« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 993328 times)

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30200 on: Today at 11:12:20 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:03:44 am
Cant stop looking at his nipples. Looks like a Guilermo Del Toro creature pushing through his shirt and its whispering  There are 2 names. Charlie Adam and Stewart Downing. P.S. and Andy Carroll.Tatty bye xx

Reminiscent of Tim Currys nipples in Scary Movie 2

Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,041
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30201 on: Today at 11:13:46 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:12:20 am
Reminiscent of Tim Currys nipples in Scary Movie 2



The club owes us 3 new transfers now.


Feck me, I may not even be able to masturbate tonight, not even to Euphoria.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,862
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30202 on: Today at 11:14:38 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:03:44 am
Cant stop looking at his nipples. Looks like a Guilermo Del Toro creature pushing through his shirt and its whispering  There are 2 names. Charlie Adam and Stewart Downing. P.S. and Andy Carroll.Tatty bye xx

Bloody hell that's the first thing I noticed.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,156
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30203 on: Today at 11:15:31 am »
I honestly think Gravenberch is going to really excel at that 6 and render a lot of the concerns irrelevant. He's got everything you could ask for. I'm also very convinced by Stefan so if he needs a year on loan to get his sea legs back so be it. This time next year a lot of the anguish about the six is gonna look a bit misplaced is my expectation.

If those 2 windows we can grab someone of a high quality or a perfect slot fit like zubi was mooted to be then we'd have 3 world-beaters for 2 spots and be sorted for years. im patient enough to let that develop, mostly because as i say i think Ryan will excel in the here and now which basically solves the problem anyway.

I appreciate some think differently and that we have a big problem and that's totally legitimate but im not gonna lie, i would luv it if they were wrong. Luv it. I like my glasses half fulll.

Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30204 on: Today at 11:16:32 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:08:01 am
I would kind have agreed if our young talent had stayed around but no.

Bradley and Quansah stayed. Dom and Ryan are young and are now into their second year. They're the improvement.

Clark, VDB and Carvalho leaving means nothing.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,041
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30205 on: Today at 11:18:31 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:15:31 am
I honestly think Gravenberch is going to really excel at that 6 and render a lot of the concerns irrelevant. He's got everything you could ask for. I'm also very convinced by Stefan so if he needs a year on loan to get his sea legs back so be it. This time next year a lot of the anguish about the six is gonna look a bit misplaced is my expectation.

If those 2 windows we can grab someone of a high quality or a perfect slot fit like zubi was mooted to be then we'd have 3 world-beaters for 2 spots and be sorted for years. im patient enough to let that develop, mostly because as i say i think Ryan will excel in the here and now which basically solves the problem anyway.

I appreciate some think differently and that we have a big problem and that's totally legitimate but im not gonna lie, i would luv it if they were wrong. Luv it. I like my glasses half fulll.


If you are right and I hope you are, it would also be a massive career boost for Ryan, then the club should have no problem spending £80 million if we have to replace one of our "contract issue" trio, or even £160 million for two of them next summer.

We have plenty of money, we are just careful how we spend it, which of course is no bad thing.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30206 on: Today at 11:19:48 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:12:17 am
I think Tyler staying this season will have the same outcome that Jarell and Conor had last year. What Arne wants in midfield is perfect for Morton he is so underrated. The fact that Alonso saw something in him was probably a big reason why he is getting his chance. Good luck to the lad.

We've been trying to sell him.

He'll get minutes if he stays (we don't have the numbers in midfield for that not to be the case) but he's not been in our plans for the season. He's not going to Leverkusen because they wanted to loan him, not buy him. Now hopefully this is a sliding doors moment and in a year we're saying 'can't believe we almost let Morton go'... but at the same time it's possible he's still out the door by tomorrow. If he was so perfect for Slot's midfield, there wouldn't be a chance of him leaving.
Logged

Online The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30207 on: Today at 11:20:02 am »
So whos the no.6 coming in January/next summer?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30208 on: Today at 11:21:54 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:15:31 am
I honestly think Gravenberch is going to really excel at that 6 and render a lot of the concerns irrelevant. He's got everything you could ask for. I'm also very convinced by Stefan so if he needs a year on loan to get his sea legs back so be it. This time next year a lot of the anguish about the six is gonna look a bit misplaced is my expectation.

If those 2 windows we can grab someone of a high quality or a perfect slot fit like zubi was mooted to be then we'd have 3 world-beaters for 2 spots and be sorted for years. im patient enough to let that develop, mostly because as i say i think Ryan will excel in the here and now which basically solves the problem anyway.

I appreciate some think differently and that we have a big problem and that's totally legitimate but im not gonna lie, i would luv it if they were wrong. Luv it. I like my glasses half fulll.

Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,399
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30209 on: Today at 11:22:23 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 11:20:02 am
So whos the no.6 coming in January/next summer?

He speaks English but isn't English.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,452
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30210 on: Today at 11:28:22 am »
Transfer Brighton Dm  scout in and get him to work
Logged

Online Vorg

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30211 on: Today at 11:28:23 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:07:04 am
756 pages and we arrived at Brendan Rodger's nipples.

Can we change the thread's name again?
Logged

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,525
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30212 on: Today at 11:32:58 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:36:07 am
Yeah there's more absurd revisionism of what people actually said going on in here this morning. Same old bollocks.

There's a weird 'ner-ner-ner-ner-ner, you said this' quality to some posts that I really don't get.
Always the same on here every window to be honest and that goes for both 'sides' as well.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30213 on: Today at 11:37:18 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:22:23 am
He speaks English but isn't English.

Scott McTominay?
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,352
  • Meh sd f
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30214 on: Today at 11:39:36 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:22:23 am
He speaks English but isn't English.
The opposite of Curtis Jones
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,216
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30215 on: Today at 11:43:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:59:08 am
His new Türkiye teeth hindered his ability to eat.
that and running

he ran away and left his wife for a young one ;)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,087
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30216 on: Today at 11:43:48 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:28:22 am
Transfer Brighton Dm  scout in and get him to work

He already posts on here.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,156
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30217 on: Today at 11:45:14 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:21:54 am


 ;D

You saw what i did there   

We've still got to go to the Theater of Screams and get something, and damn straight we're gonna.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #30218 on: Today at 11:46:36 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:15:31 am
I honestly think Gravenberch is going to really excel at that 6 and render a lot of the concerns irrelevant. He's got everything you could ask for. I'm also very convinced by Stefan so if he needs a year on loan to get his sea legs back so be it. This time next year a lot of the anguish about the six is gonna look a bit misplaced is my expectation.

If those 2 windows we can grab someone of a high quality or a perfect slot fit like zubi was mooted to be then we'd have 3 world-beaters for 2 spots and be sorted for years. im patient enough to let that develop, mostly because as i say i think Ryan will excel in the here and now which basically solves the problem anyway.

I appreciate some think differently and that we have a big problem and that's totally legitimate but im not gonna lie, i would luv it if they were wrong. Luv it. I like my glasses half fulll.



Imagine not having a positive mindset after Jurgen Klopp it's like going to school for 9 years and not learning a fucking thing!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756]   Go Up
« previous next »
 