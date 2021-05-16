« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

CraigDS

Reply #30400
Today at 04:18:01 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 04:11:13 pm
to be honest it does seems similar to some of the poor signings we made during rafas reign but it's only 10 million.

Go on, I'll bite... similar to who in particular and how so?
amir87

Reply #30401
Today at 04:18:25 pm
Wonder if the rumour is true that there was more then one van in the car park last night.
CraigDS

Reply #30402
Today at 04:19:08 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:17:29 pm
Just can't see it happening in terms of practicalities. Unless there's a release clause to be activated, any club receiving bids now doesn't have the time to replace a player, and we're running out of time to do medicals etc.

Loads of players move with just hours left. Clubs get desperate to balance the books, or get what they can for players with contract issues, so chances may be there.
koptommy93

Reply #30403
Today at 04:19:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:12:01 pm
Jack Bauer time

who tf is Lewis Steele?
Samie

Reply #30404
Today at 04:19:42 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 04:11:13 pm
We have little to lose with chiesa. to be honest it does seems similar to some of the poor signings we made during rafas reign but it's only 10 million.

I did think he was quality a few years ago but just not sure where he is at now after bad injuries. Only 26 also.

He played 37 games last season. No idea why this injury prone nonsense keeps getting repeated. He's had ONE big injury and a few niggles here and there like evrey other player. 
BobPaisley3

Reply #30405
Today at 04:19:43 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:14:29 pm
So weve finally won the transfer window?
We have mate, by a huge margin too. The mingies have definitely outdone the whingies.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Garlicbread

Reply #30406
Today at 04:20:00 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 04:19:22 pm
who tf is Lewis Steele?

Merseyside journalist at the Mail. Basically Dom King's successor.
Samie

Reply #30407
Today at 04:20:12 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 04:19:22 pm
who tf is Lewis Steele?

LFC journo for the Mail.
Garlic Red

Reply #30408
Today at 04:21:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:12:01 pm
Jack Bauer time

Richard Hughes briefing false promises again. Thats another can of worms waiting for the aftermath of this window.
Number 7

Reply #30409
Today at 04:22:27 pm
The only reason why the local journos aren't categorically saying that we're done is because they haven't got a clue.

None of them knew about Chiesa and that was Romano's story.
YWNA

QC

Reply #30410
Today at 04:24:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:12:01 pm
Jack Bauer time

Good thing we've left ourselves plenty of time for another 'opportunity' to land in our laps. High hopes that someone decides to sell us their best DM with little to no time left to replace them.
