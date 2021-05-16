« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

danm77

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31200 on: Today at 10:35:01 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:28:28 am
What utopia  do you guys live in where saying something is less than perfect is classed as whingeing?

The problem is, a lot of you arent just saying its less than perfect. Apparently Hughes is useless, its been totally negligent, unforgivable, setting the new manager up to fail etc etc. The usual hyperbole.

I do think in the past there were a couple of windows when we genuinely were a bit negligent. Leaving ourselves so short at CB in August 2020 then bit us in the arse when all of our defenders got injured. Not refreshing the midfield in August 2022 lead to a big drop off after the Quad chase. However I dont see this window as negligent at all. I want a couple more but we arent in a position of desperation by any means.
mikey_LFC

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31201 on: Today at 10:35:28 am
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:22:56 am
I definitely think this oversimplifies it to the point where people believe if we had our full squad available we'd have won the league.

I do think we would have won the league with a fully fit squad.
BobPaisley3

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31202 on: Today at 10:35:29 am
Trent to deep lying midfield
Bradley right back
Gomez to stay

One way to get another name on the midfield chart. Not sure slot will go for it mind.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31203 on: Today at 10:35:40 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:30:48 am
Can't we just get Matip back for 12 months?

I keep seeing this, but why would we?  There is a reason he hasn't signed for anyone yet. You aren't getting the Matip of this time last year. You are getting a player who is a year older and will take upwards of 18 months to get back to his full capabilities because of the injury he has had.
Sonofthewind

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31204 on: Today at 10:35:43 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:31:12 am
I do think some on here must be FSG paid trolls.



And who's paying the non-FSG trolls?
TheMan

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31205 on: Today at 10:35:52 am
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 10:35:01 am
The problem is, a lot of you arent just saying its less than perfect. Apparently Hughes is useless, its been totally negligent, unforgivable, setting the new manager up to fail etc etc. The usual hyperbole.

I do think in the past there were a couple of windows when we genuinely were a bit negligent. Leaving ourselves so short at CB in August 2020 then bit us in the arse when all of our defenders got injured. Not refreshing the midfield in August 2022 lead to a big drop off after the Quad chase. However I dont see this window as negligent at all. I want a couple more but we arent in a position of desperation by any means.

but it has been negligent
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31206 on: Today at 10:36:52 am
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 10:29:50 am
Simple question

...Has the window made you more despondent or hopeful for the season ahead?

I think there's not a person here that would say more hopeful. The point of the window is to strengthen and address needs.

We have failed miserably and the clever recruitment folks will find some clever way to justify it of course.

The transfer window holds no bearing over whether I'm hopeful for the season ahead or not. The actual performances in the first two games have been more than enough for me to be hopeful.

The disrespect shown to a lot of our current players by some people is staggering.
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31207 on: Today at 10:37:00 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:29:16 am
What are your thoughts Craig? If no further moves aoccur this window, how would you rate it?

This mostly...

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:34:45 am
Sums it up for me.

I do think it's a mistake not signing a 6, one we may or may not come to regret depending on how well Grav takes to the role and depending on injuries, and don't believe there wasn't another option after the mountains won.

However the squad is good, very good potentially, and I'm excited and optimistic going into the season that we can push to win things.

I'd maybe have liked some further depth at CB but Gomez staying gives us decent numbers there if we can navigate injuries a little better.

I think the lack of 6 can be managed slightly with how Slot plays compared to Klopp, and think we'll be less open than last season and Grav could well do excellent there (as could a few others).

Injuries is probably the big thing for how well this season goes - does a step back from a slightly less intense style of play with more rest on the ball lead to less injuries? Do totally new ideas in training lead to less? All remains to be seen.
JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31208 on: Today at 10:38:33 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:37:00 am
This mostly...

I'd maybe have liked some further depth at CB but Gomez staying gives us decent numbers there if we can navigate injuries a little better.

I think the lack of 6 can be managed slightly with how Slot plays compared to Klopp, and think we'll be less open than last season and Grav could well do excellent there (as could a few others).

Injuries is probably the big thing for how well this season goes - does a step back from a slightly less intense style of play with more rest on the ball lead to less injuries? Do totally new ideas in training lead to less? All remains to be seen.

