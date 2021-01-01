One of those statments is correct and it aint the first. Welcome to the wonderful world of Peter.
Maybe I'm full on copium(as the kids say) but I still think we're looking at a midfielder.
Chiesa: I told my father Enrico about Liverpool bid
he said immediately: GO!.As soon as I told him Liverpool he said go, it's the best choice for your career.Certain someone should have took notes
Looks like Guehi to Newcastle if potentially off because a Palace defender suffered a real bad injury. Which might have the knockoff effect that Gomez to Palace might not happen:https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1829137993506140327
Another midfielder for those CL games would be lovely. Get it done.
Journos love pissing on our chips at every opportunity, the fact they havent means were still active.
Keep an eye on the private jet and flight tracker...
paul joyce@_pauljoyceLiverpool have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher . Offer well below Liverpools valuation and the club was not looking to sell.
Jimmy Rice@JimmyRiceWriterLiverpool are deffo, almost deffo, trying to sign one more player before the window shuts. This is why I think that: Because Joyce, Pearce and Little Chrissie Bascombe will have asked Barrett. They do every year. And normally around now their stories contain Liverpool are thought to be done. Barrett would tell them that to dampen expectations. But look closely - none of their pieces say that. That could get inserted at any time but for now, I think Liverpool are working.
Jimmy used to work for the club in the content space.
Jimmy used to work for the club in the content space. Think he was involved with interviews for players, including new signings. I'm sure we're looking at midfield but I would think it's pretty unlikely now.
Geertruida to RB Leipzig, Simakan to Saudi. Two players loosely linked with us.Still maintain we want a left footer, fair bit of noise Branthwaite crosses tomorrow..
Absolutely bananas that we've left it this late if we are still scratching round for a midfielder
Not sure we're scratching around. Just seeing if anyone becomes available last minute but if not we go with what we have. We managed to secure Gravenberch pretty late last summer.
Gravenberch was months in the making, Bayern decided to let him go regardless of signing Palhinha, that was the hold up with that deal. If we have something similar lined up weve done incredibly well to keep it under wraps, the Grav pursuit was pretty common knowledge. I think were looking for a defender but thats it.
Fans just love an exciting attacking player. The posters that were screaming you just want a shiny new toy are now jizzing everywhere because we signed a flair player. It is how Arsenal acted at the end of Wenger's reign. Sign flair players that the fans get excited over ignore the spine of the team.Chiesa in isolation is a great deal from a Moneyball perspective. Mama as a keeper to make money on is a great deal. The thing is though when our season was unraveling at the end of last season. When we went from favourites for the title to finishing third.Did anyone really say we need a 6th attacker or a keeper for when Ali moves on. Of course they didn't. We know where the issues were. Instead of addressing them we have just made a couple of opportunistic signings that we didn't need and actually weakened the areas we were weak in. This time last season we had VVD, Konate, Matip, Quansah and Gomez. We have lost Matip and not replaced him. The natural replacement in the squad Van Den Berg has been sold. As defensive midfield players last season we had Thiago, Bajcetic and Endo. Thiago has left and we haven't replaced him. Bajcetic has left on loan and we haven't replaced him and Endo has gone from a Klopp signing who played 3000 minutes to someone who Slot doesn't rate.We will almost certainly end this window in a weaker position than we were this time last year.
Julian Dicks.Dick is a nickname for Richard.Therefore, hes talking about Richard Hughes.
who else have we been linked to for 3-4 years?Can't think of a mid who we have that we'd still look at ? Only mentioning 3-4 years because Chiesa been linked for years even if loosely
