Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:30:49 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:10:54 am
I think the system is a lot more fluid than what we saw under klopp and we are not looking for the same kind of defensive midfielders either. The fact that Gravenberch has done well in that role makes me wonder if potentially Curtis could do the same if asked to. We also have Morton who has played that position and all 3 are good technical players. Endo is not favored at the minute because he doesnt quite have the same skill set. Defensively, the team retreats together, including the front line which reduces the load on the deepest midfielder. I don't think it's make or break getting a no.6.
The system is far more compact when moving the ball so I can fathom this setup with 4 or even 5 attackers at times as long as they are all ready to track back and maintain the shape.
A lot of us are still thinking of our depth in terms of 4-3-3 and I just dont think that applies so strictly anymore.
Bayern won the champions league with Thiago and Goretzka in midfield, neither being a DM. It's not a new concept if you have a setup with the defensive workload managed well in each space. We are just used to setups with an out and out defensive midfielder. I just dont think Slot wants that. He only had Mats Wieffer as an out and out no.6 at Feyenoord.
I just think he doesnt really want a conventional no.6, more of a holding midfielder with a box-to-box midfielder for cover on carries.

Good post, however I believe at least 1 of the midfielders in the double pivot needs to be defensively minded, if not a natural 6. The only player of that sort we have are not of the right quality in my opinion. Gravenberch has done well so far but Slot himself admitted he is attack-minded, and I think that'll become exposed as we go through the season. Such a shame about Zubimendi, he'd have taken us up to another level, can't see us doing anything else which definitely makes it a disappointing window for me.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:32:36 am
14 and a half hours to change this window from being pretty shit to good. Get it done Hughes!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:34:41 am
Let's be blatantly honest here, if our transfer window consists of a keeper when we already have the best number 1 and number 2 keepers in the league, and Chiesa when we already have 5 very good forwards, then this transfer window has been an absolute disgrace, no ifs or buts about it, just complete and utter negligence for a new manager coming in.

Regardless, we shall get on with supporting the mighty reds but dont dress it up and make excuses for this transfer team.  City are likely to be docked points this year, if we miss out by a few points due to injury problems at centre half and holding midfield, then the buck for that stops with Edward's and Hughes.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:36:54 am
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 07:53:11 am
They checked out the moment they tried to sell the club. They're only here, going through the motions, because no one yet has met their valuation. Winning a trophy or surfing along in the top 4 doesn't make all that much of a difference with the valuation. Success has more of an effect on the image of the club to potential transfer targets, supporters (both neutral and Liverpool ones), and the heritage of the club. These are numbers people.

We'll go into the season without a DM even though, quite clearly, Slot wanted a DM upgrade of his fancy. The failure to bring in the transfer target he wanted should be seen as a failure. I'm not sure why they're posts highlighting how Gravenberch et al can manage in Slot's system. It's Slot that obviously wanted Zubi to come in and play a role. The same Slot that's had a look at his squad and found it lacking at the DM spot. Last year Klopp compromised with Endo. Looks like Slot doesn't fancy Endo in his midfield, which means we're down one less midfield option.

endo still here though. when grav gets injured and the back up have the availability of thiago then he has to rely on whats given to him. endo is still the only "proper" 6 that we have.

we have a cluster fuck of a midfield position in that both grav have not even played as a no 6 consistently enough and his back up is regularly crocked having played the role only with the u21s and the actual proper no 6 doesnt fit the "style of play" of the coach.

maybe morton is the player that could save us just like baj did a couple of seasons back. hence why he isn't being sold or loaned out yet.

at least nat is still here when konate or quansah gets injured or suspended.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:39:09 am
Happy Friday folks, it will soon be over when Arne puts us out of our misery.  Im concerned what we will have to chat about once the transfer window is closed.  We certainly did well to get over 770 pages for just one signing a couple of days ago. Big Mama i only count when he actual starts playing for us.

I think the next question is do FSG really care it we dont win the league  and should they care even?.  They dont seem to have an ego for that like Roman Abramovich or Jack Walker had.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:39:47 am
I think if you said there will be no no.6, no defender and no contracts for the big 3 and Bajcetic will go out on loan even I wouldn't have believed you and called you a whingebag.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:41:10 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:50:29 am
This is my issue. As a club we should be existing to win or at least attempting to win, the league and the champions league every season. We finished third last season which wed have all taken as a stepping stone following the debacle of 22/23. Progression from third is obviously second or first however the two teams that occupy those positions were better than us last year and will continue to be better than us this year unless we improve. Improvement is not always about signings and weve already seen some promising tweaks from Slot in the early games. We also dont need to become a Chelsea or Yernited buying up everyone, however the lack of attention being paid to the spine of the team is quite frankly, alarming. Chiesa is a great signing but he wont stop the issues we had further back last season. To overtake Arsenal and City in our current guise would elevate Slot to legend status in my opinion. I dont see how the current midfield options or centre back options get us through a 65 game season firing on all fronts.