Plus you must be beyond excited about all the profit
DelTrotter

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31209 on: Today at 10:38:35 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:36:52 am

The disrespect shown to a lot of our current players by some people is staggering.

Is pretty funny given some of your "respectful" takes on Kelleher and Nat in the past.
TheMan

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31210 on: Today at 10:40:14 am
Last night I dreamt that Richard Hughes loved me (when we were linked briefly with Varela)
danm77

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31211 on: Today at 10:40:45 am
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 10:35:52 am
but it has been negligent

In your opinion. Its unfortunate that the Zubi deal didnt work out but we arent hugely short of numbers anywhere on the pitch. The question now is can Slots solution of using Grav work in the short to medium term at number 6? Signs so far are good, but well have to see how that plays out. Then Im sure theyll be back in for a number 6 if needed in January or next Summer.

We have cover pretty much all over the pitch and I genuinely believe we have the most formidable forward line in the league, possibly in Europe.

The number 6 role was always my priority this Summer and I still think we need a signing there, but seeing how Slot tactically sets up the team Im a little less concerned as we play a double pivot out of possession and we make the entire team track back and provide cover, so in theory we should be less exposed there than we were last season anyway.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31212 on: Today at 10:40:50 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:38:35 am
Is pretty funny given some of your "respectful" takes on Kelleher and Nat in the past.

Go on where's my disrespect for Kelleher?
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31213 on: Today at 10:41:09 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:38:33 am
Plus you must be beyond excited about all the profit

I'm gonna dive into it like Scrooge McDuck!
JP!

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31214 on: Today at 10:41:20 am
Oh god, fucking 'negligent' is out again
Eeyore

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31215 on: Today at 10:41:46 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:35:28 am
I do think we would have won the league with a fully fit squad.

Who did we actually have out injured when the season unraveled?
Qston

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31216 on: Today at 10:41:50 am
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 10:29:50 am
Simple question

...Has the window made you more despondent or hopeful for the season ahead?

I think there's not a person here that would say more hopeful. The point of the window is to strengthen and address needs.

We have failed miserably and the clever recruitment folks will find some clever way to justify it of course.

I always expect to win the league, but I am a liverpool fan so that's what we do.

I don`t agree that we have failed miserably - assuming no signings today - we have put a load in the bank ready for when we find the right player the club wants by selling players we don`t think meet the grade. We went all in on a great midfielder, were given assurances by his 'camp' and then he decided he preferred mountains. I don`t agree with signing players for the sake of it, and I have to trust the club and professionals on this otherwise I would be saying that I think Edwards and Hughes are shit. Their respective histories in the jobs they do suggest they know what they are doing.

I also think signing the keeper (I will get used to his name eventually) was a fantastic bit of planning, and also think that Chiesa whilst a risk, could turn out to be one of the all time great bargains.

The only decision that I personally think was odd, was loaning out Bajcetic. I am also desperate for some contract extensions but I have absolutely no doubt that discussions are taking place and we will hear something fairly soon.

I am not going to get wound up over one transfer window, with a new manager/coaching staff and also a restructure of the recruitment in the space of 3 months.  There is far too much emphasis put on transfer windows nowadays. Slot is a new manager, with new ideas and will want to slowly build his own team. He will no doubt also improve some players, and with the style of play perhaps there will be fewer injuries ?

We have a superb squad of very talented players. We have cover and flexibility in pretty much every position.
JP!

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31217 on: Today at 10:41:55 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:40:50 am
Go on where's my disrespect for Kelleher?

Don't bother, he's a troll. 'Yeah but you said this in 2018 so it negates me being an utter twat now'
Sonofthewind

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31218 on: Today at 10:42:00 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:41:20 am
Oh god, fucking 'negligent' is out again

We had "criminally" before too
smicer07

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31219 on: Today at 10:42:07 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:22:01 am
What did you expect, we have had a worse window than Brighton and Man United and Spurs.

We have miles better players than they do. Who's to say they've had a 'better window'? Man United have signed failed Bayern players.
DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31220 on: Today at 10:43:41 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:35:43 am
And who's paying the non-FSG trolls?

they do it for free as grumpy middle aged guys in their mom's basement ;)
smicer07

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #31221 on: Today at 10:44:43 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:22:01 am
What did you expect, we have had a worse window than Brighton and Man United and Spurs.

Go on, tell me how Spurs have had a better window than us.
