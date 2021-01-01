One thing not mentioned much on here so far is how there will be more games potentially played this year than ever before. The new CL format increases the maximum number of games up to 17. If Liverpool go deep in a lot of competitons (as you would want them to do) they could end up playing 60+ games.



So it's not just about replacing minutes, more depth was required around the edges for the greater quantity of games.



So far it's 1 player in, 3 retired and 2 sold. The likes of Matip, Adrian and Thiago were experienced pros who could be depended on to step in at key moments when that type of player was required, 10 minutes to go in a tight PL away game, the early rounds of a cup competition when one of the first team keepers was injured and Klopp didn't want to risk the other one.



The likes of Carvalho and VDB could have expected minutes in cup games or later rounds of the CL. All time that gave them necessary experience, but also, importantly, rested tired legs from the first team.



Those bodies have not been replaced. In a busier season than ever that won't be a factor until the business end of the season, i.e. when they are most needed only then will people realise how thin the squad actually is.