Great post. And, predictably, those with concerns are mischaracterised either side of it. Shame they dont seem to have read this. 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:41:10 am
Romano stating Simakan to Al Nassr is done, strike him off the list.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:42:28 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 08:41:10 am
Romano stating Simakan to Al Nassr is done, strike him off the list.

We didn't need him anyway. He played rb/cb we need one for the otherside.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:46:52 am
One thing not mentioned much on here so far is how there will be more games potentially played this year than ever before. The new CL format increases the maximum number of games up to 17. If Liverpool go deep in a lot of competitons (as you would want them to do) they could end up playing 60+ games.

So it's not just about replacing minutes, more depth was required around the edges for the greater quantity of games.

So far it's 1 player in, 3 retired and 2 sold. The likes of Matip, Adrian and Thiago were experienced pros who could be depended on to step in at key moments when that type of player was required, 10  minutes to go in a tight PL away game, the early rounds of a cup competition when one of the first team keepers was injured and Klopp didn't want to risk the other one.

The likes of Carvalho and VDB could have expected minutes in cup games or later rounds of the CL. All time that gave them necessary experience, but also, importantly, rested tired legs from the first team.

Those bodies have not been replaced. In a busier season than ever that won't be a factor until the business end of the season, i.e. when they are most needed only then will people realise how thin the squad actually is.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:48:11 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:41:10 am

Great post. And, predictably, those with concerns are mischaracterised either side of it. Shame they dont seem to have read this.

Except it is a point that has been made countless times and responded to countless times. If Mac was about hed be in here with his squad minutes soon raising points about how Slots style can help us manage our injuries better allowing us to avoid the injury crisis that ended our challenge. Our problem last year wasnt quality, it was physical resilience.

Feels like this thread suffers from short term memory loss at times.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:50:54 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:50:29 am
This is my issue. As a club we should be existing to win or at least attempting to win, the league and the champions league every season. We finished third last season which wed have all taken as a stepping stone following the debacle of 22/23. Progression from third is obviously second or first however the two teams that occupy those positions were better than us last year and will continue to be better than us this year unless we improve. Improvement is not always about signings and weve already seen some promising tweaks from Slot in the early games. We also dont need to become a Chelsea or Yernited buying up everyone, however the lack of attention being paid to the spine of the team is quite frankly, alarming. Chiesa is a great signing but he wont stop the issues we had further back last season. To overtake Arsenal and City in our current guise would elevate Slot to legend status in my opinion. I dont see how the current midfield options or centre back options get us through a 65 game season firing on all fronts.

It's bizarre. Either the management don't see the same flaws in the side that the fans do? Or the transfer team really fucked things up and couldn't complete the deals. Or FSG wouldn't stump up the cash when required or wanted better value?

No idea but feels like another transfer window where we have just not done enough. I honestly feel if we lose Macallister to injury our midfield will struggle.



Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:51:50 am
Can we just ban the word DM while Slot is our manager it's really not needed
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:51:59 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:46:52 am
One thing not mentioned much on here so far is how there will be more games potentially played this year than ever before. The new CL format increases the maximum number of games up to 17. If Liverpool go deep in a lot of competitons (as you would want them to do) they could end up playing 60+ games.

So it's not just about replacing minutes, more depth was required around the edges for the greater quantity of games.

So far it's 1 player in, 3 retired and 2 sold. The likes of Matip, Adrian and Thiago were experienced pros who could be depended on to step in at key moments when that type of player was required, 10  minutes to go in a tight PL away game, the early rounds of a cup competition when one of the first team keepers was injured and Klopp didn't want to risk the other one.

The likes of Carvalho and VDB could have expected minutes in cup games or later rounds of the CL. All time that gave them necessary experience, but also, importantly, rested tired legs from the first team.

Those bodies have not been replaced. In a busier season than ever that won't be a factor until the business end of the season, i.e. when they are most needed only then will people realise how thin the squad actually is.

Slot and Hughes are going to have to learn the hard way. Unlike us suckers who've seen it all before.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:52:14 am
Lets be honest we arent pulling off a big money deal on the final day unless we have secretly been in negotiations for weeks or a player has a release clause.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:52:36 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:46:52 am
One thing not mentioned much on here so far is how there will be more games potentially played this year than ever before. The new CL format increases the maximum number of games up to 17. If Liverpool go deep in a lot of competitons (as you would want them to do) they could end up playing 60+ games.

