signing the keeper (I will get used to his name eventually) was a fantastic bit of planning, and also think that Chiesa whilst a risk, could turn out to be one of the all time great bargains.The only decision that I personally think was odd, was loaning out Bajcetic. I am also desperate for some contract extensions but I have absolutely no doubt that discussions are taking place and we will hear something fairly soon.I am not going to get wound up over one transfer window, with a new manager/coaching staff and also a restructure of the recruitment in the space of 3 months. There is far too much emphasis put on transfer windows nowadays. Slot is a new manager, with new ideas and will want to slowly build his own team. He will no doubt also improve some players, and with the style of play perhaps there will be fewer injuries ?We have a superb squad of very talented players. We have cover and flexibility in pretty much every position.