Ive just got this vision of endo getting off a private plane at the end of the runway carrying a suitcase stuffed with cash while Varela is shoved forward from a ring of black suvs with a bag over his head "You got de money?" "I got da money-Nearby. You got the player?"
Window slams shut tomorrow right?
Varela is meant to be great.Goalie is good business.Chiesa is potentially 6X his value.
Where is Indy when you need confirmation?
The goalie doesnt arrive for a while and Chiesa is a calculated gamble. I can accept it might be a good window, but it certainly isnt an incredible window, which is why an A implies? Lets not forget that good a window is what we did in summer 2018.
It simply closes.
Yes. Apparently they've got Eric Cantona performing the window slamming ceremony this year.
I think we're done, if there was anything, we'd hear something by now.
Easy to measure success after the fact. Let's see where we end up.....
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Nah we knew that Alisson and Fabinho were going to be great signings.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
We're deffo not signing Varela... if he has a release clause we would have just activated it after Zubi jibbed us for some fuckin mountains
Crosby Nick never fails.
Actually very little noise about nay moves to be honest. Quite a quiet end to the window. Wages dropping too for first time in like ever
Liverpool acaba de hacerle una oferta formal al Porto por Alan Varela . En Abril ya se había dado la primera comunicación para conocer su situación. Se viene la dubla Argentina en el mediocampo de los RED https://x.com/luisfregossi/status/1829268300771021155?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug
You obviously get bullshitters in different languages too, but at least they can seem more authentic.
Lets see who is on the plane when it lands in 1 hour or so..
Fuck me this actually has legs haha reckon it's done
Liverpool have just made a formal offer to Porto for Alan Varela. The first communication to find out his situation had already been made in April. The Argentine duo is coming in the RED midfield ✍️
Dave Kop has posted re the Porto lad now
Hang ion
.that isnt even a made up account
Am I getting it right that it's a flight from Liverpool to Porto? Not the other way around? Why would Hughes go there an do what his google pixel 9 pro XL (ad) can do from the comfort of his office
Page created in 0.077 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]