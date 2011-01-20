W - Its ridiculous if we dont sign anyone. This window has been a disgrace.
M - Well sign someone if there is someone good enough who is available at a reasonable price.
W - Well there cant be nobody in the market who improves us.
M - Who?
W - Its not my job to say who. Someone has to be better than Endo and Gravenberch at DM though.
M - We dont want to sign stopgaps to replace stopgaps.
W - Why couldnt we sign someone like X?
M - Do you know that theyre better, available, willing to come and at a reasonable price?
W - It doesnt have to be him. We must be the best team in the world if there is nobody who improves us.
M - Not many people have managed to sign anyone of note this window. Its clearly a difficult market.
W - I dont care about other clubs. Weve got issues to address.
M - No signing is better than a bad signing.
W - Weve been fed this nonsense season after season. This will be 2021 or 2023 all over again.
M - Weve got a better and deeper squad than then.
W - I know but we were so close to pushing for the title last year and all we need is a couple of heads.
M - Our new style of play could help injuries and our young squad could develop to close the gap.
W - So you think were going to improve on last year despite only one backup signing after Klopps left.
M - I think we could improve, as we tweak from the base left by Klopp.
W - Youre delusional. Theres more games and no way we go forward post Klopp without signing anyone.
M - Weve signed Chiesa
W - One injury prone player, great! I wouldnt mind so much if wed sorted the contracts.
M - They dont need to get sorted before the deadline.
W - Were going to lose all three on a free and next year will be a disaster as well.
M - Well get them signed up but if we dont the club will have their reasons.
W - Getting to this point with them is indefensible. The club is asleep at the wheel.
M - There are clear circumstances why the contracts have been delayed. They all want to sign.
etc, etc, round and round.
Both sides disagree, but youd like to have thought the conversation would have moved on slightly more in 3 months.