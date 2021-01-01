« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1003695 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 05:07:14 pm
One of those statments is correct and it aint the first. Welcome to the wonderful world of Peter.
Sweet Mary, mother of Jesus.

Outstanding stuff. Intelligent people need to tell others how smart they are. Else how would people know?

When did the tone get so vitriolic on here? It's like Twitter sometimes. Think people have forgotten how to respectfully disagree...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:00:34 pm
Maybe I'm full on copium(as the kids say) but I still think we're looking at a midfielder.

I hope youre right. One things for certain - as a poster above rightly pointed out, lots of last ditch deals are done.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:19:42 pm
Chiesa: I told my father Enrico about Liverpool bid he said immediately: GO!.

As soon as I told him Liverpool he said go, it's the best choice for your career.

Certain someone should have took notes

Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:22:33 pm
Looks like Guehi to Newcastle if potentially off because a Palace defender suffered a real bad injury. Which might have the knockoff effect that Gomez to Palace might not happen:

https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1829137993506140327

Gomez was never going to Palace ...
Peter is taking a break, I think the end of the window is hitting him hard ;D
Forest making a bid for Kelleher today  ::)

Ridiculous.

https://x.com/_pauljoyce/status/1829207892022702511
Liverpool have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher . Offer well below Liverpools valuation and the club was not looking to sell.
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
Liverpool have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher . Offer well below Liverpools valuation and the club was not looking to sell.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Oh Mac, evrey year during the summer window.  ;D
Another midfielder for those CL games would be lovely. Get it done.
Can't see him leaving at this point. It would take £30m+ and even then I doubt we would do it considering Alisson's injury record.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Journos love pissing on our chips at every opportunity, the fact they havent means were still active.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:41:28 pm
Another midfielder for those CL games would be lovely. Get it done.

I'd rather we get a defender because our current defensive depth at Centre Half has me worried in case we get a couple injuries. Potential for Joe to leave as well by tomorrow which would only make it worse. I was hoping branthwaite could happen as a last minute deal but no news means its dead for now.
No way we sell Kelleher this window, Jaros looks good but no way would I want to be trying him out for a run of games if Ali gets injured.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:44:02 pm
Journos love pissing on our chips at every opportunity, the fact they havent means were still active.

Nah, the club have just stopped telling the journos when we've given up now.
I think wed sell if the bid was good enough, but thatll have to be pretty big I think (cover the fee we paid for the other keeper). Plus wed likely want to bring in an experienced keeper as part of the back up.
Keep an eye on the private jet and flight tracker...
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:46:34 pm
Keep an eye on the private jet and flight tracker...

Why whats KFC said?  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:46:34 pm
Keep an eye on the private jet and flight tracker...

Who is it? Who is it?
alf a pound of braeburns!

Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:46:34 pm
Keep an eye on the private jet and flight tracker...
I'm going to regret this but fuck it, where from and where to ya fooking tease twat 🫣
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:38:38 pm
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
Liverpool have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher . Offer well below Liverpools valuation and the club was not looking to sell.
Keeperswhy do they sign so many?  Really odd move from Forest.  They must know theres no pressure on us to sell
I'm pleased Freddy Church can speak perfect english, was worried in case he might take a while to settle if he had a language barrier issue.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:46:34 pm
Keep an eye on the private jet and flight tracker...



ALWAYS!
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

so no News, pity i enjoyed the Chiesa Cessna flight updates, flying over Anfield surely we can get someone else up for that. Dicky likes an Italian  ;)
Lyon arrival for Mangala tonight by the looks of it
Geertruida to RB Leipzig, Simakan to Saudi. Two players loosely linked with us.

Still maintain we want a left footer, fair bit of noise Branthwaite crosses tomorrow..
Quote
Jimmy Rice
@JimmyRiceWriter
Liverpool are deffo, almost deffo, trying to sign one more player before the window shuts. This is why I think that: Because Joyce, Pearce and Little Chrissie Bascombe will have asked Barrett. They do every year. And normally around now their stories contain Liverpool are thought to be done. Barrett would tell them that to dampen expectations. But look closely - none of their pieces say that. That could get inserted at any time but for now, I think Liverpool are working.

Jimmy used to work for the club in the content space. Think he was involved with interviews for players, including new signings. I'm sure we're looking at midfield but I would think it's pretty unlikely now.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:06:03 pm
Jimmy used to work for the club in the content space.

