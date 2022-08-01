« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 995362 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,221
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30240 on: Today at 12:43:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:41:42 pm
We were willing to pay £115 million, but that was not very smart ...
I think he would have looked much better under Klopp than he has done at Chelsea

But right now I dont think we could be too upset we didnt get him
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30241 on: Today at 12:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:40:00 pm
Was linked with Newcastle earlier in the window. Supposed to be pretty good.

I'd guess though that the rumour has been retrofitted to the jet's destination... I'm sure when it's not being used by us it has other clients who use it?
It's funny to think that all our transfer dealings are reliant on this private yet.  Hughes, the until now bumbling oaf, has teed up three deadline day moves with the precision alignment of this jet to bring them all to fruition.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,961
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30242 on: Today at 12:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:40:00 pm
Was linked with Newcastle earlier in the window. Supposed to be pretty good.

I'd guess though that the rumour has been retrofitted to the jet's destination... I'm sure when it's not being used by us it has other clients who use it?
Source appears to be Greek https://x.com/stevekountourou/status/1829117268413775987?s=46
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30243 on: Today at 12:47:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:41:42 pm
We were willing to pay £115 million, but that was not very smart ...

I think the point is that you cannot manufacture a qualification /obstacle to signings when: (i) you don't know if your qualification actually applies, and (ii) if it does apply, you don't know what the threshold for the qualification is.

Obviously no one can answer your question if its based on something even you cannot explain.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,223
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30244 on: Today at 12:47:50 pm »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,396
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30245 on: Today at 12:48:07 pm »
Quick YouTube scout session suggests to me that Hezze doesn't have anywhere near the ability to play for us.  He looks one-paced and technically limited.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,644
  • Believer
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30246 on: Today at 12:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:47:50 pm


Isn`t that Samie in his 2 a.m. gear ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,961
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30247 on: Today at 12:48:43 pm »
Nothing from Giannis Chorianopoulos (who is always best with Tsimikas rumours), have sent him a message to ask if theres anything in it or not.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30248 on: Today at 12:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:47:50 pm

Nobody cared who I was until I put on the mask.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30249 on: Today at 12:49:07 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:36:25 pm
That can't be right. The club was willing to pay 100m for Caceido.

Yeah, but Peter's budget only stretches to £60m. Either he's not as rich as the club or he's even more tight-fisted.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,822
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30250 on: Today at 12:49:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:48:07 pm
Quick YouTube scout session suggests to me that Hezze doesn't have anywhere near the ability to play for us.  He looks one-paced and technically limited.

So you'd hesitate to sign him?
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30251 on: Today at 12:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:11:54 am
Sometimes I wish we will do a Ferguson.

He wanted a finisher so he added one in Van Persie, didn't matter how old he is. There is no way not a single player is available to improve our midfield defensively and anyone who believes this is outside of his mind. We are just too scared to spend money.
Not like fungus left them up the stream with ancient injury prone players on monster wages whereupon they collapsed into years of decline and embarrassment
So theres that
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,396
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30252 on: Today at 12:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:49:05 pm
Nobody cared who I was until I put on the mask.

;D
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,822
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30253 on: Today at 12:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 12:49:15 pm
Not like fungus left them up the stream with ancient injury prone players on monster wages whereupon they collapsed into years of decline and embarrassment
So theres that

Weirdly they have ancient injury prone players on massive wages now, too
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30254 on: Today at 12:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:49:05 pm
Nobody cared who I was until I put on the mask.
:thumbup

My first thought was Bane too.

That side-wards glance makes him look like he's just been caught doing something he wasn't supposed to.  Or maybe he's wondering why some whopper is taking photos of his fitness test.
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,740
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30255 on: Today at 12:51:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:44:31 pm
Source appears to be Greek https://x.com/stevekountourou/status/1829117268413775987?s=46


On the one hand, he does seem to have some insight into Olympiakos transfers based on previous tweets*.

On the other hand, the only reason I know that is because I checked when he was talking about Tsimikas being off there a week ago.



*Should also add I didn't back track to see whether his accurate news was actually ahead of everyone else, or if he was just repeating what others were saying.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:54 pm by RJH »
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30256 on: Today at 12:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 12:49:15 pm
Not like fungus left them up the stream with ancient injury prone players on monster wages whereupon they collapsed into years of decline and embarrassment
So theres that
And since pulling off a bit of a masterstroke with van Persie they've tried the same thing again countless times and ended up with loads of overpaid and over-the-hill duds, Casemeiro being the latest.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30257 on: Today at 12:53:06 pm »
Logged

Online Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30258 on: Today at 12:54:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:48:07 pm
Quick YouTube scout session suggests to me that Hezze doesn't have anywhere near the ability to play for us.  He looks one-paced and technically limited.

Looks better than Gourna-Douath to me
Logged

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,527
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30259 on: Today at 12:56:05 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:58:00 am
ha ha well played

he is a bit chunky in that, lost a fair bit of weight over time
He got a younger model missus, say no more.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:57 pm by Motty »
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30260 on: Today at 12:57:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:44:31 pm
Source appears to be Greek https://x.com/stevekountourou/status/1829117268413775987?s=46

Look on his Twitter feed.

