David Ontime, now thats reliable. idk about the other guy.
Ornytime
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:45:51 pm
Ive just got this vision of endo getting off a private plane at the end of the runway carrying a suitcase stuffed with cash while Varela is shoved forward from a ring of black suvs with a bag over his head  "You got de money?"  "I got da money-Nearby. You got the player?"

lol brilliant.
Window slams shut tomorrow right?
Where is Indy when you need confirmation?
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:57:18 pm
Window slams shut tomorrow right?

It simply closes.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:41:29 pm
Varela is meant to be great.
Goalie is good business.
Chiesa is potentially 6X his value.

The goalie doesnt arrive for a while and Chiesa is a calculated gamble. I can accept it might be a good window, but it certainly isnt an incredible window, which is why an A implies? Lets not forget that good a window is what we did in summer 2018.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:57:18 pm
Window slams shut tomorrow right?

Yes. Apparently they've got Eric Cantona performing the window slamming ceremony this year.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:59:38 pm
Where is Indy when you need confirmation?

Depends how chilly it is outside.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:59:56 pm
The goalie doesnt arrive for a while and Chiesa is a calculated gamble. I can accept it might be a good window, but it certainly isnt an incredible window, which is why an A implies? Lets not forget that good a window is what we did in summer 2018.

Easy to measure success after the fact.  Let's see where we end up.....
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:59:43 pm
It simply closes.
No, it SLAMS shut. Quite brutally too.
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:00:04 pm
Yes. Apparently they've got Eric Cantona performing the window slamming ceremony this year.

will he match this speech?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INiT1cA_Eqk
I think we're done, if there was anything, we'd hear something by now.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:10:05 pm
I think we're done, if there was anything, we'd hear something by now.

Could be the other way around, would have heard something if we were done?
Ornyfans subscribers anonymous this place
@ValonIsmajlii

🚨EXCL: #Liverpool have the green light from Alan #Varela! Its up to the clubs now. Everything looks ready to move further.🥶
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 10:00:38 pm
Easy to measure success after the fact.  Let's see where we end up.....

Nah we knew that Alisson and Fabinho were going to be great signings.
Chiesa a good buy. The GK a good buy

But no signings we really needed or any contracts


Not a great start by Dickie

He's got a D
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:44 pm
Nah we knew that Alisson and Fabinho were going to be great signings.

We all thought Naby would be too. ;)
We're deffo not signing Varela... if he has a release clause we would have just activated it after Zubi jibbed us for some fuckin mountains
Liverpool quiere an Alan Varela. Porto lo cotizo en 90 millones de euros. Boca conserva el 20 % de una futura venta. Alan Varela es el Capitán del Porto

https://x.com/juliopavoni/status/1829266124380291232?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug
Late
Actually very little noise about nay moves to be honest. Quite a quiet end to the window.
Wages dropping too for first time in like ever
So we have a range of 50m -90m eur
Liverpool acaba de hacerle una oferta formal al Porto por Alan Varela . En Abril ya se había dado la primera comunicación para conocer su situación. Se viene la dubla Argentina en el mediocampo de los RED

https://x.com/luisfregossi/status/1829268300771021155?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 10:20:36 pm
We're deffo not signing Varela... if he has a release clause we would have just activated it after Zubi jibbed us for some fuckin mountains

Lets see who is on the plane when it lands in 1 hour or so..
You obviously get bullshitters in different languages too, but at least they can seem more authentic.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:22:29 pm
Actually very little noise about nay moves to be honest. Quite a quiet end to the window.
Wages dropping too for first time in like ever

Didn't wages drop last summer too? We released 6 players on decent to high wages and signed 4 that were likely less on average.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:23:20 pm
Liverpool acaba de hacerle una oferta formal al Porto por Alan Varela . En Abril ya se había dado la primera comunicación para conocer su situación. Se viene la dubla Argentina en el mediocampo de los RED

https://x.com/luisfregossi/status/1829268300771021155?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug

Fuck me this actually has legs haha reckon it's done
Varela is a fucking midget
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:25:07 pm
You obviously get bullshitters in different languages too, but at least they can seem more authentic.

They have quite a few followers.also Anfield Sector is reporting it.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:23:53 pm
Lets see who is on the plane when it lands in 1 hour or so..

Am I getting it right that it's a flight from Liverpool to Porto? Not the other way around? Why would Hughes go there an do what his google pixel 9 pro XL (ad) can do from the comfort of his office
Dave Kop has posted re the Porto lad now
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:25:45 pm
Fuck me this actually has legs haha reckon it's done
Hang ion.that isnt even a made up account
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:23:20 pm
Liverpool acaba de hacerle una oferta formal al Porto por Alan Varela . En Abril ya se había dado la primera comunicación para conocer su situación. Se viene la dubla Argentina en el mediocampo de los RED

https://x.com/luisfregossi/status/1829268300771021155?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug

Quote
Liverpool have just made a formal offer to Porto for Alan Varela. The first communication to find out his situation had already been made in April. The Argentine duo is coming in the RED midfield ✍️

https://x.com/luisfregossi/status/1829268300771021155?s=46

Imagine
It's about time we had another great Alan at the club.
Quote from: Racer on Today at 10:25:59 pm
Dave Kop has posted re the Porto lad now


It all came from @HarryLivEcho‬⁩
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:26:29 pm
Hang ion.that isnt even a made up account

Hes the guy who played the hulk originally I think?
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 10:25:58 pm
Am I getting it right that it's a flight from Liverpool to Porto? Not the other way around? Why would Hughes go there an do what his google pixel 9 pro XL (ad) can do from the comfort of his office

His personal touch?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:25:07 pm
You obviously get bullshitters in different languages too, but at least they can seem more authentic.

https://x.com/JulioPavoni

He does look genuine. Profile pic of him with a speaker and headphone watching a match from a booth. Only downside is the cap on backwards but everything else about his pic looks very promising.