Is that like the cupboard under the stairs?
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:06:03 pm
Jimmy used to work for the club in the content space. Think he was involved with interviews for players, including new signings. I'm sure we're looking at midfield but I would think it's pretty unlikely now.

Absolutely bananas that we've left it this late if we are still scratching round for a midfielder
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:06:03 pm
Jimmy used to work for the club in the content space. Think he was involved with interviews for players, including new signings. I'm sure we're looking at midfield but I would think it's pretty unlikely now.

I think we are done. Not a coincidence our net spend is zero now، seems it's our target this window.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:04:02 pm
Geertruida to RB Leipzig, Simakan to Saudi. Two players loosely linked with us.

Still maintain we want a left footer, fair bit of noise Branthwaite crosses tomorrow..

Have a feeling Branthwaite will move somewhere,they have signed a replacement in O'Brien and need the money.
Quote from: Original on Today at 07:07:24 pm
Absolutely bananas that we've left it this late if we are still scratching round for a midfielder

Not sure we're scratching around. Just seeing if anyone becomes available last minute but if not we go with what we have. We managed to secure Gravenberch pretty late last summer.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:11:13 pm
Not sure we're scratching around. Just seeing if anyone becomes available last minute but if not we go with what we have. We managed to secure Gravenberch pretty late last summer.

Gravenberch was months in the making, Bayern decided to let him go regardless of signing Palhinha, that was the hold up with that deal. If we have something similar lined up weve done incredibly well to keep it under wraps, the Grav pursuit was pretty common knowledge.

I think were looking for a defender but thats it.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:14:09 pm
Gravenberch was months in the making, Bayern decided to let him go regardless of signing Palhinha, that was the hold up with that deal. If we have something similar lined up weve done incredibly well to keep it under wraps, the Grav pursuit was pretty common knowledge.

I think were looking for a defender but thats it.

Loans develop a lot quicker usually, so Id say that avenue is the most likely if a big team cant be arsed with a player.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:38:18 pm
Fans just love an exciting attacking player. The posters that were screaming you just want a shiny new toy are now jizzing everywhere because we signed a flair player. It is how Arsenal acted at the end of Wenger's reign. Sign flair players that the fans get excited over ignore the spine of the team.

Chiesa in isolation is a great deal from a Moneyball perspective. Mama as a keeper to make money on is a great deal. The thing is though when our season was unraveling at the end of last season. When we went from favourites for the title to finishing third.

Did anyone really say we need a 6th attacker or a keeper for when Ali moves on. Of course they didn't. We know where the issues were. Instead of addressing them we have just made a couple of opportunistic signings that we didn't need and actually weakened the areas we were weak in.

This time last season we had VVD, Konate, Matip, Quansah and Gomez. We have lost Matip and not replaced him. The natural replacement in the squad Van Den Berg has been sold.

As defensive midfield players last season we had Thiago, Bajcetic and Endo. Thiago has left and we haven't replaced him. Bajcetic has left on loan and we haven't replaced him and Endo has gone from a Klopp signing who played 3000 minutes to someone who Slot doesn't rate.

We will almost certainly end this window in a weaker position than we were this time last year.

Well said.
who else have we been linked to for 3-4 years?

Can't think of a mid who we have that we'd still look at ?

Only mentioning 3-4 years because Chiesa been linked for years even if loosely
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
Julian Dicks.

Dick is a nickname for Richard.

Therefore, hes talking about Richard Hughes.

Fuckin hell
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:17:58 pm
who else have we been linked to for 3-4 years?

Can't think of a mid who we have that we'd still look at ?

Only mentioning 3-4 years because Chiesa been linked for years even if loosely

What's Zielinski doing these days?
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·29m
[🟢] NEW: The door is ajar as they monitor late market moves with eyes on midfield and defence but Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite will NOT be one of them.

[Simon Jones for @MailSport]


I wonder why he felt the need to name drop Banthwaite.

Looks like we're still trying to bringing someone in which is good to hear.
There might yet be opportunities.

Could there be prices slashed where clubs still need sales?

Just need some desperate clubs with the odd decent player ...
He's spot on. If we're not signing anymore,  the club would have put it out already.

Let's see.
