Well looks like we are relying on Gravenberch for the season as DM , I really hope it works out as he is a great player and could become on of the best, IF and only IF he is willing to have the discipline to play the role , I think he will but of not then I guess January aint that far away but i think he may become one of the best in the league.



Chiesa I think will shock alot of people, he is very good and very fast, hopefully it works out as he is actually good enough to replace Salah, again though IF, and only IF he stays injury free and he did last season, I hope he plays really well , I am more worried about Nunez's scoring and Jota's Fitness, and even Diaz end product , we shall see but i do fancy Chiesa to do very good.



Really thought we would address the 2 or 3 main positions we need players in namely CB /LB and DM, I am happy we have Chiesa and very happy about Mamadashvili but sadly it does not add anything to what we need arguably I guess we needed a back up for Salah but next season we could well Lose VVD , Robbo and Trent from out defence thats alot of replacement with only Konate (injury prone) Gomez (if here and again likes an Injury) , Tsimi (not good enough ) and Bradley (good but very young ) and Quansah (same as Bradley) thats alot of very important players from the first team lets hope they sign the contracts esp Trent, could do with VVD too but i can see him heading to USA/Saudi for the pay.



Midfield depends on Gravenberch and how he gets on , sadly I see no place for Jones in the way we play , takes too long on the ball to decide what he wants to do , by then the oppotunity has usually gone.



Forwards as i said Salah likely to leave , Nunez erractic, Jota (injuries) , Diaz (lack of end product, hopefully this season he fixes this) Gakpo I really like him to be honest but again might be abit like Diaz.



with regards to the defence I guess we could add Endo to the CB list but for me he is too small for how we play and again maybe also lacking the ability needed for the DM in the slot way of playing.