I think that's probably it now? Not sure what's happening with Doak and Gordon? I think Danns is injured. Might end up keeping Nat as emergency cover.
Good chance for Gravenberch to establish himself as a 6 and I imagine if he was out for any extended period of time Mac Allister would move there.
GK: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros
RB: Trent, Bradley
LB: Robertson, Tsimikas
CB: van Djik, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Phillips
CM: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Morton, Endo
AM: Szoboszlai,Elliott
RW: Salah, Chiesa
LW: Diaz, Gakpo
CF: Jota, Nunez