1 hour ago he posted the update on the jet destination.

Leas than 1 hour ago he posted the Hezze stuff.

Its blag.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,961
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30261 on: Today at 12:57:42 pm »
Bakayoko is going to POAK. Another off the list

(Is it THAT Bakayoko?? There are several)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:38 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30262 on: Today at 12:57:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:25:47 pm
So basically, you don't have the slightest idea if there are players who are actually better than Gravenberch and Jones, are willing to leave their clubs and join us, and their clubs are willing to sell them for a reasonable fee? You are just moaning for the sake of moaning ...

why would a complete novice to the 6 role be better than a specialist? Jones hasnt even
played a single game there  :lmao nobody in their right mind would seriously expect Gravenberch to be a world class 6 after two games in the role, if the club are prepared to take the risk and bet on him making the step up and adapting that is admirable and we will all support him, but lets not pretend there isnt a single option available on the market

Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,396
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30263 on: Today at 12:58:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:51:13 pm
:thumbup

That side-wards glance makes him look like he's just been caught doing something he wasn't supposed to.

Like passing his medical?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,749
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30264 on: Today at 12:59:57 pm »
https://youtu.be/48uDOoxV70A?si=OMJQtaUjzIKfeC8f

Wouldnt get away with half of those challenges with English refs.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,299
  • Dutch Class
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30265 on: Today at 01:01:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:57:42 pm
Bakayoko is going to POAK. Another off the list

(Is it THAT Bakayoko?? There are several)

It's the ex-Chelsea flop
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30266 on: Today at 01:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:03:44 am
Cant stop looking at his nipples. Looks like a Guilermo Del Toro creature pushing through his shirt and its whispering  There are 2 names. Charlie Adam and Stewart Downing. P.S. and Andy Carroll.Tatty bye xx

Those nipples look extended, aroused. I can only speculate what Brendan thought of himself as he was telling the team about this fabulous idea/insight he shared. I do think even as arrogant and pompous he was at times, he was definitely near all time high right there and then.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30267 on: Today at 01:06:25 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 12:59:57 pm
https://youtu.be/48uDOoxV70A?si=OMJQtaUjzIKfeC8f

Wouldnt get away with half of those challenges with English refs.

goes to ground a lot doesnt he?
Logged

Online TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30268 on: Today at 01:07:07 pm »
Very disappointed but not surprised by Salah's latest comments. He is all but admitting he is running down his contract, and will no doubt get an absolute massive chunk of cash from Saudi Arabia.

In hindsight it was a massive error not accepting 150 million for him this time last year. One thing I will say for Edwards is that he knows when to make a sale, and he would have done that deal if he was in place last Summer.

You might say he owes us nothing, he can do as he wishes blah blah blah, but from a club perspective it is 150 million that could have helped to really transform our squad just as the Coutinho sale did.

And how much money does anyone need? Let's say he went to Saudi last Summer or even this Summer and picked up 500k a week but was informed by his agent if he hangs on until his contract runs out they will pay 900k a week, I mean it's just greed at the end of the day and we miss out on a massive transfer fee.

Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,582
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30269 on: Today at 01:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:48:36 pm
Isn`t that Samie in his 2 a.m. gear ?

His? Her name is Samantha, is it not ?
Logged
Quote from: CraigDS on August 16, 2024, 06:25:35 pm
If it was down to some on RAWK the hes been tied down across the entrance to the bus station in town for the last week.

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,749
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30270 on: Today at 01:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:03:44 am
Cant stop looking at his nipples. Looks like a Guilermo Del Toro creature pushing through his shirt and its whispering  There are 2 names. Charlie Adam and Stewart Downing. P.S. and Andy Carroll.Tatty bye xx

Does look like Abe Sapien as well. Good spot.

*I may or may not have spent an usually long amount of time staring at brendans nips to work that out.
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,749
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30271 on: Today at 01:09:31 pm »
Logged

Online Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30272 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm »
After watching approximately 4.5 minutes of Hezze highlights I'm all in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWTCjrtVfVg

Zubimendi who? Start tracking that plane!
Logged

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30273 on: Today at 01:15:22 pm »
Logged

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,527
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30274 on: Today at 01:18:25 pm »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,299
  • Dutch Class
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30275 on: Today at 01:19:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:34:14 pm
Anyone heard of Santiago Hezze from Olympiakos??


Greek sources saying were interested

Doubt there's anything in it, but remember the other day when Tsimikas was being linked with a move back to Olympiakos. Maybe his name only came up because we asked about Hezze?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,396
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30276 on: Today at 01:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Evil Red on Today at 01:14:06 pm
After watching approximately 4.5 minutes of Hezze highlights I'm all in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWTCjrtVfVg

Zubimendi who? Start tracking that plane!

Did we watch the same video?  He looks way short of the technical ability we're looking for in a 6.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Up
« previous next »
 