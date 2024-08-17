Just in for a whinge this morning.
Not withstanding the change in manager and showing the new man we are backing him - but this summer wasn't just about improving the squad as it is now (we should be doing that every summer) but succession planning for some of our key player over the last few years (Alison, VVD, Salah).
You could argue that the GK we brought in is in that category so that leaves a CB, right sided or multisided attacker (Chiesa seems a stop gap for now) and we know we need a 6 too.
So next summer it looks like we'll need 3 key players as well as anything else that could pop up - seems a tall ask to keep kicking this can down the road and leaving ourselves even more to do.