So it's not just about replacing minutes, more depth was required around the edges for the greater quantity of games.

So far it's 1 player in, 3 retired and 2 sold. The likes of Matip, Adrian and Thiago were experienced pros who could be depended on to step in at key moments when that type of player was required, 10  minutes to go in a tight PL away game, the early rounds of a cup competition when one of the first team keepers was injured and Klopp didn't want to risk the other one.

The likes of Carvalho and VDB could have expected minutes in cup games or later rounds of the CL. All time that gave them necessary experience, but also, importantly, rested tired legs from the first team.

Those bodies have not been replaced. In a busier season than ever that won't be a factor until the business end of the season, i.e. when they are most needed only then will people realise how thin the squad actually is.

I think it's back to sacking the cups off again. We can't be going deep on 4 four fronts this season unless we basically have no injuries.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:53:48 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:50:29 am
This is my issue. As a club we should be existing to win or at least attempting to win, the league and the champions league every season. We finished third last season which wed have all taken as a stepping stone following the debacle of 22/23. Progression from third is obviously second or first however the two teams that occupy those positions were better than us last year and will continue to be better than us this year unless we improve. Improvement is not always about signings and weve already seen some promising tweaks from Slot in the early games. We also dont need to become a Chelsea or Yernited buying up everyone, however the lack of attention being paid to the spine of the team is quite frankly, alarming. Chiesa is a great signing but he wont stop the issues we had further back last season. To overtake Arsenal and City in our current guise would elevate Slot to legend status in my opinion. I dont see how the current midfield options or centre back options get us through a 65 game season firing on all fronts.

Yep, we're pretty desperate for Ibou to have a miracle season injury wise and to not have 2 of Mac, Grav and Curtis ever injured at the same time, even just 1 injured means the other 2 will get run in to the ground. That's not to mention if those 3 are even properly good enough anyway, Mac obviously is but we'll see on the other 2. Baffling nothing has been done but the excuses will come as we're seeing already.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:55:05 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:50:29 am
This is my issue. As a club we should be existing to win or at least attempting to win, the league and the champions league every season. We finished third last season which wed have all taken as a stepping stone following the debacle of 22/23. Progression from third is obviously second or first however the two teams that occupy those positions were better than us last year and will continue to be better than us this year unless we improve. Improvement is not always about signings and weve already seen some promising tweaks from Slot in the early games. We also dont need to become a Chelsea or Yernited buying up everyone, however the lack of attention being paid to the spine of the team is quite frankly, alarming. Chiesa is a great signing but he wont stop the issues we had further back last season. To overtake Arsenal and City in our current guise would elevate Slot to legend status in my opinion. I dont see how the current midfield options or centre back options get us through a 65 game season firing on all fronts.

Our midfield is none the worse than last season, not a drop. If anything it might be improved with new system and hopefully maturing of some players as well as hopefully less injuries. As for defence, we pretty much pulled the entire last season through with Virgil, Quansah and Konate. Gomez played minimal minutes at CB - so how are we incapable of doing it again this year? Our defensive issues from last season, as far as I can see are already being fixed - without any new players. We aren't leaking cheap and early transition goals every game. That is the way we improve and get more points.

People are very quick to forget that our season was shaped for the most part by picking up more injuries than Arsenal and City and even more so by fucking referees who have cost us at a minimum 6+ points, some against direct rivals. Conversations here tend to go as if these things didn't happen, but they fucking did and they are the reason we had to go hell for leather and crash near the end. Because we were denied of the points buffer we should have had.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:56:08 am
I reckon we could sell Kelleher today and bring in some 30 odd year old veteran.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:57:52 am
Quote from: gb096 on Today at 08:19:50 am
Really!! What happens if we win the league?

Then great, but it certainly wont be because we didnt sign anyone.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:58:00 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:55:05 am
Our midfield is none the worse than last season, not a drop. If anything it might be improved with new system and hopefully maturing of some players as well as hopefully less injuries. As for defence, we pretty much pulled the entire last season through with Virgil, Quansah and Konate. Gomez played minimal minutes at CB - so how are we incapable of doing it again this year? Our defensive issues from last season, as far as I can see are already being fixed - without any new players. We aren't leaking cheap and early transition goals every game. That is the way we improve and get more points.

People are very quick to forget that our season was shaped for the most part by picking up more injuries than Arsenal and City and even more so by fucking referees who have cost us at a minimum 6+ points, some against direct rivals. Conversations here tend to go as if these things didn't happen, but they fucking did and they are the reason we had to go hell for leather and crash near the end. Because we were denied of the points buffer we should have had.
It's the injuries which are causing people to be concerned now. We know Jones is liable to injury, even in training. We've trimmed the squad and have more (potential) games. Tired players are going to be more susceptible to injury, as we know; tired players will be less effective whatever the system. These are factors we can be proactive about. The refereeing we have to stomach.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:58:05 am
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 08:56:08 am
I reckon we could sell Kelleher today and bring in some 30 odd year old veteran.
Forest will have to stump up over £20m
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:58:50 am
I think we are done until Summer 2025.

