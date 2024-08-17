I think the loss of Thiago and Bajcetic isnt really going to change much in the grand scheme of things to be honest. Neither really played last season.



They will be replaced by Nyoni and Morton, both of who Slot really seems to like.



The bigger concern for me is that we failed to strengthen in defence and defensive midfield. We havent actually signed a defender since 2021 when Konate came in and the lack of viable alternatives to Zubi is really hard to grasp when weve been searching for a DM for 2 years.



I am hoping there is still once last surprise before the window closes and at least another CB comes in. (Simakan or Lukeba). Nobody had a clue about Chiesa 2 days ago so maybe we go out with a bang.



Not going to lie I've wanted a 6 and a defender this summer, the latter was because a) I thought Gomez was going and b) because I wanted a more sure fire bet for CB, now this isn't me accepting not getting one or making do but I have said it in here before that Gomez potentially could be a great lcb/lb option if he can get back to his previous form in the middle now he's got his confidence back after injury. The No. 6 I still think we need to upgrade on Endo due to Slot's style and i do understand when they say they want the perfect player for that position but personally I'd be happy with a decent stop gap in there as I really am worried about Endo trying to beat the press, but putting my sensible head on for a minute our owners like it or not don't want to be stuck with another stop gap on top of Endo though, plus if Baj comes back next season raring to go on top of signing a first choice 6 there wouldn't be any game time for either of the stop gaps and that's not something the club wants unfortunately.I said last summer that why couldn't Quansah step up last season like Colwill suddenly did at Brighton and it proved he could, so here's hoping Grav, Jones and Mac along with Morton and Endo will somehow work great against the harder teams and not just Ipswich and Brentford.