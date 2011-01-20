« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1015877 times)

Quote from: QC on Today at 06:06:47 am
Assuming we dont get a DM, youd hope the calamity that is this window will push the club to change the transfer team.

Do you think Henry and Warner are awake at night thinking about buying a DM? Absolute idiocy if you do, Im sorry. I honestly dont believe our owners give a single shit about winning. Its a nice by product of having an appreciating asset, not the be all and end all.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:07:42 am
The one they just appointed? I think you'll be disappointed

Im sure when they were appointed no one thought they would proceed to make a number of opportunistic signings largely detached from our actual needs.

Why give these lot another window..?
Here it is, the day we finally put the finishing touches to the squad with a centre back and a midfielder. Exciting day ahead.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:29:03 am
Here it is, the day we finally put the finishing touches to the squad with a centre back and a midfielder. Exciting day ahead.

The only thing happening today is Nat Phillips trying to find a club
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:30:20 am
The only thing happening today is Nat Phillips trying to find a club
Please let me remain positive until the 9.00 press conference clinical  ;D
I still hold a little bit of faith that there must be someone in the higher echelons of the club with enough sense to say we need a couple more.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:34:52 am
Please let me remain positive until the 9.00 press conference clinical  ;D
I still hold a little bit of faith that there must be someone in the higher echelons of the club with enough sense to say we need a couple more.

Don't forget Dickie logs off early on a Friday. We've got until 3.30
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 04:17:21 am

Have we?

Fans might have but I think the club would bite your hand off for 3rd again this year.  Or even 4th.

It's fine if we can push on next year. Lose 3 world class players on a free and we'll all bite your hand off for 4th next season.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:36:34 am
Don't forget Dickie logs off early on a Friday. We've got until 3.30
He logged off about 3 months ago.
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:06:47 am
Assuming we don’t get a DM, you’d hope the calamity that is this window will push the club to change the transfer team.

Its been a bizarre and i would say disappointing window from us. No issue sorted out, hardly improved the squad and zero contracts sorted, which increases the prospect of a bit of a mess in 2025.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:29:03 am
Here it is, the day we finally put the finishing touches to the squad with a centre back and a midfielder. Exciting day ahead.

Don't hold your breath.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:46:06 am
Its been a bizarre and i would say disappointing window from us. No issue sorted out, hardly improved the squad and zero contracts sorted, which increases the prospect of a bit of a mess in 2025.

Yeah, it's not been a good one at all.
If we are to sign someone today, surely it would have to be someone with a release clause. Dont think it will happen mind, which leaves us with alot to do next window if we also lose 2 or 3 of our 1 year contract players.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:34:52 am
Please let me remain positive until the 9.00 press conference clinical  ;D
I still hold a little bit of faith that there must be someone in the higher echelons of the club with enough sense to say we need a couple more.

Be interesting to see how Slot answers the questions.
I'm sure , to a degree, he's in the dark. He'll know who we are really targetting , but it'll be dependent on if our valuations are close enough, if the player wants to move , what other offers are on the table.  We might even have multiple targets for a single position which makes it even more complex.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:01:00 pm
No, it SLAMS shut. Quite brutally too.

Is a transfer warchest any use if it's still inside when the transfer window slams shut?
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 07:04:39 am
If we are to sign someone today, surely it would have to be someone with a release clause. Dont think it will happen mind, which leaves us with alot to do next window if we also lose 2 or 3 of our 1 year contract players.

It's a concern because Hughes has no track record of being able to handle it either. It's why we probably should have got a more experienced DOF in not someone's mate
W - Its ridiculous if we dont sign anyone. This window has been a disgrace.

M - Well sign someone if there is someone good enough who is available at a reasonable price.

W - Well there cant be nobody in the market who improves us.

M - Who?

W - Its not my job to say who. Someone has to be better than Endo and Gravenberch at DM though.

M - We dont want to sign stopgaps to replace stopgaps.

W - Why couldnt we sign someone like X?

M - Do you know that theyre better, available, willing to come and at a reasonable price?

W - It doesnt have to be him. We must be the best team in the world if there is nobody who improves us.

M - Not many people have managed to sign anyone of note this window. Its clearly a difficult market.

W - I dont care about other clubs. Weve got issues to address.

M - No signing is better than a bad signing.

