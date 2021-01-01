« previous next »
Offline Caps4444

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30920 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm »
Is Morton going?
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30921 on: Yesterday at 11:48:34 pm »
The way we have done business I cant now see us signing or releasing anyone as its quite late. I can see us looking again in January depending on injuries and if slot proves himself buying next summer. Not ideal but that is how they want it.
Offline TAA66

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30922 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm
Arthur Melo is available.. genuinely

So is Matip
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30923 on: Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
We will get an idea tomorrow with Slot.

Probably will say the same thing he has done the last few weeks if theres someone out there we like we'll try and get them etc etc.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30924 on: Yesterday at 11:49:47 pm »
Would really make sense to give Joel a 1 year deal, surprised hes not been picked up by anyone.
Offline MBL?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30925 on: Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm »
BELIEVE
Offline TAA66

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30926 on: Yesterday at 11:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:49:47 pm
Would really make sense to give Joel a 1 year deal, surprised hes not been picked up by anyone.

Well we could do worse (i.e. sign nobody for CB cover).  Matip was absolute class, and he could easily do a great job as cover, assuming he is over his injury
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30927 on: Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm
BELIEVE

Do you have something to Cher with us?
Online AmanShah21

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30928 on: Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm
Even Everton.


Even that shower of shit arent that stupid

They aren't but their owners definitely are and they are financially fucked to the extent where they definitely need the cash as they are still running on a loss. If we offer the right money, it is a tiny possibility, given all the other suitors have moved on.
Like I said, I am trying to will it to happen. The lad doesnt even need a private flight to get to his medicals and this is our only chance to get him. Next summer they'll have more suitors again and they'll sell to anyone but us. :)
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30929 on: Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Do you have something to Cher with us?

Quit with the Cher puns Sonny Jim
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30930 on: Yesterday at 11:59:20 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
The end of the Varela news does make it seem like its probably done for us in terms of incomings. Not impossible but certainly highly unlikely.

And if that's the case I fail to see how this can be deemed as a good window. I don't want to come across as negative but let's be real. At the end of last season if you would have asked every Liverpool fan what positions they would like to see us improve on in the summer, I guarantee 99% of our fan base at the very least would have mentioned either CB, DM, LB, if not, all those positions. If we end the window with Mamardasvili and Chiesa without improving the very same positions we all expected to see us improve, then there is no way we can sit here and say it's been a good window which ever way people want to dress it up. I'm all for opportunistic signings but I will be disappointed if we end the window without addressing at least one of the positions 99% of of the fan base would have expected to see improved.
Online Avens

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30931 on: Yesterday at 11:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Do you have something to Cher with us?

I don't think he has a Scooby.

(this is a real deep cut for Scooby Doo/Sonny & Cher fans - always good to explain jokes)
Offline Jm55

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30932 on: Today at 12:02:04 am »
Possibly one of the funniest twitter accounts going, especially at this time of year:

https://x.com/ivan_schwakoff/status/1829283697482215685?s=46
Offline JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30933 on: Today at 12:07:20 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:59:20 pm
And if that's the case I fail to see how this can be deemed as a good window. I don't want to come across as negative but let's be real. At the end of last season if you would have asked every Liverpool fan what positions they would like to see us improve on in the summer, I guarantee 99% of our fan base at the very least would have mentioned either CB, DM, LB, if not, all those positions. If we end the window with Mamardasvili and Chiesa without improving the very same positions we all expected to see us improve, then there is no way we can sit here and say it's been a good window which ever way people want to dress it up. I'm all for opportunistic signings but I will be disappointed if we end the window without addressing at least one of the positions 99% of of the fan base would have expected to see improved.

Would be a pretty terrible window and another missed opportunity if this is all we do - but lets see if anything happens tomorrow
Offline Eeyore

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30934 on: Today at 12:08:34 am »
I can't believe the negativity on here.

I have it on very good authority that Hughes has put in proxy bids on 11 keepers and 37 right-footed wingers. Keep the faith.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30935 on: Today at 12:08:40 am »
Arsenal rumoured to be taking Neto on loan if they can't sign Garcia. There's the obvious short-term Kelleher replacement off the table if that goes ahead
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30936 on: Today at 12:11:28 am »
24 hours from what will be a disappointing and underwhelming window yet again.

Every team must look to improve on the season prior. We've asked Slot to close the gap on the top 2 but given him only Chiesa to do it, leaving our holes open yet again.

People need to realise that 'waiting' for the right player will eventually cause our best players/players we want to avoid wasting seasons at our club.
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30937 on: Today at 12:12:30 am »
I dont really think the club not ruling out deals means we may still get someone. Id say were done. Theyll be not strictly finished which to me really isnt the same as exploring deals actively or close to agreeing something.