#Crescendo
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:59:01 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:52:36 am
I think it's back to sacking the cups off again. We can't be going deep on 4 four fronts this season unless we basically have no injuries.

Im ok with that. Play the u18s in the League Cup and u23s FA Cup.  We still have some u23s left.  I do wonder how much Arne input has into transfer decisions.  Did he say to Hughes its ok to let Baj, Clark Van der Berg Owen Beck go etc.  The English season is much more gruelling than the Dutch one.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:00:26 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:57:52 am
Then great, but it certainly wont be because we didnt sign anyone.

No, but it means that we did not need anyone in this transfer window to do it!!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:01:13 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:48:11 am
Except it is a point that has been made countless times and responded to countless times. If Mac was about hed be in here with his squad minutes soon raising points about how Slots style can help us manage our injuries better allowing us to avoid the injury crisis that ended our challenge. Our problem last year wasnt quality, it was physical resilience.

Feels like this thread suffers from short term memory loss at times.

Shame people still dont accept its accuracy then isnt it.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:02:25 am
Arne says not expecting anything in but never know.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:02:30 am
I reckon Dickie is already on the private plane to the Caribbean to escape the fallout from one of the most bizarre transfer windows weve had.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:02:47 am
Slot said he is not expecting anything else but if we see an opportunity we will go for it. Finished off by reiterating once again he is not expecting anything else
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:03:05 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:01:13 am
Shame people still dont accept its accuracy then isnt it.

People disagree thats fine. Doing an Average White Band tribute wont change it.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:03:16 am
Slot not expecting anyone else coming in. :-\
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:03:28 am
DM
Gravenberch
Endo
Morton

CB
VVD
Konate
Quansah
Gomez

LB
Roberton
Kostas

I don't see us making a signing unless someone leaves
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:03:56 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:02:30 am
I reckon Dickie is already on the private plane to the Caribbean to escape the fallout from one of the most bizarre transfer windows weve had.

It's all external noise though. I bet internally Edwards is telling him he did well to ignore the clamour for signings and to focus on only landing the very best quality.

(I say that as someone who thinks it's a failure we didn't sign a holding mid, and to a lesser extent a defender although I think that's less egregious given we have eight first-team defenders).
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:05:50 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:03:28 am
DM
Gravenberch
Endo
Morton
Nyoni





I don't see us making a signing unless someone leaves

 Nyoni isn't a DM.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:06:39 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:48:11 am
Except it is a point that has been made countless times and responded to countless times. If Mac was about hed be in here with his squad minutes soon raising points about how Slots style can help us manage our injuries better allowing us to avoid the injury crisis that ended our challenge. Our problem last year wasnt quality, it was physical resilience.

Feels like this thread suffers from short term memory loss at times.

Of course, our problem was a lack of quality. Endo who quite clearly isn't of the required standard ended up as our defensive midfield player. That meant we simply couldn't cope with transitions. Slot has clearly identified that Slot isn't good enough.

His entire system is built on building up from the keeper and centrebacks and playing through the press. We have failed to bring in a 6 and now Slot is having to make do with a converted 8.

Injuries aren't the problem. The issue is that our options at 6 simply aren't good enough.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:06:53 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:48:11 am
Except it is a point that has been made countless times and responded to countless times. If Mac was about hed be in here with his squad minutes soon raising points about how Slots style can help us manage our injuries better allowing us to avoid the injury crisis that ended our challenge. Our problem last year wasnt quality, it was physical resilience.


None of this has anything to do with not strengthening sufficiently in the window.
Its not an argument to not get more talent - its a vague hope that things go better
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:07:50 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:03:28 am
DM
Gravenberch
Endo
Morton
Nyoni

CB
VVD
Konate
Quansah
Gomez



LB
Roberton
Kostas

I don't see us making a signing unless someone leaves

lmao the old chesnut. We shouldn't need to move on a midfielder to bring one in. We were  close to signing Zubimendi and since that failed, more players have moved on.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:08:01 am
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:08:39 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:07:50 am
lmao the old chesnut. We shouldn't need to move on a midfielder to bring one in. We were  close to signing Zubimendi and since that failed, more players have moved on.

Yes, kids.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 09:09:00 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:08:01 am
Edit.

DLP (Deep lying playmaker)  :wave