W - Weve been fed this nonsense season after season. This will be 2021 or 2023 all over again.

M - Weve got a better and deeper squad than then.

W - I know but we were so close to pushing for the title last year and all we need is a couple of heads.

M - Our new style of play could help injuries and our young squad could develop to close the gap.

W - So you think were going to improve on last year despite only one backup signing after Klopps left.

M - I think we could improve, as we tweak from the base left by Klopp.

W - Youre delusional. Theres more games and no way we go forward post Klopp without signing anyone.

M - Weve signed Chiesa

W - One injury prone player, great! I wouldnt mind so much if wed sorted the contracts.

M - They dont need to get sorted before the deadline.

W - Were going to lose all three on a free and next year will be a disaster as well.

M - Well get them signed up but if we dont the club will have their reasons.

W - Getting to this point with them is indefensible. The club is asleep at the wheel.

M - There are clear circumstances why the contracts have been delayed. They all want to sign.

etc, etc, round and round.

Both sides disagree, but youd like to have thought the conversation would have moved on slightly more in 3 months.
Mornin'. So nothing happened last night? Did a quick scroll and as far as I can ascertain we ain't getting Varela (nor any other recruit we might actually need) but we might sell Kelleher.
That about it?
I think Hughes needs to re-learn the meanings of some words. Crescendo clearly means something else.
Only 1 1/2 hours before Slot potentially puts us out of our misery.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:33:32 am
Only 1 1/2 hours before Slot potentially puts us out of our misery.

Id say thats Sunday when we see whether Gravenberch is up to scratch as the 6.

Dont agree we couldnt have strengthened that position after the Zubimendi rejection, I hope Morton surprises us all this season and grows into the role along with Gravenberch, but too risky in my opinion.

A defender coming in was always going to be linked to Gomez and bar a couple hes better than all linked so happy hes staying and as center back.

Chiesa and Mamardashvili are class signings, for now and the future.

Now sort the fucking contracts out.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:10:54 am
I think the system is a lot more fluid than what we saw under klopp and we are not looking for the same kind of defensive midfielders either. The fact that Gravenberch has done well in that role makes me wonder if potentially Curtis could do the same if asked to. We also have Morton who has played that position and all 3 are good technical players. Endo is not favored at the minute because he doesnt quite have the same skill set. Defensively, the team retreats together, including the front line which reduces the load on the deepest midfielder. I don't think it's make or break getting a no.6.
The system is far more compact when moving the ball so I can fathom this setup with 4 or even 5 attackers at times as long as they are all ready to track back and maintain the shape.
A lot of us are still thinking of our depth in terms of 4-3-3 and I just dont think that applies so strictly anymore.
Bayern won the champions league with Thiago and Goretzka in midfield, neither being a DM. It's not a new concept if you have a setup with the defensive workload managed well in each space. We are just used to setups with an out and out defensive midfielder. I just dont think Slot wants that. He only had Mats Wieffer as an out and out no.6 at Feyenoord.
I just think he doesnt really want a conventional no.6, more of a holding midfielder with a box-to-box midfielder for cover on carries.


With you on this.

I feel we have enough to fudge the regista role. I've also mentioned previously that we're using the new defensive system; constricting space, fast defensive transitioning etc as the collective DM.

The hole I felt we had at the start of the window, a quality sub for Mo, has now been filled.

We're also looking to keep hold of Joey which is IMO vital to sharing the defensive load right across the backline.

Could we do more? Yes
Will I lose sleep if don't? Lol no.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:26:54 am
Mornin'. So nothing happened last night? Did a quick scroll and as far as I can ascertain we ain't getting Varela (nor any other recruit we might actually need) but we might sell Kelleher.
That about it?

Pretty much, except we don't know that we are not getting anyone else, we (the fans) just expect we are getting no one else

And I believe we have told Forrest we aren't selling Kelleher now
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:36:21 am
Id say thats Sunday when we see whether Gravenberch is up to scratch as the 6.

Dont agree we couldnt have strengthened that position after the Zubimendi rejection, I hope Morton surprises us all this season and grows into the role along with Gravenberch, but too risky in my opinion.



Its not risky in terms of top four based on what he has around him and the other sides. Where its risky and very silly is relying on that to beat Arsenal and City over a season. Thats two teams that could in theory break 90 points.
