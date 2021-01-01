« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30920 on: Yesterday at 11:46:34 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
We will get an idea tomorrow with Slot.

Genuinely I don't think we will. I think he says thats Hughes job
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30921 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm
Is Morton going?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30922 on: Yesterday at 11:48:34 pm
The way we have done business I cant now see us signing or releasing anyone as its quite late. I can see us looking again in January depending on injuries and if slot proves himself buying next summer. Not ideal but that is how they want it.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30923 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm
Arthur Melo is available.. genuinely

So is Matip
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30924 on: Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
We will get an idea tomorrow with Slot.

Probably will say the same thing he has done the last few weeks if theres someone out there we like we'll try and get them etc etc.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30925 on: Yesterday at 11:49:47 pm
Would really make sense to give Joel a 1 year deal, surprised hes not been picked up by anyone.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30926 on: Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm
BELIEVE
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30927 on: Yesterday at 11:52:21 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:49:47 pm
Would really make sense to give Joel a 1 year deal, surprised hes not been picked up by anyone.

Well we could do worse (i.e. sign nobody for CB cover).  Matip was absolute class, and he could easily do a great job as cover, assuming he is over his injury
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30928 on: Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm
BELIEVE

Do you have something to Cher with us?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30929 on: Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm
Even Everton.


Even that shower of shit arent that stupid

They aren't but their owners definitely are and they are financially fucked to the extent where they definitely need the cash as they are still running on a loss. If we offer the right money, it is a tiny possibility, given all the other suitors have moved on.
Like I said, I am trying to will it to happen. The lad doesnt even need a private flight to get to his medicals and this is our only chance to get him. Next summer they'll have more suitors again and they'll sell to anyone but us. :)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30930 on: Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Do you have something to Cher with us?

Quit with the Cher puns Sonny Jim
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30931 on: Yesterday at 11:59:20 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
The end of the Varela news does make it seem like its probably done for us in terms of incomings. Not impossible but certainly highly unlikely.

And if that's the case I fail to see how this can be deemed as a good window. I don't want to come across as negative but let's be real. At the end of last season if you would have asked every Liverpool fan what positions they would like to see us improve on in the summer, I guarantee 99% of our fan base at the very least would have mentioned either CB, DM, LB, if not, all those positions. If we end the window with Mamardasvili and Chiesa without improving the very same positions we all expected to see us improve, then there is no way we can sit here and say it's been a good window which ever way people want to dress it up. I'm all for opportunistic signings but I will be disappointed if we end the window without addressing at least one of the positions 99% of of the fan base would have expected to see improved.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30932 on: Yesterday at 11:59:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Do you have something to Cher with us?

I don't think he has a Scooby.

(this is a real deep cut for Scooby Doo/Sonny & Cher fans - always good to explain jokes)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #30933 on: Today at 12:02:04 am
Possibly one of the funniest twitter accounts going, especially at this time of year:

https://x.com/ivan_schwakoff/status/1829283697482215685?s=46
