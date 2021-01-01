The end of the Varela news does make it seem like its probably done for us in terms of incomings. Not impossible but certainly highly unlikely.



And if that's the case I fail to see how this can be deemed as a good window. I don't want to come across as negative but let's be real. At the end of last season if you would have asked every Liverpool fan what positions they would like to see us improve on in the summer, I guarantee 99% of our fan base at the very least would have mentioned either CB, DM, LB, if not, all those positions. If we end the window with Mamardasvili and Chiesa without improving the very same positions we all expected to see us improve, then there is no way we can sit here and say it's been a good window which ever way people want to dress it up. I'm all for opportunistic signings but I will be disappointed if we end the window without addressing at least one of the positions 99% of of the fan base would have expected to see improved.