Really excited for Chiesa but pretty pathetic to not support the new manager properly.
Offline jlb

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30938 on: Today at 12:14:17 am »
Remember when we signed not one but *two* keepers on deadline day? Those were the days. Or maybe they weren't.
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30939 on: Today at 12:19:21 am »
Somewhere in a Morleys in London tomorrow a future Indykalla will be born with some bullshit that gets eaten up by us desperate lot.
Offline MBL?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30940 on: Today at 12:40:53 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:11:28 am
24 hours from what will be a disappointing and underwhelming window yet again.

Every team must look to improve on the season prior. We've asked Slot to close the gap on the top 2 but given him only Chiesa to do it, leaving our holes open yet again.

People need to realise that 'waiting' for the right player will eventually cause our best players/players we want to avoid wasting seasons at our club.
What if we improve with what we have? Improvement isn't just buying players. Their are countless clubs who buy more players/spend more than us and don't come close to being as good over a season.

We aren't far at all behind those above us last season. I'm far more interested in how we beat the mancs on Sunday than any possible signing we make. That goes without saying I suppose but some times I don't think so...
Offline Number 7

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30941 on: Today at 12:41:14 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:59:20 pm
And if that's the case I fail to see how this can be deemed as a good window. I don't want to come across as negative but let's be real. At the end of last season if you would have asked every Liverpool fan what positions they would like to see us improve on in the summer, I guarantee 99% of our fan base at the very least would have mentioned either CB, DM, LB, if not, all those positions. If we end the window with Mamardasvili and Chiesa without improving the very same positions we all expected to see us improve, then there is no way we can sit here and say it's been a good window which ever way people want to dress it up. I'm all for opportunistic signings but I will be disappointed if we end the window without addressing at least one of the positions 99% of of the fan base would have expected to see improved.

100% its been a disappointing window. Weve bought one player who is going play for us this season for much cheaper than anyone could have imagined and like you said that player isnt for any of the problem positions.

Lets see what happens tomorrow, there could be one more but if even there was it would have to be a top signing for us to abstain from saying its been a poor window because I have simply no idea why weve left things so late.
Offline MBL?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30942 on: Today at 12:46:29 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:41:14 am
100% its been a disappointing window. Weve bought one player who is going play for us this season for much cheaper than anyone could have imagined and like you said that player isnt for any of the problem positions.

Lets see what happens tomorrow, there could be one more but if even there was it would have to be a top signing for us to abstain from saying its been a poor window because I have simply no idea why weve left things so late.
What would make it successful to you? For me it would be another midfielder since Bajcetic is gone for now.
Offline Number 7

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30943 on: Today at 12:51:02 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:46:29 am
What would make it successful to you? For me it would be another midfielder since Bajcetic is gone for now.

A DM and a CB would make it successful but that is highly unlikely to happen. Even one of the 2 would make it acceptable.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30944 on: Today at 12:53:15 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:51:02 am
A DM and a CB would make it successful but that is highly unlikely to happen. Even one of the 2 would make it acceptable.

Thing is theres no argument / justification for this not to have happened
Offline red mongoose

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30945 on: Today at 12:54:06 am »
OK, I think I see what we are doing. Tomorrow, we will bring Joao Gomes in from Wolves on loan. We let them have Andre for a season so we have enough data from the PL before we go for him next summer, and send Gomes back. Or, if by some miracle Andre doesn't play well (not bloody likely), we'll turn the Gomes loan permanent.

4D chess, like.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30946 on: Today at 01:00:36 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:53:15 am
Thing is theres no argument / justification for this not to have happened


Especially considering we arsed around 12 months ago in the same position. 
Offline newterp

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30947 on: Today at 01:01:45 am »
Super excited about Chiesa - but have we addressed the other area that need addressing - 1 mid and 1 cb?
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30948 on: Today at 01:07:20 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:40:53 am
What if we improve with what we have? Improvement isn't just buying players. Their are countless clubs who buy more players/spend more than us and don't come close to being as good over a season.

We aren't far at all behind those above us last season. I'm far more interested in how we beat the mancs on Sunday than any possible signing we make. That goes without saying I suppose but some times I don't think so...
Couldn't agree more.

Having a brand new midfield in their 2nd year should mean they get better as a group, tighter, more experienced. Last season we weren't ready because we had a brand new midfield and tons of injuries. Klopp's peak team needed a year or two to become a supremely tuned machine.

For that reason I expect us to improve. We can already see clear idea of how we're gonna keep teams away from our goal. Our back 5 is as good as anything in football, we have the best attacking department in the league, super talented midfield in their second year. Tons of reasons for why we could so easily get to high 80s - do that and anything can happen.
Offline BER

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30949 on: Today at 01:08:50 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:01:45 am
Super excited about Chiesa - but have we addressed the other area that need addressing - 1 mid and 1 cb?

Gravenberch and why do we need a fifth choice CB as a matter of urgency?
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30950 on: Today at 01:46:00 am »
Just glad we got Chiesa... it's the small things innit
Offline Lubeh

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30951 on: Today at 02:26:33 am »
Well looks like we are relying on Gravenberch for the season as DM , I really hope it works out as he is a great player and could become on of the best, IF and only IF he is willing to have the discipline to play the role , I think he will but of not then I guess January aint that far away but i think he may become one of the best in the league.

Chiesa I think will shock alot of people, he is very good and very fast, hopefully it works out as he is actually good enough to replace Salah, again though IF, and only IF he stays injury free and he did last season, I hope he plays really well , I am more worried about Nunez's scoring and Jota's Fitness, and even Diaz end product , we shall see but i do fancy Chiesa to do very good.

Really thought we would address the 2 or 3 main positions we need players in namely  CB /LB and DM, I am happy we have Chiesa and very happy about Mamadashvili  but sadly it does not add anything to what we need arguably I guess we needed a back up for Salah but next season we could well Lose  VVD , Robbo and Trent from out defence  thats alot of replacement with only Konate (injury prone) Gomez (if here and again likes an  Injury) , Tsimi (not good enough ) and Bradley (good but very young ) and Quansah (same as Bradley) thats alot of very important players from the first team lets hope they sign the contracts esp Trent, could do with VVD too but i can see him heading to USA/Saudi for the pay.

Midfield depends on Gravenberch and how he gets on , sadly I see no place for Jones in the way we play , takes too long on the ball to decide what he wants to do , by then the oppotunity has usually gone.

Forwards as i said Salah likely to leave ,  Nunez erractic, Jota (injuries) , Diaz (lack of end product, hopefully this season he fixes this) Gakpo I really like him to be honest but again might be abit like Diaz.

with regards to the defence I guess we could add Endo to the CB list but for me he is too small for how we play and  again maybe also lacking the ability needed for the DM in the slot way of playing.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30952 on: Today at 02:52:46 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 01:07:20 am
Couldn't agree more.

Having a brand new midfield in their 2nd year should mean they get better as a group, tighter, more experienced. Last season we weren't ready because we had a brand new midfield and tons of injuries. Klopp's peak team needed a year or two to become a supremely tuned machine.

For that reason I expect us to improve. We can already see clear idea of how we're gonna keep teams away from our goal. Our back 5 is as good as anything in football, we have the best attacking department in the league, super talented midfield in their second year. Tons of reasons for why we could so easily get to high 80s - do that and anything can happen.

That's fine and all but what team won the CL without a defensive midfielder? even Barca at their prime had Busquets one of the best at this game. City who always try to keep the ball got Rodri , can you imagine City without him ?

Balance can't be cheated. Even Klopp the best manager in the world his team humiliated aginst alot of small teams after Fabinho legs fell off. It's great being optimistic but this window so far is a disaster because we wrote this season off. No matter how good Slot is a team with our midfield will struggle at some point.
Offline gb096

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30953 on: Today at 03:46:10 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:52:46 am
That's fine and all but what team won the CL without a defensive midfielder? even Barca at their prime had Busquets one of the best at this game. City who always try to keep the ball got Rodri , can you imagine City without him ?

Balance can't be cheated. Even Klopp the best manager in the world his team humiliated aginst alot of small teams after Fabinho legs fell off. It's great being optimistic but this window so far is a disaster because we wrote this season off. No matter how good Slot is a team with our midfield will struggle at some point.

What a load of rubbish. We went for a player and did not get him, not like there ar DM everywhere who are looking for a move.
Offline Red_Rich

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30954 on: Today at 04:17:21 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:11:28 am
24 hours from what will be a disappointing and underwhelming window yet again.

Every team must look to improve on the season prior. We've asked Slot to close the gap on the top 2 but given him only Chiesa to do it, leaving our holes open yet again.

People need to realise that 'waiting' for the right player will eventually cause our best players/players we want to avoid wasting seasons at our club.


Have we?

Fans might have but I think the club would bite your hand off for 3rd again this year.  Or even 4th.
Offline Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30955 on: Today at 04:56:39 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm
I don't think many except Garlic Red actually thought that. And he's gone from saying there was noone with "quality available at the position that moves the needle", that the 6 market was shocking and that he "hadnt really read any names suggested that fit the bill" to now posting excitedly about Varela after one tweet from a random guy in Argentina who's changed everything ;D got to love that sweet post-hoc rationalising!

Hehe.

I really hope we dont get the paragraph of justification for this window if it swings closed tomorrow without any more signings. This is the reality,
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:53:15 am
Thing is theres no argument / justification for this not to have happened
Online Egyptian36

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30956 on: Today at 05:58:02 am »
Quote from: gb096 on Today at 03:46:10 am
What a load of rubbish. We went for a player and did not get him, not like there ar DM everywhere who are looking for a move.

Sorry for not believing there is only one player in the entire world who can improve us at this position.
Offline QC

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30957 on: Today at 06:06:47 am »
Assuming we dont get a DM, youd hope the calamity that is this window will push the club to change the transfer team.
Offline JP!

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30958 on: Today at 06:07:42 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:06:47 am
Assuming we dont get a DM, youd hope the calamity that is this window will push the club to change the transfer team.

The one they just appointed? I think you'll be disappointed
